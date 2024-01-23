Thumzup® Raises Over $1.75 Million in Recently Closed Reg A+ Offering

Thumzup Now Meets the Round Lot Shareholder Requirement for Listing on a National Exchange

The Thumzup Platform Expanded its Userbase by more than 1,000%, Grew Listed Businesses by 5X, and Facilitated More than 15,000 Paid Posts – with a Potential Reach of 24 Million Instagram Users – During the Year Ended December 31, 2023

More than $5 Million Raised Since Inception on its Mission to Democratize the Multi-Billion Dollar Online Advertising Industry

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that it closed more than $1.75 million from more than 225 unique investors in its recently closed Reg A+ offering. Thumzup now meets the round lot shareholder requirement for listing on a national exchange.

Thumzup has raised more than $5 million since inception to further its mission to democratize the social media marketing and advertising industry estimated to be valued and more than $200 billion and growing rapidly [ 1 ] . Digital advertising spending continues to grow [ 2 ] and 60% of consumers say content from a friend or family member influences their purchase decisions [ 3 ]. Thumzup makes it easy for any brand or business to easily and effortlessly facilitate and pay for valuable recommendations from friends and family on social media.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, Thumzup:

Grew its userbase by more than 1,000% concentrated in the Los Angeles market;

Increased the number of listed businesses on the platform by 5X; and

Facilitated more than 15,000 paid posts through its platform, potentially reaching more than 24 million Instagram users.



“We are very excited by the incredible support Thumzup received from investors around the world as we aim to democratize the multi-billion dollar online advertising industry,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Mr. Robert Steele. “I expect 2024 will be an exciting and transformative year as we continue our expansion in the Los Angeles area, launch our platform in new markets, form strategic partnerships and alliances to accelerate growth, and work towards our goal of up-listing to a national stock exchange such as the NYSE, Nasdaq, or CBOE. I look forward to reporting back on our growth and progress.”

For more information on Thumzup’s Reg A+ offering which closed on January 10, 2024, please refer to the Company’s Form 1-A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2022 which was qualified on January 9, 2023.

[1] https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/iab-us-digital-ad-revenues-top-200-billion-for-the-first-time/

[2] https://rbr.com/a-big-boost-in-ad-revenue-growth-all-thanks-to-digital/

[3] https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2023/03/13/why-user-generated-content-is-winning/?sh=50d64ab16e94

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

See Thumzup’s feature on CBS News Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment