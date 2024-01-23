Kuehn Law Encourages TAST, ANSS, PGTI, and TARO Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TAST)



Carrols Restaurant Group has agreed to merge with Restaurant Brands International. Under the agreement, shareholders of Carrols Restaurant are set to receive $9.55 per share in cash.

Ansys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANSS)



According to the merger agreement, Ansys shareholders are set to receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock per Ansys share. This transaction values Ansys at around $35 billion, based on Synopsys' stock closing price as of December 21, 2023. Post-transaction, Ansys shareholders are anticipated to hold about 16.5% of the merged entity on a pro forma basis.

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)



PGT Innovations has agreed to merge with MITER Brands. Under the proposed transaction PGT shareholders will receive $42.00 in cash per share.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO)



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. Under the terms of the agreement, Taro shareholders will receive $43.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814