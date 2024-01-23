Sesame Appoints Upwork CMO Melissa Waters to its Board of Directors

Waters has also served in senior marketing roles at hims & hers, Instagram, Lyft and Pandora, and offers Sesame perspective from more than 15 years of experience marketing disruptive digital, consumer and marketplace brands.

NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame, the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans, today announced the appointment of Melissa Waters to its Board of Directors.

Waters joins Sesame's board with more than 15 years of experience in advancing disruptive digital, consumer and marketplace brands, fostering high-performing teams and driving growth-oriented business outcomes. Presently, she holds the position of chief marketing officer at Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent.

Previously, Waters served as global vice president of marketing for Meta-owned platform Instagram and chief marketing officer of telehealth platform hims & hers. She has also held executive marketing positions at rideshare app Lyft and music streaming service Pandora.

“Melissa offers Sesame a new perspective in its corporate management and governance,” said David Goldhill, co-founder and CEO of Sesame. “Her experience and perspective will no doubt advance Sesame’s vision of a future in which healthcare is as price competitive, transparent, innovative and responsive as the best of consumer industries.”





“I share Sesame’s vision that access to quality, affordable, healthcare shouldn’t be an exception—it should be the norm,” said Melisssa Waters, CMO at Upwork. “Sesame is building this reality today, and I’m thrilled to join the company’s board of directors. I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to advise Sesame’s leadership on the execution of their mission to build a better, simpler healthcare system.”



In addition to her role on the Sesame board, Waters will continue serving on the board of Monday Night Mentorship, a career accelerator for marketers of color.

About Sesame

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Sesame is backed by private equity investors that include GV, Virgin Group, General Catalyst and Giant Ventures. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 , 2022 and 2023 , as well as Best for Doctor Choice in 2023 by Forbes and most affordable telehealth in 2023 by CNET. For more information, visit sesamecare.com .

