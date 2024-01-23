Forecast by 2031 | Sandwich Panels Market to Witness Substantial Growth,Outlook and Analysis at a CAGR of 6.7%

Rise in demand for green building for lowering the energy consumption and development of cold storage infrastructure drives sandwich panels growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in construction of residential & commercial buildings as well as warehouses is expected to offer remunerative lucrative opportunities for the sandwich panel market. In addition, surge in demand for green buildings and need for eliminating heat transfer from external environment through conduction, which, in turn, reduces the energy expenditure on cooling of building structure.

In addition, rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry creates demands for warehouses and distribution centers, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the sandwich panels market growth.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Get Sample PDF (221 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17408

The global sandwich panels market size was valued at $20.21 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $39.16 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Segments Based On:

Based on end user, the non-residential segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global sandwich panels market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product type, the polystyrene panels segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global sandwich panels market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes segments including polyurethane panels and polyisocyanurate panels, glass wool panels and others.

Based on application, the walls and floor segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes roofs and cold storage segment.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17408

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global sandwich panels market analyzed in the research include 3A Composites, Arcelor Mittal Construction, Arconic, Arpanel, Dana Group, Extreme Panel Technologies, INC., Fischer Profil GmbH, INGREEN SYSTEMS, ISOMEC SRL, Italpannelli, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group, Marcegaglia, Metecno group, Nucor Corporation (Nucor Building Systems), Premier Building System, INC., and Rautarukki Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sandwich panels market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17408