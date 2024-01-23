Ad Age Names NP Digital a Best Places to Work 2024

NP Digital Continues to Lead the Industry with Robust Benefits, Inclusive Culture, and Career Advancement

San Diego, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, is honored as one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024. The award represents the agency’s equitable benefits and diverse culture made up of the best-in-class talent in the industry.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 honors NP Digital among the top large companies that did a remarkable job overcoming challenges in the changing media market over the last year while maintaining employee satisfaction. Since its establishment, NP Digital has intentionally positioned its people at the core of the business, providing team-driven training and supporting a sense of autonomy that empowers employees to innovate inside the workplace and create work-life harmony that aligns with each employee's needs.

“Congratulations to the whole team for coming together to earn this astounding achievement,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “I’m incredibly proud of the way our teams embrace challenges with determination and continue to prioritize career development while empowering employees to reach their highest potential in and outside of work.”

NP Digital differentiates itself in the talent market with bi-annual employee NPS surveys and focus groups that inform enhanced development programs. Early on the agency created an employee-led culture committee that hosts monthly diversity, equity, and inclusion training and works with senior leadership to evolve policies and benefits.

“It’s a rewarding challenge to consistently go beyond the standard in providing benefits and fulfillment that allows a diverse worldwide workforce to thrive,” said Michelle Scully, SVP of People. “What truly makes NP Digital a great place to work is the spirit and determination of every team member across the globe that reinforces our company culture, employees who embrace opportunities for continued professional and personal growth and live our shared core set of values to think big, own it, and have fun every day.”



The annual awards program identifies and publicly recognizes the best employers in the North American marketing industry. Ad Age’s scoring system considers employee responses on nine satisfaction areas and grades the company’s policies and practices on pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training, development, and inclusion. As a minority-owned business diversity remains a pillar of the agency with several ongoing DEI leadership-and-employee-led programs including certifying the company with NMSDC. NP Digital scored top marks for its leading compensation and benefits package, fixation on employee recognition, and culture of operational excellence.

In addition to this latest honor NP Digital was also named Inc’s Best Workplaces in 2023 for the second consecutive year.

