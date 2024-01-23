CenterClip Tapped by Newsweek to Develop “Conversation of the Day” Audio Page

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterClip Inc . announced today that they will launch a new Conversation of the Day audio page for Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization. CenterClip, founded in 2022, provides original audio, written, and visual content to media partners, via its proprietary technology solutions and network of over 50 independent contributors.



Using CenterClip’s technology and contributor network, Newsweek will provide subscribers with engaging, real-time debates on a new topic each day, Monday through Friday. Subscribers can listen to credible voices from the left, right, and center as they discuss politics, business, and culture, in authentic, informative audio clips that are five minutes or less. Whereas podcasts are long and often delayed in their release, this will be the first real-time audio op-ed page in mainstream media.

The audio page with the Conversation of the Day will be featured on Newsweek.com and in the soon-to-launch Newsweek Voices section. This new online page will provide premium audio content from voices such as Josh Hammer, Ilya Shapiro, Joel Rubin, Shermichael Singleton, Jennifer Horn, and many more. Newsweek listeners can check in daily to hear civil discourse on the day’s hottest political, business, or cultural topic.

“The political media landscape is calling out for increased efficiency and a flight to quality,” said Quinn Cotter, CEO of CenterClip. “This collaboration personifies both, and we look forward to working with Newsweek in this endeavor.”

“The CenterClip partnership will broaden our coverage heading into the 2024 election cycle,” said Dayan Candappa, Chief Strategy Officer at Newsweek. “This venture allows us to provide additional timely, informative, and entertaining audio pieces for our listeners on a daily basis.”

About CenterClip

CenterClip, Inc., founded in 2022, provides a variety of technology-enabled content solutions to media organizations, think tanks and advocacy groups. CenterClip leverages relationships with national voices across the ideological spectrum and innovative technology solutions to unlock value for individual contributors and customers alike. Customers can secure high-quality, authentic political, business and culture commentary from CenterClip’s established contributor network in cost-effective formats. Contributors can join CenterClip to create, distribute and monetize content using CenterClip’s streamlined platform.

