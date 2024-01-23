Black Rock Coffee Announces Grand Opening of New Store in Mesa, Arizona

The boutique coffee chain opens eighth store in Mesa, Arizona, totaling 39 stores statewide and 35 in the Phoenix Metro area

Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a leading boutique coffee chain, has announced the grand opening of its newest store in Mesa, Arizona. This expansion further solidifies Black Rock’s commitment to providing exceptional coffee experiences to the local community.

Known for is premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to accelerate its momentum in the state, boasting eight stores in Mesa, 35 in the Phoenix metro area and 39 across Arizona.

The new location, situated at the intersection of Elliott Road and Signal Butte at 10720 E. Elliott Road in Mesa, is set to open its doors on Friday, January 26, 2024.

“The opening of our Mesa store, just two weeks after the launch of our new Queen Creek location, is a testament to our commitment to expanding our presence in Arizona,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar.

To celebrate its grand opening, the boutique coffee chain will offer medium-sized drinks for just $2.00 throughout the day at this location, along with various promotions throughout the week.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 125 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day.

Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 125 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

