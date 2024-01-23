Retired Judge John Grinsteiner recently named as a faculty member for All Rise

Retired Judge John Grinsteiner has recently been named as a faculty member for All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP)). As faculty, Judge Grinsteiner will join with the All Rise staff on the road as a facilitator or specialized presenter and subject matter expert. Judge Grinsteiner dedicated much of his judicial career to the juvenile and adult drug courts of the South Central Judicial District. He now serves as the ND State Judicial Outreach Liaison, working on impaired driving issues, and is assisting in the planning and standup of the State’s first Mental Health Treatment Court. Judge Grinsteiner was a featured presenter at the RISE23 conference in Houston, Texas and will again be presenting at RISE24 in Anaheim, California in a session titled: Connection in the Court: Understanding the Roles and Interplay of the Judge, Supervision, and Treatment.

More information about the program can be found here: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/judicial/jolprogram/