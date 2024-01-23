Industrial Drum Market Set to Hit US$ 20.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%: Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The industrial drum market is experiencing increased demand for chemical and petrochemical lubricants due to their advantageous properties, including high strength, excellent gas barrier characteristics, and superior workability. This is expected to drive the demand for these products in the industry throughout the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial drum market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 12.9 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 20.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034. The market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by escalating demand across diverse sectors. These durable containers are vital in safely transporting and storing liquids, chemicals, and hazardous materials.

Their versatile applications cater to the needs of industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. The surge in global manufacturing activities serves as a primary driver for market expansion, reflecting the drums' integral role in facilitating the movement of goods within and across borders. A significant catalyst for market growth lies in the stringent regulations governing the safe transportation of goods. Businesses increasingly prioritize compliant packaging solutions to ensure adherence to these regulations, contributing to the overall market expansion.

The continuous evolution of the industrial landscape further propels the demand for these drums, emphasizing the need for reliable and secure packaging solutions across various industrial sectors. Innovation plays a pivotal role in shaping the market. Ongoing advancements in drum design, materials, and manufacturing processes enhance product efficiency and safety standards.

Manufacturers are adapting to the changing needs of industries by incorporating sustainable practices, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly drum materials to reduce environmental impact. Automation and technology integration also optimize manufacturing processes, improve production efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued growth. The need for reliable and secure packaging solutions remains paramount, driven by the evolving dynamics of global industries.

The market resilience is evident as it embraces sustainability, innovation, and compliance with regulatory standards, ensuring that industrial drums remain indispensable in facilitating the safe and efficient movement of materials critical to diverse industrial processes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on product type, the steel drum is expected to hold a market share of 74.1% in 2024.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034.

Germany experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2034.

Based on end-user type, chemicals and fertilizers are anticipated to hold a market share of 46.3% in 2024.

“The widespread expansion of global manufacturing activities acts as a significant driver propelling the industrial drum market,” Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 12.9 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 20.4 billion CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 5.1% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered By Product Type

By Capacity

By End-use

By Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Greif, Inc.

Mauser Group B.V.

Schutz Container Systems, Inc.

Sicagen India Limited

Myers Container, LLC

Eagle Manufacturing Company Time Technoplast Ltd

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

TPL Plastech Limited

USA Coexcell Inc.

The Metal Drum Company





Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industrial drum market giants vies for prominence through continuous innovation, diverse product portfolios, and strategic expansions.

The market features the presence of regional players offering specialized solutions. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are common strategies that shape a dynamic environment where companies strive to meet the evolving demands of various industrial sectors.

Some of the recent developments are:

In February 2023, Mauser Packaging Solutions expanded its product range in South Africa by investing in advanced plastic drum manufacturing equipment.

In October 2022, Schütz enhanced its Green Lifecycle Management program by introducing the Green Layer series.

This initiative assists clients in achieving sustainability goals while concurrently reducing the overall CO2 footprint of their packaging.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global industrial drum market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand industrial drum market opportunities are segmented based on By Product Type (Steel Drum, Plastic Drum, Fiber Drum), By Capacity (Up to 100 Litre, 100 to 250 Litre, 250 to 500 Litre, Above 500 Litre), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Chemical & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Building & Construction, Paints, Inks, & Dyes, Other End Uses), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored By

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

