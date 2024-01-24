SealPath and BNS UEP form Strategic Partnership, Combining Proven Data Protection and Expert Lifecycle Management
This alliance brings together the data protection prowess of SealPath and BNS's deep understanding of local regulations and cybersecurity — a perfect blend to deliver quality service.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SealPath, an expert in full information protection, and BNS UEP, a leader in data lifecycle management, deliver an end-to-end turnkey solution. This collaboration promises an unmatched level of service and comprehensive security for information and data, making North American organizations more secure and resilient.
— Luis Angel del Valle, SealPath CEO
The partnership is an indicator of SealPath's commitment to improve customer service significantly by broadening their presence in North America and accompanying customers in real-time throughout their needs. This direct, personal approach bolsters customer confidence and streamlines increased value from the service.
"This agreement is a milestone," enthused Luis Angel del Valle, SealPath's CEO, "BNS is now SealPath's first partner in the U.S. This alliance brings together the data protection prowess of SealPath and BNS's deep understanding of local regulations and cybersecurity — a perfect blend to deliver quality service."
Harnessing BNS and SealPath technology offers organizations the potential to save millions of dollars, by preventing fines due to non-compliance and losses from sensitive data leaks. This cost-effective solution extends safety measures for many organizations, particularly in sectors such as finance, manufacturing, architecture, and healthcare, where compliance and data protection are critical.
Emphasizing the spirit of a zero-trust approach, the SealPath-BNS collaboration is meticulously designed to ensure each user has the exact permissions they need — no more, no less. This methodology eliminates permissive access to sensitive information. Aligning with regulations such as CMMC NIST 800-171, the partnership guides U.S. organizations towards regulatory compliance while reducing cybersecurity risks and maintaining compliance.
The partnership of SealPath and BNS anticipates significant market opportunities and aims to realize them by 2024.
Committed to extending information & data protection for North American organizations, this partnership boasts an unprecedented mix of expertise and comprehensive service.
