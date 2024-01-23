Die Casting Machines Market Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to Reach $4.98 bn by 2026

The die casting machines market has witnessed significant growth due to rise in industrialization,automotive, electronics and consumer goods industry.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high performance, and low-emission vehicles coupled with surge in defense expenditure and increase in manufacturing of defense equipment in the private sector have boosted the growth of the global die casting machines market. technologies advancements in the die casting process are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global die casting machine industry was pegged at $3.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2020, the cold chamber segment accounted for the highest die casting machines market share and gravity die casting machines is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in demand from machinery manufacturing and automotive industry.

The market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as transportation, mechanical & manufacturing equipment, building & construction and others. The market is mainly driven by growth of the global manufacturing industry and increase in investment in automotive, electronics and defense industry.

The rising demand for automobiles, electronic products and home appliances has significantly increased the use of metals and alloys, attributed to their versatility of use and physical properties. This has driven the die casting machines market growth, owing to its capability to efficiently cast metals in required shapes and sizes.

Furthermore, growth of the construction industry has positively influenced the die casting machines market. In addition, various government initiative and free trade agreements across the globe have propelled manufacturing activities, thereby fueling the demand for die casting machines.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the die casting machines report include Agrati AEE Srl, Bühler AG, Form Technologies, L.K. Machinery International Limited, Norican Global A/S, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd., UBE, and Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Segmentation Based On:

By Type -

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Gravity Die Casting Machine

By Material -

Aluminum

Zinc

Magnesium

Others

By End-User -

Transportation

Mechanical And Manufacturing Equipment

Building And Construction

Others

