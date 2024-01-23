Submit Release
Assays Pending on Globex’s Kewagama Royalty Portion of Radisson’s O’Brien Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report in a press release dated January 22, 2024, Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) announced that 4,570 metres of assays are pending from 9 completed drill holes on Trends 3 and 4, wholly located on the Kewagama Gold Mine portion of their O’Brien Gold Mine Project (see drill plan and longitudinal section below). Globex holds a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on the Kewagama Gold Mine property.

Longitudinal section looking north – O’Brien gold project – Radisson Mining Resources

Longitudinal section looking north – O’Brien gold project – Radisson Mining Resources

Additional drilling is well underway.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

