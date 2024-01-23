Assays Pending on Globex’s Kewagama Royalty Portion of Radisson’s O’Brien Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report in a press release dated January 22, 2024, Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) announced that 4,570 metres of assays are pending from 9 completed drill holes on Trends 3 and 4, wholly located on the Kewagama Gold Mine portion of their O’Brien Gold Mine Project (see drill plan and longitudinal section below). Globex holds a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on the Kewagama Gold Mine property.



Longitudinal section looking north – O’Brien gold project – Radisson Mining Resources





Additional drilling is well underway.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89397283-f445-4402-9819-62fd548efda6