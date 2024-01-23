Lynx Air Announces New Route between Montréal and Los Angeles

Lynx is celebrating new flight service between Montréal and L.A. with a network-wide seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced another summer network expansion, adding a route between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL), providing an ultra-affordable option to this popular U.S. destination. Initially, there will be three non-stop flights per week starting on July 11, 2024, growing to a daily service to and from Los Angeles as of August 11, 2024.



Tickets are already on sale, and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $149* one way between Montréal to/from Los Angeles, including taxes and fees. To celebrate, Lynx has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off across the entire Lynx network. The sale will run from January 23, 2024, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on January 24, 2024, and can be accessed with the promo code: FLYLYNX. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“This new route will be welcome news for travelers to California and for American visitors eager to explore the province of Québec and elsewhere in Canada. By this summer, Lynx will serve four destinations from Montréal flying more than 11,700 seats to or from Montréal each week,” said Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynx Air. “California is an exciting entertainment and recreation hub and we can’t wait to connect travelers to it and to Montréal as a vibrant arts and culture destination, while boosting tourism by offering a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted that Los Angeles has been added to Lynx Air’s list of destinations,” said Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM. “This is a new gateway to America’s second largest city, where travelers will have the opportunity to discover its many beaches, as well as a destination rich in history and culture, marked by the world of cinema. With the addition of this route, Lynx Air is continuing to develop the low-cost market from Montréal, which will appeal to a large segment of travelers.”

"Los Angeles World Airports congratulates our partners at Lynx Air on their newest route from Montréal (YUL) to LAX, adding to the list of offerings that will connect Canadians to the City of Angels and the rest of the world," said Becca Doten, Chief Airport Affairs Officer of Los Angeles World Airports. "We are thrilled to welcome this new flight to Los Angeles and thank Lynx Air for choosing to expand their network at our airport."

Lynx’s Montréal – Los Angeles Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 11-Jul-24







Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) 11-Jul-24







Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) 11-Aug-24 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/

Thursday/Friday/Saturday/Sunday Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) 11-Aug-24 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/

Thursday/Friday/Saturday/Sunday Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.



About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

