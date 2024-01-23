Investors who lost money with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) prior to March 2020 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: T shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In July 2023, an investor in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares filed a lawsuit against AT&T Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that AT&T owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to their being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike, that it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead-covered cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States, that it was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to employee safety or to everyday people and communities, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The defendants have not yet filed their motion to dismiss the case.



