Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Alexei Overchuk.

The meeting highlighted the successful outcomes in economic cooperation between the two countries during the year 2023. They recalled the contacts held between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia as part of the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Saint Petersburg last December.

Emphasizing a broad agenda for economic cooperation, the parties pointed out the plans for new areas in this domain. They evaluated the growth of the trade turnover by 17.5 percent, as well as the continuous increase in cargo and transit transportation as good indicators of cooperation between the two countries. The sides emphasized the importance of signing the roadmap on the development of key areas of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation for the years 2024-2026. They expressed confidence that Alexei Overchuk's visit would contribute to expanding relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on issues related to transport and logistics and the promotion of the North-South Transport Corridor.