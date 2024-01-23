Oriented Strand Board Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030 | Industry Development Overview

The growth of the oriented strand board market is majorly driven by urbanization in developing countries and sustainable products.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in developed countries and the growth of the construction industry drive the growth of the global oriented strand board market. Rise in urbanization in major cities in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global oriented strand board market size was valued at $25.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $44.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The oriented strand board market forecast from 2020 to 2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

In addition, oriented strand board is used for flooring, parting walls, and roofs to provide luxurious interior for transport systems. For instance, it was announced in November 2020 that Toyota Camry Hybrid will be upgraded with design and safety features. This upgraded version covers titanium line and black wood-based panel used to installed in the cars.

In addition, oriented strand board is also used to manufacture decorative items and artworks as it is available in various thickness and colors, which is easy to work on. Such applications and strategies by end users of oriented strand board are anticipated to boost the oriented strand board growth during the forecast period.

Increase in non-residential construction activities and repair drives growth of the oriented strand board industry. Furthermore, the industry is expected to witness significant growth in India and China, owing to huge urban population growth.

Moreover, rise in construction of new official buildings, non-residential complexes, and industrial spaces is expected to boost growth of the oriented strand board market.

Segments Based On:

By Application -

Construction

Furniture

Flooring

Packaging

Others

By End User -

Residential

Non-residential

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global oriented strand board market analyzed in the research include Coillte, Koch Industries, Egger Hozwerkstoffe GmbH, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Kronospan Ltd., Swiss Krono Group, West Fraser, Tolko Industries, Sonae Industria, and Weyerhaeuser.