Russia’s request to convene UN Security Council on arms supplies to Ukraine is hypocrisy, says EU and its partners

The European Union, the UK, the US, Ukraine, Moldova and 43 countries, including EU member states, have described as hypocrisy Russia’s request to convene another UN Security Council meeting to  “criticise lawful arms transfers to Ukraine that are done in support of Ukraine’s inherent right of self-defence, as reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter”.

The joint statement, delivered by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that this was “another attempt by the Russian Federation to distract from its war of aggression against Ukraine and its intensified campaign of systematic air strikes killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure.”

“While Ukraine is trying to defend its civilian population, the Russian Federation is killing the Ukrainian people with arms procured from other countries,” the statement said.

The EU and its partners also condemned continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression, including by Iran, Belarus and the DPRK, and urged all countries not to provide weapons and military equipment, including missiles and drones or other support for Russia’s war of aggression.

