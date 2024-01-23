23 January 2024

Turkmenistan aims to strengthen cooperation with financial institutions of Japan

During a working visit to Japan, on January 22-23, 2024, meetings of the Turkmen delegation led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov with the Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko, as well as the Chairman and CEO of the Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) Atsuo Kuroda.

At the meeting with JETRO, issues of implementing previously reached agreements to stimulate the development of bilateral trade were discussed. In particular, the possibilities of organizing cross trade missions, studying the issue of opening a JETRO office in Turkmenistan to attract small and medium-sized Japanese enterprises to do business in our country and, accordingly, Turkmen ones in Japan, and opening the Trade House of Turkmenistan in Japan were discussed. The intention of the parties to hold a business forum together with JETRO in the first half of this year was also indicated.

As part of the negotiations with NEXI, new forms of cooperation in the investment field were discussed, including the possibility of attracting various financial institutions to finance priority projects in Turkmenistan.

Along with this, the parties spoke in favor of further diversification of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.