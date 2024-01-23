SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Key Leaders During Travel Through Europe

During his visit, Secretary Del Toro held an office call with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, the sixth commander of U.S. Africa Command, met with senior Navy and Marine Corps officers and enlisted leaders, and participated in an AFRICOM roundtable. He discussed AFRICOM’s efforts to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces, and support partners in Africa using a 3D approach: Diplomacy, Development & Defense.

Secretary Del Toro also met with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, Deputy Commander, U.S. European Command, Patch Barracks. As the deputy commander for U.S. European Command, Lt. Gen. Basham is responsible for establishing and overseeing a warfighting headquarters that conducts a full range of multi-domain operations in coordination with allies and partners to support NATO, deter Russia, enable global operations, and counter transnational threats to defend the U.S. homeland forward and fortify Euro-Atlantic security.

In addition, Secretary Del Toro met with the team at U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF). Led by Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., MARFOREUR/AF works with sister U.S. services and NATO partners to facilitate European and African engagements in support of global campaigns, enhancing joint, and combined forces through NATO.

“There is nothing that we do on our Navy and Marine Corps team that is not done in concert with our allies and partners,” said Secretary Del Toro. “From the combatant commander all the way down to the most junior Sailor and Marine, our work abroad protects our way of life at home.”

While in Stuttgart, Secretary Del Toro held all hands calls with Navy, Marine Corps, civilian personnel, and their families to hear firsthand about their concerns and answer their questions. He also met with various servicemembers at each command to recognize their accomplishments.

“I’ve said it before, and it bears repeating. I am grateful for all you do for our Nation,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We’re facing challenging times, and I thank you for everything you do as we face significant threats to democracy around the world.”

Secretary Del Toro will travel to Berlin for additional engagements in the region before heading to the United Kingdom to deliver a speech at the Royal United Services Institute, the world’s oldest and the UK’s leading defense and security think tank.