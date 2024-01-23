Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rayvow, lasmiditan, Date of authorisation: 17/08/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Three main studies involving a total of around 7,000 adults showed that Rayvow is more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) at treating migraine. Patients with a migraine attack causing moderate to severe headache recorded the level of pain 2 hours after treatment using a 4-point scale.

In the first study, 28% (142 out of 503) of patients who took 100 mg Rayvow and 32% (167 out of 518) of those who took 200 mg reported no pain 2 hours after treatment, compared with 15% of those who took placebo (80 out of 524).

In the second study, 31% of patients who took 100 mg (167 out of 532) and 39% of those who took 200 mg (205 out of 528) reported no pain after 2 hours, compared with 21% of those who took placebo (115 out of 540). Another group of patients received 50 mg Rayvow, and the medicine was effective in 29% of these patients (159 out of 556).

In the last study, 26% of patients who took 100 mg Rayvow (108 out of 419) and 29% of those who took 200 mg (127 out of 434) reported no pain after 2 hours, compared with 8%, of those who took placebo (37 out of 443). This study also showed that Rayvow remained effective across multiple attacks. Of patients taking 100 mg or 200 mg Rayvow, 14% (49 out of 340) and 24% (82 out of 336), respectively, reported no pain after two hours in at least two out of three attacks, compared with 4% of those treated with placebo (16 out of 373).