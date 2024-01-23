Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ucedane, carglumic acid, Date of authorisation: 23/06/2017, Revision: 12, Status: Authorised

Ucedane is available as dispersible tablets (200 mg) that are to be dispersed (mixed) in a small amount of water. The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by a doctor who has experience in treating patients with metabolic diseases.

In patients with NAGS deficiency, treatment may be started as early as the first day of life and the medicine is used for the patient’s whole life. In patients with organic acidaemias, treatment is started when the patient has a hyperammonaemia crisis and continued until the crisis is finished.

The initial daily dose of Ucedane should be 100 mg per kilogram body weight, but up to 250 mg/kg can be used if necessary. The dose should then be adjusted to maintain normal blood ammonia levels.

