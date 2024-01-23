Monon Wealth Management Announces Exciting Launch of Season Two for "Modern Wealth Management" Podcast

Monon Wealth Management Launches Season Two of Modern Wealth Management Podcast

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monon Wealth Management is thrilled to announce the release of Season Two of its highly acclaimed podcast, "Modern Wealth Management." Hosted by Darrick Hutchens, CFP®, Co-Founder of Monon Wealth Management, the podcast continues its mission to provide valuable insights into diverse wealth management strategies and solutions.

As the financial landscape evolves, "Modern Wealth Management" remains at the forefront, delivering expert advice and thought-provoking discussions on various aspects of wealth management. Season Two promises to delve even deeper into the complexities of financial planning, investment strategies, and the ever-changing world of wealth management.

Listeners can expect engaging conversations with industry experts, practical tips for financial success, and a comprehensive exploration of the latest trends shaping the financial industry. Darrick Hutchens, known for his wealth of experience and expertise, will guide audiences through the intricate world of finance, making it accessible to all.

"We are excited to launch Season Two of 'Modern Wealth Management' and continue our commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions," said Darrick Hutchens. "Our goal is to demystify wealth management and help our audience navigate the complexities of their financial journey."

Season Two of "Modern Wealth Management" releases on January 23rd, and new episodes will be available monthly. Listeners watch the podcast on the Monon Wealth Management YouTube channel or listen to each episode on their favorite podcasting platforms. Be sure not to miss out on the valuable insights that reinforce the financial decisions you make.

For more information about "Modern Wealth Management" and Monon Wealth Management, please visit https://mononwealth.com.

About Darrick Hutchens:

Darrick Hutchens, CFP®, is the Co-Founder of Monon Wealth Management and the host of the "Modern Wealth Management" podcast. With a passion for helping individuals achieve their financial goals, Darrick brings extensive experience in wealth management and financial planning. His dedication to educating and empowering others has made him a respected figure in the financial industry.

Darrick co-founded Monon Wealth Management’s corporate predecessor in 2014 and brings over two decades of investment planning and wealth management expertise to our clients. A Certified Financial Planner ®, he has been quoted in numerous investment publications as an industry thought leader.

A Plainfield native, Darrick graduated Magna Cum Laude as the top business student from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona where he also earned All-Conference awards in NCAA golf. Darrick, his wife Shannon, and their two children enjoy spending time together at the golf club and their Christian church.