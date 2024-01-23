Samuel Adams and DraftKings Team Up For First-Of-Its-Kind Fan Prediction Pool For Groundhog Day

Move over Punxsutawney Phil! Compete for a Share of $10,000 Worth of Cash Prizes by Predicting Weather Forecast via ‘Groundhog Day Prediction Pool Presented by Samuel Adams Cold Snap’

Boston, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is so close, we can almost taste it. But, every year all eyes are on Gobbler’s Knob, Pa., and if the fuzzy meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil, will see his shadow revealing whether we're in for more winter hibernation or an early spring awakening. Taking the weather forecast tradition into their own hands as the Official Beer of Groundhog Day, Samuel Adams is teaming up with DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) to give drinkers a first-of-its-kind fan prediction pool: “Groundhog Day Prediction Pool Presented by Samuel Adams Cold Snap.”

Looking to pre-game Phil’s big moment? This calls for a Cold Snap. Ahead of Groundhog Day, drinkers can participate in the free-to-play pool at Draftkings.com/samueladams and answer a series of Groundhog Day and sports-related questions, ultimately predicting whether or not Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow. Customers who rack up the most points will win a share of the total cash prize of $10,000.

“Returning for our second year, Sam Adams is back as the Official Beer of Groundhog Day! We’re ready to up the ante and doing something epic to showcase Cold Snap and help drinkers snap the seasonal slump,” said Lauren Price, Head of Brand, Samuel Adams. “By joining forces with DraftKings, one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment companies in the United States, we’re doing just that. There’s no better way to celebrate our furry friend and this quirky holiday than with a first-of-its-kind prediction pool from two brands that are staples for all your game day needs this Spring.”

“Like March Madness and Spring Training, nothing quite says ‘spring is near’ like Groundhog Day,” said Jay Danahy, Head of Brand Partnerships and Ad Operations, DraftKings. “This year we’re celebrating spring alongside Samuel Adams to give customers a playful way to capture Punxsutawney Phil’s unpredictable outcomes.”

Groundhog Day Prediction Pool Presented by Samuel Adams Cold Snap Details:

Think you can predict the weather?! Starting January 22nd, channel your inner Punxsutawney Phil and head to Draftkings.com/samueladams to enter. In anticipation of Phil’s game-deciding call, you’ll be tested with answering a handful of questions tied to Groundhog Day and sports games or events taking place on February 2nd.

Score points based on how many correct predictions you make and users who rack up the most points will win a share of the cash prize of $10,000.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Must be 21+ to enter. Void where prohibited. See Draftkings.com/samueladams for details.

This Calls for a Cold Snap

If Phil dooms us to six more weeks of winter –or if he finally gives us something to celebrate –there’s no better way to snap out of the seasonal slump and get a taste of spring than with a Cold Snap. Drinkers can also dial up their game day viewing with the seasonal Prime Time Beers Variety Pack.

Cold Snap: Spring is calling, and things are heating up. You’ve waited for months, and finally brighter days are so close, you can taste them. And they taste like a hazy white ale with a squeeze of citrus and a blend of ten fruits & spices. This calls for a Cold Snap. Available in: 6pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $9.99 | 12pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $17.99 | 12pk 12oz Cans: SRP $17.99

From bowl games to playoff games and every match-up in between, January through March is for a beer. This seasonal assortment features Cold Snap alongside a roster of three NEW beers designed for making your game day more sessionable:

Find Cold Snap or Prime Time Beers Variety Pack

Drinkers nationwide can find Cold Snap or Prime Time Beers Variety Pack in their area by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Hard Mountain Dew, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

