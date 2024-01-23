Luxury Villas in Puglia for Rent: SopranoVillas Announce 2024 Collection

Rome, Italy, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SopranoVillas, a renowned vacation company offering the most exclusive selection of premium Italian villas, is pleased to announce its carefully chosen 2024 collection of luxury villas puglia that can be tailored to guests’ diverse tastes and styles to ensure an unforgettable Italian experience.

Nestled in the serene countryside and along scenic coastlines, SopranoVillas’ collection of luxury villas in Puglia provides guests with an unparalleled holiday experience in the less-explored Italian region. Renowned for their tranquil swimming pools, delightful outdoor dining areas, nature-filled gardens, spectacular sea views and enchanting architecture and design, villas in Puglia immerse visitors with historical richness, charming, white-washed villages, and unspoiled beaches to create a truly memorable holiday.

“A villa holiday in Puglia stands unrivaled, embodying what Puglia means to the discerning traveler,” said a spokesperson for SopranoVillas. “It is a luxury that seamlessly combines the comfort of spacious living spaces with the joy of experiencing the best luxury villas in Puglia, equipped with modern comforts. From savoring Italy’s exquisite cuisine to lounging near the idyllic beach, these villas offer an unparalleled experience that captures the essence of Puglia’s charm.”

SopranoVillas modern luxury villas Puglia offer the ultimate style and sophistication for those seeking a contemporary retreat with their cutting-edge design, state-of-the-art amenities, private pools and captivating views of the countryside or coastline. Some of the top luxury villas in the collection include:

Trulli Houses: Putignano Lovely Trulli

Trulli houses testify to Puglia’s unique heritage, offering an authentic and memorable stay in these historic, conical-roofed structures. Their most celebrated feature is the iconic cone-shaped roofs, often surrounded by picturesque olive groves and nestled within the beautiful countryside.

A prime example is Putignano Lovely Trulli, a newly renovated holiday rental just outside the old town center of Putignano. Boasting three stylish bedrooms, a whirlpool with chromotherapy, and an infinity pool overlooking the gently undulating countryside, this luxury villa promises a tranquil and unforgettable experience in the heart of Puglia’s Valle d’Itria.

Masseria Residences: Masseria Puglia Luxury

Masseria residences are a hallmark of Puglia’s rich history and rural allure. These traditional farmhouses, transformed into luxurious accommodations, often lie near Puglia’s diverse coastline and amidst its limestone hills. Masserias have evolved from communal rural housing into elegant farmhouses from Roman times, exuding rustic elegance and contemporary comfort.

One such gem is Masseria Puglia Luxury, a quaint farmhouse in the Apulian countryside. This Masseria, with ten tastefully decorated rooms, combines modern luxury with traditional Italian charm. Guests can enjoy a saltwater swimming pool, well-kept gardens, and a rooftop terrace with a hot tub, embodying the perfect blend of historic charm and modern amenities.

Ostuni Exclusive Villa, Puglia

This idyllic Ostuni exclusive villa is nestled in the heart of the Puglian countryside, with a gorgeous private swimming pool and stunning decor, including a complex of traditional trulli. The villa can sleep up to 12 guests in its six double bedrooms and has seven bathrooms in total. The main complex of the property is spacious and light, with large windows overlooking the pool and garden.

Salento Seaview Villa, Puglia

This beautiful Salento seaview villa for rent is located on the Adriatic coast between Castro Marina and Santa Cesarea Terme. From this breathtaking spot, guests can enjoy stunning views of the mountains of Albania and the island of Fano. The luxury Salento Seaview Villa has a living area with stone walls typical of the region, as well as a grand fireplace and a large flat screen TV. The sleeping area is composed of four separate bedrooms: two double rooms with en-suite bathrooms, one room with a queen-size bed and one with a French bed.

Launched in 2014, SopranoVillas offers a carefully curated list of over 300 hand-selected, beautiful holiday villas located in every corner of Italy. Combining the excellence and exclusivity of premium holiday properties with a dedicated in-house team, SopranoVillas creates a unique client experience that is both luxurious and authentic.

