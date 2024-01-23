NYSE: AAP LONG TERM Investor Alert: Lawsuit against certain directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed by two investors in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares against certain directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Investors, who purchased Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares prior to November 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: AAP shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 17, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by two investors in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares against certain directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or materially misleading statements that misrepresented the efficacy of Advance Auto Parts' strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions, that omitted and/or concealed the negative impacts of the pricing initiative, that provided investors with an overly optimistic perception of AAP's operations, and that created the false impression that inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on the Company's margins.

