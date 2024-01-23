Computer History Museum Shines Spotlight on 40 Years of the Apple Macintosh

Mountain View, California, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity, is hosting an event Jan. 24 commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Apple Macintosh.

“Insanely Great: The Apple Mac @ 40” celebrates one of the most iconic and impactful products ever created. It brings together key members of the original hardware, software, design, marketing, and PR teams, including Bill Atkinson, Steve Capps, Andy Cunningham, Andy Hertzfeld, Bruce Horn, Susan Kare, Dan’l Lewin, and Mike Murray. Insiders and experts such as Chris Espinosa, Guy Kawasaki, and Steven Levy will participate in a conversation about the enduring impact of the Mac. Journalist and author David Pogue will moderate the panel discussions. Guests arriving early will have the opportunity to visit CHM's mini pop-up exhibit, curated for the anniversary.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST



WHERE:

This event will be held onsite at the Computer History Museum. Viewers are also welcome to join the livestream at www.YouTube.com/computerhistory/live

RSVP CONTACT FOR MEDIA:

Carina Sweet, csweet@computerhistory.org, (650) 810-1059. Seating is extremely limited for press. RSVP to secure a spot.

About CHM

The Computer History Museum’s mission is to decode technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. From the heart of Silicon Valley, we share insights gleaned from our research, our events, and our incomparable collection of computing artifacts and oral histories to convene, inform, and empower people to shape a better future.

Carina Sweet Computer History Museum (650) 810-1059 csweet@computerhistory.org