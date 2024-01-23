Edible Garden Receives US Patent No. 11,830,088 B2 for GreenThumb Greenhouse Agriculture System

Marks Third Patent on Proprietary GreenThumb Web-Based Greenhouse Management and Demand Planning System

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent related to its Greenhouse Agriculture System, GreenThumb.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,830,088 B2, titled, “Greenhouse Agriculture System,” to Edible Garden AG Incorporated. The patent encompasses methods and systems designed for optimizing various aspects of greenhouse farming, including the planting process, the application of pesticides, and the harvesting of greenhouse crops, such as herbs. The greenhouse system is designed to incorporate the use of sensors and a proprietary learning engine. The data collected from these sensors is instrumental in forecasting the availability of the crops. Additionally, the specialized learning engine is used to gauge and predict the market demand for these greenhouse crops, drawing upon both current and historical order data. Based on this information, the system is capable of formulating and sending out detailed instructions for crop production to a greenhouse computer system, which in turn, facilitates the automated planting or harvesting of the crops.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “This patent further illustrates our commitment to innovation to drive sustainability. The GreenThumb system is not only crucial for enhancing our supply chain effectiveness, which has led to increased shipping and fill rates, as well as significant sales growth, but is also vital in supporting Edible Garden as we integrate new greenhouse facilities like Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This marks the third distinct patent awarded for our proprietary GreenThumb system, and we are currently in the process of seeking a trademark for the system's name."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the success of implementing the GreenThumb 2.0 software, the Company’s ability to reduce its costs while meeting the needs of its customers, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “aims,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “seeking,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



