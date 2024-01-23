Submit Release
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results on February 21, 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended on Sunday, December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, before the market open. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, February 21, at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-888-660-6191 for U.S./Canada participants or 929-203-1913 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada participants or 647-362-9199 for international participants using Conference ID #4026897.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom



Contact:

Investor Relations  
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk 
201-469-4327 
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Media 
Alberto Canal
Verisk Public Relations
201-469-2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com

