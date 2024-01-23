Rapsodo Partners with Titleist to Further Enhance the Premium Member Experience for the Rapsodo MLM2PRO

Rapsodo and Titleist introduce Pro V1 and Pro V1x with Rapsodo Precision Technology (RPT) for MLM2PRO™ that will accurately measure spin for Premium Members

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the company known for leading the revolution to affordable, pro-grade sports technology to help athletes play like never before, announces a partnership with Titleist , the #1 ball in golf, to enhance the Rapsodo Premium Member experience by enabling compatibility of Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x for Rapsodo’s Mobile Launch Monitor 2 PRO (MLM2PRO™).



Titleist and Rapsodo have partnered to apply the RPT pattern to the #1 ball in golf. Pro V1 and Pro V1x with RPT will enable MLM2PRO™ to measure spin rate and spin axis. In order to gain access to the spin measurements, users must have a Rapsodo MLM2PRO™ Premium Membership account ($199 annually, included in initial purchase). Every Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf ball is precision manufactured in Titleist facilities and undergoes meticulous quality checks to ensure ultimate ball-to-ball consistency in performance – as well as any pattern application, such as RPT.

“Golfers of all ability levels should have access to technology and equipment that allows anyone to play like never before,” Shawn Curtis, Director of Rapsodo Golf, said. “We are committed to continuously making product enhancements to our entire product offering to make sure athletes are able to get the best experience possible when using Rapsodo technology. This integration with Titleist further proves Rapsodo’s commitment to providing athletes pro level data to help them improve and become the best athletes they can be.”

“Wherever dedicated golfers choose to play or practice, they should be able to trust the performance of their Titleist golf ball,” Jeremy Stone, Vice President, Golf Ball Marketing at Titleist said. “The Pro V1 performance golfers trust on the course is now accurately measured wherever you choose to play with your Rapsodo MLM2PRO. The introduction of Pro V1 and Pro V1x with the Rapsodo RPT expands the available playing locations for dedicated golfers and the accuracy of their shot data.”

Titleist and Rapsodo are also collaborating to validate the use of Titleist Radar Capture Technology (RCT) golf balls with the original Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor - MLM. The new addition of hitting RCT golf balls on an MLM device will increase the total number of tracked metrics to 11, further improving indoor practice experience. More details for this launch are coming soon.

This announcement comes a year after the incredibly successful launch of the award-winning MLM2PRO™, which revolutionized golf for the everyday athlete by bringing advanced metrics and simulation capabilities to one portable and affordable device.

The Titleist ProV1 and ProV1x golf balls with RPT will be available for pre-order in mid-February, retailing at $69.99 USD exclusively on www.rapsodo.com .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo is on a mission to give athletes everywhere the tools they need to play like never before. Favored by MLB teams, D1 College Champions, and top-ranked PGA coaches, our motto of "Play Without Limits™," is realized by leveling the playing field with affordable, professional grade technology. Innovation and category leadership in golf, baseball, and softball have been celebrated in MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and led to the Official Partner of USA Baseball. Getting more out of your game is always within reach with Rapsodo. Experience more at https://www.rapsodo.com/.

About Titleist:

Titleist, Golf’s Symbol of Excellence, is the game's leading performance equipment brand, having earned the overwhelming trust of tour professionals, club professionals, competitive amateurs and dedicated golfers worldwide. The Titleist golf ball embodies superior performance, innovative design and technology, precision manufacturing and unmatched quality. It is the unequivocal #1 ball in golf, and has been for 75 years and still counting. Titleist also sets the standard for golf clubs through an unwavering commitment to performance, meticulous attention to detail, and as the game’s preeminent golf club fitter. Titleist golf gear, comprising golf bags, headwear, travel gear, accessories and golf gloves, also delivers the performance and quality excellence promised in every product that bears the Titleist Script.