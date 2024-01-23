Bluebeam Harnesses the Power of AI and Customer Passion to Drive Innovation in the Built World

Construction industry leader plans new AI features for early 2024 and launches Bluebeam Labs

Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, is introducing two new AI features in the works for early 2024 and Bluebeam Labs, a collaborative, co-creation workspace in Bluebeam Cloud.

Bluebeam has invested in AI for more than a decade in its flagship product Bluebeam Revu and has a rich history of delivering innovation for AEC professionals. These newest AI innovations build on existing features like visual search, text recognition and batch processing to elevate how Bluebeam solutions increase productivity, augment creative problem-solving, and automate tedious tasks for its customers.

“For more than 20 years, Bluebeam has pioneered paperless transformation for many in the AEC industry, fundamentally changing how teams create, collaborate and communicate information,” said Frank Sarno, VP of Construction Process and Technology at Adolfson & Peterson Construction. “Today, demand for new and innovative ways of designing and building is accelerating. The industry is being asked to deliver higher quality work faster, more sustainably and at a lower cost. Through their commitment to innovation, involving their customers into the process, and solving for real world challenges, Bluebeam is helping companies like ours meet these demands.”

Bluebeam’s latest product release planned for April 2024 will include two new AI-enhanced features.

Auto Align for drawing overlays and comparisons in Revu 21. Auto Align will reduce the tedious, error-prone steps of manually aligning three points on each drawing revision, so users can understand the differences between them faster. Bluebeam customers currently use the Overlay and Compare features more than five million times a year. While powerful, the process takes several clicks and up to two minutes per drawing. With the Auto Align option and a revamped feature interface, this can be streamlined to as little as 15 seconds, helping users understand the differences up to 80 percent faster.

Automatic title block recognition when importing drawings to Bluebeam Cloud. The title block of a drawing holds valuable information that users shouldn’t have to waste time or risk mistakes entering manually. Aided by AI, Bluebeam Cloud instantly extracts the key drawing information as metadata that can be leveraged throughout the project, saving time and increasing accuracy.

Bluebeam Labs Allows Customers to Co-Create on AI Innovations

A key factor that sets Bluebeam apart from competitors is a passionate user base that has historically helped determine the company’s product roadmap. To harness that more directly, Bluebeam is introducing Bluebeam Labs. Built to involve customers in the company’s development of new solutions, this cloud-based, collaborative workspace offers the ability to demonstrate and validate ideas and technologies before they are launched and available to all customers. Bluebeam Cloud users are invited to shape the future of early concepts before they are integrated into production software.

“We believe that AI should be about pragmatic innovation that enhances the customer experience, productivity and value they get from Bluebeam," said Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam. "Through Bluebeam Labs, we invite customers into our innovation process earlier, to co-create our solutions with much more engagement and feedback. This is how we’ll continue to lead the industry for many years to come."

The first AI-based feature showcased via Bluebeam Labs will be 3D Drawings. 3D Drawings uses AI to position up to hundreds of 2D drawings in 3D space. Like digital origami, the program intuitively understands where to make the folds for the highest quality 3D visualization and increased understanding of the project. The Bluebeam Labs waitlist to test the 3D Drawings technology is currently available for sign-up via www.bluebeam.com/Bluebeam-Labs.

To learn more about Bluebeam’s history of innovation and its latest AI developments, visit www.bluebeam.com/AI.

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include seven additional offices globally. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and enable creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings and infrastructures more efficiently and sustainably and develop digital content such as visualizations, films and computer games more creatively. The software provider is driving innovations such as digital twins as well as open standards (OPEN BIM), and sustainability in the AEC/O industry, constantly expanding its portfolio by also investing in deep-tech startups. Currently more than seven million users worldwide are shaping the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,600 experts globally.

Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company generated revenues amounting to EUR 801.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.0 million in 2022.

Attachments

Casey Novak Bluebeam, Inc. 919-812-5015 cnovak@bluebeam.com