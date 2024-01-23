Carahsoft Announces Support for HashiCorp Products in AWS Marketplace

Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) Program Streamlines Procurement Process for HashiCorp’s Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management Products

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced HashiCorp, Inc., a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, has been added to Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) Program. Carahsoft’s program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Carahsoft’s DSOR Program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as HashiCorp. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators, and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Carahsoft serves as HashiCorp’s Master Government Aggregator® and manages its AWS Marketplace distribution through Carahsoft’s DSOR Program. As partners since 2020, Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams, operations professionals and reseller partners work jointly with HashiCorp to drive the adoption of its infrastructure and security lifecycle management products within the Public Sector.

The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking and application deployment.

HashiCorp Terraform ® Enterprise provides everything to collaborate on infrastructure and manage risks for security, compliance and operational constraints in a self-hosted and managed platform for data localization and privacy, operational policies around data retention, or use cases for a single-tenancy.

Enterprise provides everything to collaborate on infrastructure and manage risks for security, compliance and operational constraints in a self-hosted and managed platform for data localization and privacy, operational policies around data retention, or use cases for a single-tenancy. HashiCorp Vault™ provides the foundation for modern multicloud security. It was purpose-built in the cloud era to authenticate and access different clouds, systems and endpoints, and centrally store, access and deploy secrets (API keys, credentials, etc.).

HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) is a fully managed platform offering HashiCorp products as a service to automate infrastructure and security on the cloud. HCP enables teams to focus on building cloud native applications and migrating critical workloads to the cloud faster with fewer resources.

HashiCorp Consul ® Enterprise provides a foundation for cloud networking automation by connecting and securing services across any runtime platform and cloud, as well as secure service-to-service communication using a service mesh and through identity-based security policies and mTLS encryption.

Enterprise provides a foundation for cloud networking automation by connecting and securing services across any runtime platform and cloud, as well as secure service-to-service communication using a service mesh and through identity-based security policies and mTLS encryption. HashiCorp FastTrack Implementation Services are end-to-end Integrated Service FastTrack programs designed to meet a combination of deployment and adoption goals and objectives to assist in the on-boarding of HashiCorp products.



“With the addition of HashiCorp to our Distributor Seller of Record Program, Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Public Sector agencies have better access to HashiCorp’s dynamic portfolio of infrastructure and security lifecycle management products,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are pleased to support HashiCorp’s expanded availability in AWS Marketplace, streamlining the procurement process for Government customers seeking solutions to better protect, control and scale their systems. Through continued collaboration with HashiCorp and our reseller network, we will enable the Public Sector’s ongoing technology modernization journey.”

Carahsoft works with a range of HashiCorp and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services, and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers resources to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“We are thrilled to work with Carahsoft to provide Public Sector customers convenient access to our infrastructure and security lifecycle management products,” Melissa Palmer, President HashiCorp Federal Inc. “Having HashiCorp listed on Carahsoft’s DSOR Program will optimize the procurement process for Government agencies seeking to evolve from legacy systems to the cloud.”

Carahsoft is also a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program and works with a group of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution in AWS, including professional services, migration services and other infrastructure services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

Through HashiCorp’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, Public Sector customers now have an additional option to support Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

