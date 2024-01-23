Days Inns - Canada Teams Up with Curling Canada and the Canadian Hockey League to Launch Winning National Partnerships

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada announces new multi-year agreements with two prominent Canadian sports organizations - Curling Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

"We are thrilled to once again be working with Curling Canada and the Canadian Hockey League," said Ally Wesson, VP of Marketing at Days Inns - Canada. "Curling and hockey are some of Canadians' favourite winter activities, and it's an honour for Days Inn to be part of these vibrant sports. With fans, athletes and teams travelling around the country, these partnerships bring immense value not only to our guests but also to our franchise community. We encourage everyone to 'Take Back Winter' and take advantage of all the fantastic things to see and do in Canada. With over 100 locations from coast to coast, conveniently, there's a Days Inn close to all the wintery action."

Days Inns - Canada will join other recognized brands as a national partner for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the 2024 Montana's Brier and 2024 BKT World Women's Curling Championship. The sponsorship will feature Days Inn branded LED-animated rink boards and digital, social and print advertising. The hotel chain will also receive an opportunity to interact with curling fans from across the country via an in-venue kiosk for the closing weekends of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, AB and the Montana's Brier in Regina, SK.

"Curling Canada is excited to have Days Inns - Canada back for our Season of Champions Events," said Nolan Thiessen, CEO, Curling Canada. "Days Inn is an excellent match, and we eagerly anticipate working together to showcase their brand and connect them with fans at some of Canada's most beloved curling events."

The CHL multifaceted partnership will include exclusive promotions crafted to enhance the experience for hockey enthusiasts attending the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January and the Memorial Cup Presented by Dow in May. The omni-channel approach includes digital, social, on-ice logo placements, videoboard commercials, as well as engaging activities during TV timeouts and a dedicated in-venue kiosk at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

"Following a successful collaboration debut in 2018, we are excited to welcome Days Inns - Canada as a committed affiliate partner for upcoming seasons," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League. "Sponsorships play a crucial role in our overall strategy, and we appreciate the tremendous support from partners like Days Inns - Canada, who greatly align with our audience."

Days Inns - Canada is calling on everyone to 'Take Back Winter' and be part of this exciting journey as the brand continues to champion delivering exceptional experiences, creating memorable moments and fostering community engagement. Days Inns - Canada will aim to enhance the overall enjoyment for spectators. Onsite activations will allow fans to participate in an interactive experience and a take home a memento, amplifying their fun during the live sporting events.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X and Instagram.

About Curling Canada

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest 'little rocker' (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians and Paralympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Youth (under 21, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair.

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

The Canadian Hockey League is the world's largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

