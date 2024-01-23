Long Term Investors who lost money with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) prior to February 2020 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: VZ shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In August 2023, an investor in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares filed a lawsuit against Verizon Communications Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike, that it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States, that it was warned about the damages and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The defendants have not yet filed their motion to dismiss the case.

