Alliance Entertainment to Host Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Alliance Entertainment Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie, and CEO and CFO Jeff Walker will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13743609



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1651014&tp_key=12996f9586 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through April 8, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13743609



About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

