Red Sea crisis: Could a Western military response prompt an escalation in the conflict?

The United States and United Kingdom have carried out new joint-strikes in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. According to a statement, they targeted an underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis’ missile and air surveillance capabilities. It’s the second time the two allies have coordinated an attack on Houthi targets in Yemen. The Houthis have previously vowed to continue their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. In response, EU member states have reached a preliminary agreement to launch a military operation in the Red Sea to secure merchant shipping. The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell announced the initiative as foreign ministers met in Brussels. Military force would only be used for defensive purposes. European warships and warning systems would be deployed to repel attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants. The operation is expected to begin in February.

23/01/2024