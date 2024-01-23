Farmers across Europe are protesting against taxes on fuel and green regulations. The fury has led to road blockages and tractor parades in the past few weeks, with farmers taking their protests to the streets in France, Germany, Poland and Romania, after the Netherlands earlier. FRANCE 24’s Pierre Benazet reports from Brussels.
Farmers across Europe protest against fuel taxes, EU regulations
