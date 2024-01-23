MedBright AI’s MedMatrix to Expand Its AI Offerings for Cosmetic Marketing & Clinical Trial Analytics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright AI”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) is pleased to announce that Rejuvenation, a prominent dermatology group and a leader in advanced dermatological care, is expanding its use of MedMatrix to include marketing for cosmetic treatments and clinical trial recruitment and data analysis.



Rejuvenation’s extensive network includes 8 clinics spread across 3 provinces in Canada. The group boasts a highly skilled team comprising 21 dermatologists, 5 Mohs surgeons, 2 plastic surgeons, and 13 general practitioners specializing in dermatology. This expansion of MedMatrix to cosmetic marketing and clinical trial data analytics is set to further improve their leadership in these spaces. The cosmetic marketing product will help Rejuvenation identify the best candidates for cosmetic treatments and offer personalized recommendations to cosmetic patients, improving both patient experience and treatment outcome. The clinical trial recruitment tools will enable Rejuvenation to rapidly assess patient eligibility for clinical trials, improving patient access to new treatments and speeding up the process of clinical trial recruitment for Rejuvenation’s partners.

“We are excited to expand our work with Rejuvenation to further improve their already impressive operations in cosmetic treatment marketing and clinical trials,” said Trevor Vieweg, CEO of MedBright AI. “Combining the power of MedMatrix with the large patient base of Rejuvenation is set to provide new opportunities for Rejuvenation and improve the patient experience for their customers.”

About Rejuvenation

For over 40 years, Rejuvenation has established a reputation for excellence in providing comprehensive medical, surgical, cosmetic, and laser treatments. Under the guidance of esteemed physicians, the group is dedicated to delivering world-class services, ensuring every patient benefits from the highest standard of care.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

