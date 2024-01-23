New Survey Reveals Key to Employee Happiness in 2024

Insights to guide employer benefit strategy in year ahead

Dallas, TX, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human connection and physical and emotional health are top priorities for employee happiness leading into 2024, according to results from a new survey conducted by Wondr Health, the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. These survey findings are in line with the 85-year Harvard study that affirms the key to happiness and health lies in close relationships.

Wondr Health conducted the survey with its participants just before the new year and asked them to share what brings them the most happiness. Nearly 500 people responded around the globe with the following survey findings:

Close relationships and human connection, including spending time with family: 30.1%

Physical and emotional health and well-being: 21.5%

Engaging in activities that spark joy: 16.8%

Financial freedom: 12%

Helping others in need: 11.2%

Career satisfaction and fulfillment: 7.9%

Other: 0.6%

“This survey points to the need for a comprehensive benefits strategy for overall health,” said Dr. Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “By providing employees with skills and tools that improve their quality of life and physical and emotional health, employers can help cultivate happiness among their population to ultimately engage employees, boost performance, and enhance job satisfaction and retention.”

A growing body of research shows that happy employees are more likely to be productive. One study from the University of Oxford found that happy employees are 12% more productive than unhappy employees. In addition, happy employees are more likely to be engaged in their work and to feel a sense of purpose. This leads to higher levels of focus, concentration, and ultimately productivity.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

###

Trent Freeman Innsena for Wondr Health 7733305540 wondr@innsena.com