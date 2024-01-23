Old National's 4th Quarter and Record Full-Year Results Supported by Strong Deposit Franchise, Stable Credit Quality and Well-Managed Expenses

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q23 net income applicable to common shares of $128.4 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $134.6 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively. Full-year net income applicable to common shares of $565.9 million, diluted EPS of $1.94; $599.2 million and $2.05 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National finished 2023 with strong reported results and record performance on an adjusted basis for EPS, return on average tangible equity and efficiency ratio. Tangible book value per share grew by 17% year-over-year and, when combined with a 3.7% average dividend yield, provided shareholders with a strong return for the year," said CEO Jim Ryan. "Our peer-leading deposit franchise, disciplined loan growth, strong credit quality, well-managed expenses, and dedicated team members who are committed to our clients and communities drove these outstanding results."



"As planned, Mike Scudder will retire as Executive Chairman of Old National Bancorp at the end of January. I want to thank Mike for his 38 combined years of outstanding leadership and dedication to First Midwest and Old National. His contributions to the board were invaluable as we completed our transformational partnership."



FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income

Net income applicable to common shares of $128.4 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares 1 of $134.6 million

of $134.6 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46 Net Interest

Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 of $370.5 million

of $370.5 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.39%, down 10 basis points ("bps") Operating

Performance

Pre-provision net revenue 1 (“PPNR”) of $186.4 million; adjusted PPNR 1 of $194.6 million

(“PPNR”) of $186.4 million; adjusted PPNR of $194.6 million Noninterest expense of $284.2 million; adjusted noninterest expense 1 of $255.2 million

of $255.2 million Efficiency ratio1 of 59.0%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.8% Deposits and

Funding

Period-end total deposits of $37.2 billion, consistent with September 30, 2023; core deposits up 0.4%

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 185 bps and a cycle to date (2Q22-4Q23) total deposit beta of 35% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 47%) Loans and

Credit

Quality

End-of-period total loans 3 of $33.0 billion, up 1.0%

of $33.0 billion, up 1.0% Provision for credit losses 4 ("provision") of $11.6 million

("provision") of $11.6 million Net charge-offs of $9.7 million, or 12 bps of average loans; 3 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition

30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and non-performing loans of 0.83% of total loans Return

Profile &

Capital Return on average tangible common equity1 of 18.1%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 19.0% Notable

Items $21.6 million pre-tax gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares

$19.1 million pre-tax FDIC special assessment

$9.9 million of pre-tax merger-related and other charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held-for-sale

4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National reported fourth quarter 2023 net income applicable to common shares of $128.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in fourth quarter results was a $21.6 million pre-tax gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, as well as pre-tax charges of $19.1 million for the FDIC special assessment and $9.9 million of merger-related and other expenses. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $134.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Stable low-cost deposits including normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

Period-end total deposits were $37.2 billion at December 31, 2023, consistent with prior quarter; core deposits increased 0.4%; include normal seasonal patterns in public funds which decreased ~$340 million.

On average, total deposits for the fourth quarter were $37.2 billion, an increase of 1.4%.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 185 bps and a cycle to date total deposit beta of 35% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 47%).

A loan to deposit ratio of 89% at December 31, 2023, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS

Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $33.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up 1.0% from September 30, 2023.

were $33.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up 1.0% from September 30, 2023. Total commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $1.3 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $1.7 billion.

Average total loans in the fourth quarter were $32.8 billion, an increase of $116.9 million from the third quarter of 2023.



CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

Provision 4 expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.6 million, compared to $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting net charge-offs, loan growth, as well as economic factors.

expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.6 million, compared to $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting net charge-offs, loan growth, as well as economic factors. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter were $9.7 million, or 12 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 24 bps of average loans in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 3 bps for the fourth quarter of 2023.

30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.18% at September 30, 2023.

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.83% compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2023.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of December 31, 2023, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $79.0 million.

The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $338.8 million, or 1.03% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $336.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans at September 30, 2023.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Lower net interest income and margin compression reflective of the rate environment.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 decreased to $370.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $380.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding costs, partly offset by loan growth and higher rates on interest-earning assets.

decreased to $370.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $380.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding costs, partly offset by loan growth and higher rates on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 decreased 10 bps to 3.39% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

decreased 10 bps to 3.39% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $6.2 million, or 6 bps of net interest margin 1 , in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.5 million, or 7 bps of net interest margin 1 , in the third quarter of 2023.

, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.5 million, or 7 bps of net interest margin , in the third quarter of 2023. Cost of total deposits was 1.85%, increasing 24 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 31 bps to 2.53% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Increased wealth fees offset by lower mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $100.1 million and included a $21.6 million pre-tax gain on the sale of VISA B restricted shares.

Excluding realized debt securities gains/losses for both periods and gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares for the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter was down 2.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, due to lower mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income, partially offset by an increase in wealth fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $284.2 million and included $19.1 million of FDIC special assessment charges and $9.9 million of merger-related and other charges.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $255.2 million, compared to $238.5 million for the third quarter of 2023; increase was driven by $10 million in higher performance-driven incentive accruals and $5 million in higher amortization of tax credit investments.

The efficiency ratio1 was 59.0%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 51.7% and 49.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.



INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $36.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.5% compared to 23.1% in the third quarter of 2023. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.2% in the fourth quarter compared to 25.3% in the third quarter.

Income tax expense included $6.7 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

All regulatory capital ratios grew in the quarter with preliminary total risk-based capital up 32 bps to 12.64% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 29 bps to 11.35%, driven by retained earnings.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.85% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 6.15% in the third quarter of 2023.

VISA CLASS B RESTRICTED SHARES GAIN

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a $21.6 million pre-tax gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares in noninterest income. Prior to the sale, the shares were carried at zero cost basis due to uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to transfer or otherwise liquidate the shares. At December 31, 2023, the Company does not hold any remaining Visa Class B restricted shares.

FDIC SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

On November 16, 2023, the FDIC finalized a rule that imposes special assessments to recover the losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund (“DIF”) resulting from the FDIC’s use, in March 2023, of the systemic risk exception to the least-cost resolution test under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act in connection with the receiverships of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The total of the assessments for Old National Bank is estimated at $19.1 million, and such amount was recorded as an expense in the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

RETIREMENT OF MIKE SCUDDER

Mike Scudder will retire as Executive Chairman and as a director of the Company as of January 31, 2024, and Jim Ryan will succeed to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, as contemplated by the Bylaws of the Company. Mr. Ryan will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Old National Bank.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to review fourth quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (888) 300-3045 or International (646) 568-1027, access code 5258325. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on January 23, 2024 through February 6, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199, Access code 5258325.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, gains/losses on sales of debt securities, expenses related to the tragic April 10 event at our downtown Louisville location ("Louisville expenses"), property optimization charges, gain on sale of health savings accounts and the current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, merger-related charges, property optimization charges, Louisville expenses, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes the gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, gain on sale of health savings accounts and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”), including the ability of CapStar to obtain the necessary approval by its shareholders, the ability of Old National and CapStar to obtain required governmental approvals of the Merger and the ability to satisfy all of the closing conditions in the definitive merger agreement; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS: Media: Kathy Schoettlin Investors: Lynell Durchholz (812) 465-7269 (812) 464-1366 Kathy.Schoettlin@oldnational.com Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com









Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income Statement Net interest income $ 364,408 $ 375,086 $ 382,171 $ 381,488 $ 391,090 $ 1,503,153 $ 1,327,936 FTE adjustment1,2 6,100 5,837 5,825 5,666 5,378 23,428 18,414 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 370,508 380,923 387,996 387,154 396,468 1,526,581 1,346,350 Provision for credit losses 11,595 19,068 14,787 13,437 11,408 58,887 144,799 Noninterest income 100,094 80,938 81,629 70,681 165,037 333,342 399,779 Noninterest expense3 284,235 244,776 246,584 250,711 282,675 1,026,306 1,038,183 Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 151,003 $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 565,857 $ 414,169 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 292,029 291,717 291,266 292,756 293,131 291,855 276,688 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 1.94 $ 1.50 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.56 0.56 Dividend payout ratio2 32 % 29 % 27 % 29 % 21 % 29 % 37 % Book value $ 18.18 $ 17.07 $ 17.25 $ 17.24 $ 16.68 $ 18.18 $ 16.68 Stock price 16.89 14.54 13.94 14.42 17.98 16.89 17.98 Tangible book value3 11.00 9.87 10.03 9.98 9.42 11.00 9.42 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.09 % 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.74 % 1.21 % 0.99 % ROAE 10.2 % 11.4 % 12.0 % 11.6 % 16.8 % 11.3 % 8.9 % ROATCE3 18.1 % 20.2 % 21.4 % 21.0 % 31.5 % 20.2 % 16.3 % NIM (FTE) 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.85 % 3.54 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio3 59.0 % 51.7 % 51.2 % 52.8 % 49.1 % 53.7 % 58.0 % NCOs to average loans 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.17 % 0.06 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 0.98 % ACL5 to EOP loans 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.08 % NPLs to EOP loans 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.81 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 32,991,927 $ 32,577,834 $ 32,432,473 $ 31,822,374 $ 31,123,641 $ 32,991,927 $ 31,123,641 Total assets 49,089,836 49,059,448 48,496,755 47,842,644 46,763,372 49,089,836 46,763,372 Total deposits 37,235,180 37,252,676 36,231,315 34,917,792 35,000,830 37,235,180 35,000,830 Total borrowed funds 5,331,147 5,556,010 6,034,008 6,740,454 5,586,314 5,331,147 5,586,314 Total shareholders' equity 5,562,900 5,239,537 5,292,095 5,277,426 5,128,595 5,562,900 5,128,595 Capital Ratios Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 10.70 % 10.41 % 10.14 % 9.98 % 10.03 % 10.70 % 10.03 % Tier 1 capital 11.35 % 11.06 % 10.79 % 10.64 % 10.71 % 11.35 % 10.71 % Total capital 12.64 % 12.32 % 12.14 % 11.96 % 12.02 % 12.64 % 12.02 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.83 % 8.70 % 8.59 % 8.53 % 8.52 % 8.83 % 8.52 % Equity to assets (averages)4 10.81 % 10.88 % 10.96 % 11.00 % 10.70 % 10.91 % 11.23 % TCE to TA3 6.85 % 6.15 % 6.33 % 6.37 % 6.18 % 6.85 % 6.18 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 3,940 3,981 4,021 4,023 3,967 3,940 3,967 Banking centers 258 257 256 256 263 258 263 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

December 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary. 4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ALL - Allowance for loan losses ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses

EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets









Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 589,751 $ 576,519 $ 544,902 $ 495,649 $ 457,821 $ 2,206,821 $ 1,454,202 Less: interest expense 225,343 201,433 162,731 114,161 66,731 703,668 126,266 Net interest income 364,408 375,086 382,171 381,488 391,090 1,503,153 1,327,936 Provision for credit losses 11,595 19,068 14,787 13,437 11,408 58,887 144,799 Net interest income

after provision for credit losses 352,813 356,018 367,384 368,051 379,682 1,444,266 1,183,137 Wealth and investment services fees 27,656 26,687 26,521 26,920 25,668 107,784 100,851 Service charges on deposit accounts 18,667 18,524 17,751 17,003 18,109 71,945 72,501 Debit card and ATM fees 10,700 10,818 10,653 9,982 10,798 42,153 40,227 Mortgage banking revenue 3,691 5,063 4,165 3,400 3,888 16,319 23,015 Capital markets income 5,416 5,891 6,173 6,939 5,377 24,419 25,986 Company-owned life insurance 3,773 3,740 4,698 3,186 3,108 15,397 14,564 Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares 21,635 — — — — 21,635 — Gain on sale of health savings accounts — — — — 90,673 — 90,673 Other income 9,381 10,456 11,651 8,467 7,589 39,955 32,050 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities (825 ) (241 ) 17 (5,216 ) (173 ) (6,265 ) (88 ) Total noninterest income 100,094 80,938 81,629 70,681 165,037 333,342 399,779 Salaries and employee benefits 141,649 131,541 135,810 137,364 142,459 546,364 575,626 Occupancy 26,514 25,795 26,085 28,282 26,488 106,676 100,421 Equipment 8,769 8,284 7,721 7,389 7,591 32,163 27,637 Marketing 10,813 9,448 9,833 9,417 8,508 39,511 32,264 Technology 20,493 20,592 20,056 19,202 19,951 80,343 84,865 Communication 4,212 4,075 4,232 4,461 4,159 16,980 18,846 Professional fees 8,250 5,956 6,397 6,732 6,360 27,335 39,046 FDIC assessment 27,702 9,000 9,624 10,404 5,809 56,730 19,332 Amortization of intangibles 5,869 6,040 6,060 6,186 6,787 24,155 25,857 Amortization of tax credit investments 7,200 2,644 2,762 2,761 5,258 15,367 10,961 Property optimization — — 242 1,317 26,818 1,559 26,818 Other expense 22,764 21,401 17,762 17,196 22,487 79,123 76,510 Total noninterest expense 284,235 244,776 246,584 250,711 282,675 1,026,306 1,038,183 Income before income taxes 168,672 192,180 202,429 188,021 262,044 751,302 544,733 Income tax expense 36,192 44,304 47,393 41,421 61,309 169,310 116,446 Net income $ 132,480 $ 147,876 $ 155,036 $ 146,600 $ 200,735 $ 581,992 $ 428,287 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (16,135 ) (14,118 ) Net income applicable to common shares $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 151,003 $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 565,857 $ 414,169 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 1.94 $ 1.50 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 290,701 290,648 290,559 291,088 291,012 290,748 275,179 Diluted 292,029 291,717 291,266 292,756 293,131 291,855 276,688 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 292,655 292,586 292,597 291,922 292,903 292,655 292,903









End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 430,866 $ 381,343 $ 473,023 $ 386,879 $ 453,432 Money market and other interest-earnings investments 744,192 1,282,087 724,863 727,056 274,980 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,453,949 2,515,249 2,309,285 2,236,412 2,195,175 Mortgage-backed securities 5,245,691 4,906,290 5,168,458 5,395,680 5,476,719 States and political subdivisions 1,693,819 1,705,200 1,760,725 1,785,073 1,827,164 Other securities 779,049 751,404 802,323 826,575 730,476 Total investments 10,172,508 9,878,143 10,040,791 10,243,740 10,229,534 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 32,006 122,033 114,369 10,584 11,926 Loans: Commercial 9,512,230 9,333,448 9,698,241 9,751,875 9,508,904 Commercial and agriculture real estate 14,140,629 13,916,221 13,450,209 12,908,380 12,457,070 Residential real estate 6,699,443 6,696,288 6,684,480 6,568,666 6,460,441 Consumer 2,639,625 2,631,877 2,599,543 2,593,453 2,697,226 Total loans 32,991,927 32,577,834 32,432,473 31,822,374 31,123,641 Allowance for credit losses on loans (307,610 ) (303,982 ) (300,555 ) (298,711 ) (303,671 ) Premises and equipment, net 565,396 565,607 564,299 566,758 557,307 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,100,966 2,106,835 2,112,875 2,118,935 2,125,121 Company-owned life insurance 767,902 774,517 771,753 770,471 768,552 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,591,683 1,675,031 1,562,864 1,494,558 1,522,550 Total assets $ 49,089,836 $ 49,059,448 $ 48,496,755 $ 47,842,644 $ 46,763,372 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,664,247 $ 10,091,352 $ 10,532,838 $ 10,995,083 $ 11,930,798 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 7,331,487 7,495,417 7,654,202 7,903,520 8,340,955 Savings accounts 5,099,186 5,296,985 5,578,323 6,030,255 6,326,158 Money market accounts 9,561,116 8,793,218 7,200,288 5,867,239 5,389,139 Other time deposits 4,565,137 4,398,182 4,012,813 3,361,979 2,775,991 Total core deposits 36,221,173 36,075,154 34,978,464 34,158,076 34,763,041 Brokered deposits 1,014,007 1,177,522 1,252,851 759,716 237,789 Total deposits 37,235,180 37,252,676 36,231,315 34,917,792 35,000,830 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 390 918 136,060 618,955 581,489 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 285,206 279,061 311,447 393,018 432,804 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,280,681 4,412,576 4,771,183 4,981,612 3,829,018 Other borrowings 764,870 863,455 815,318 746,869 743,003 Total borrowed funds 5,331,147 5,556,010 6,034,008 6,740,454 5,586,314 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 960,609 1,011,225 939,337 906,972 1,047,633 Total liabilities 43,526,936 43,819,911 43,204,660 42,565,218 41,634,777 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 6,301,709 6,208,352 6,100,728 5,985,784 5,915,017 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (738,809 ) (968,815 ) (808,633 ) (708,358 ) (786,422 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,562,900 5,239,537 5,292,095 5,277,426 5,128,595 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,089,836 $ 49,059,448 $ 48,496,755 $ 47,842,644 $ 46,763,372









Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 1,094,196 $ 14,425 5.23 % $ 980,813 $ 13,194 5.34 % $ 324,801 $ (259 ) (0.32 )% Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,490,793 25,848 4.15 % 2,376,864 23,037 3.88 % 2,151,746 14,683 2.73 % Mortgage-backed securities 4,913,151 34,209 2.79 % 5,079,091 33,237 2.62 % 5,470,753 35,344 2.58 % States and political subdivisions 1,686,119 14,541 3.45 % 1,737,037 14,220 3.27 % 1,818,431 14,849 3.27 % Other securities 749,697 10,440 5.57 % 793,196 10,127 5.11 % 702,730 7,741 4.41 % Total investments 9,839,760 85,038 3.46 % 9,986,188 80,621 3.23 % 10,143,660 72,617 2.86 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,351,344 163,921 7.01 % 9,612,102 163,869 6.82 % 9,330,906 132,711 5.69 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 14,074,908 226,716 6.44 % 13,711,156 219,575 6.41 % 12,317,057 161,766 5.25 % Residential real estate loans 6,706,425 62,054 3.70 % 6,712,269 62,775 3.74 % 6,373,819 59,532 3.74 % Consumer 2,634,650 43,697 6.58 % 2,614,928 42,322 6.42 % 2,716,452 36,832 5.38 % Total loans 32,767,327 496,388 6.06 % 32,650,455 488,541 5.98 % 30,738,234 390,841 5.08 % Total earning assets $ 43,701,283 $ 595,851 5.45 % $ 43,617,456 $ 582,356 5.34 % $ 41,206,695 $ 463,199 4.49 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (304,195 ) (300,071 ) (303,009 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 415,266 $ 382,755 $ 368,874 Other assets 5,027,892 4,960,383 4,861,247 Total assets $ 48,840,246 $ 48,660,523 $ 46,133,807 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,280,268 $ 25,015 1.36 % $ 7,515,439 $ 25,531 1.35 % $ 8,482,651 $ 13,189 0.62 % Savings accounts 5,184,712 5,196 0.40 % 5,414,775 4,268 0.31 % 6,482,369 1,558 0.10 % Money market accounts 9,244,117 85,717 3.68 % 7,979,999 65,549 3.26 % 5,382,254 8,091 0.60 % Other time deposits 4,516,432 44,396 3.90 % 4,229,692 37,110 3.48 % 2,540,619 5,688 0.89 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 26,225,529 160,324 2.43 % 25,139,905 132,458 2.09 % 22,887,893 28,526 0.49 % Brokered deposits 1,012,647 13,041 5.11 % 1,183,228 14,970 5.02 % 129,745 1,366 4.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,238,176 173,365 2.53 % 26,323,133 147,428 2.22 % 23,017,638 29,892 0.52 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 620 8 5.12 % 62,921 910 5.74 % 475,431 4,299 3.59 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 277,927 910 1.30 % 302,305 710 0.93 % 409,916 556 0.54 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,182,877 38,394 3.64 % 4,537,250 40,382 3.53 % 3,266,896 25,609 3.11 % Other borrowings 869,644 12,666 5.78 % 841,307 12,003 5.66 % 753,401 6,375 3.36 % Total borrowed funds 5,331,068 51,978 3.87 % 5,743,783 54,005 3.73 % 4,905,644 36,839 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 32,569,244 $ 225,343 2.74 % $ 32,066,916 $ 201,433 2.49 % $ 27,923,282 $ 66,731 0.95 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,949,616 $ 10,338,267 $ 12,373,495 Other liabilities 1,039,899 961,268 900,448 Shareholders' equity 5,281,487 5,294,072 4,936,582 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,840,246 $ 48,660,523 $ 46,133,807 Net interest rate spread 2.71 % 2.85 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.34 % 3.44 % 3.80 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.85 % FTE adjustment $ 6,100 $ 5,837 $ 5,378 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.









Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 826,453 $ 39,683 4.80 % $ 812,296 $ 2,814 0.35 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,322,792 84,771 3.65 % 2,290,229 47,932 2.09 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,178,940 136,827 2.64 % 5,562,442 129,411 2.33 % States and political subdivisions 1,749,722 57,847 3.31 % 1,805,433 57,688 3.20 % Other securities 776,456 39,166 5.04 % 687,926 24,133 3.51 % Total investments $ 10,027,910 $ 318,611 3.18 % $ 10,346,030 $ 259,164 2.50 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,570,639 639,131 6.68 % 8,252,237 397,228 4.81 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 13,405,946 825,053 6.15 % 11,147,967 489,499 4.39 % Residential real estate loans 6,646,684 243,646 3.67 % 5,622,901 201,637 3.59 % Consumer 2,618,098 164,125 6.27 % 2,570,355 122,274 4.76 % Total loans 32,241,367 1,871,955 5.81 % 27,593,460 1,210,638 4.39 % Total earning assets $ 43,095,730 $ 2,230,249 5.18 % $ 38,751,786 $ 1,472,616 3.80 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (302,486 ) (261,534 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 413,569 $ 355,391 Other assets 4,945,394 4,404,057 Total assets $ 48,152,207 $ 43,249,700 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,664,183 $ 94,263 1.23 % $ 8,104,844 $ 21,321 0.26 % Savings accounts 5,638,766 14,941 0.26 % 6,342,697 3,367 0.05 % Money market accounts 7,249,497 206,634 2.85 % 4,961,159 11,882 0.24 % Other time deposits 3,875,984 123,428 3.18 % 2,312,935 10,801 0.47 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 24,428,430 439,266 1.80 % 21,721,635 47,371 0.22 % Brokered deposits 913,349 45,094 4.94 % 45,796 1,722 3.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 25,341,779 484,360 1.91 % 21,767,431 49,093 0.23 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 229,386 11,412 4.98 % 151,243 5,021 3.32 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 332,853 3,299 0.99 % 440,619 843 0.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,568,964 161,860 3.54 % 2,986,006 51,524 1.73 % Other borrowings 822,471 42,737 5.20 % 619,659 19,785 3.19 % Total borrowed funds 5,953,674 219,308 3.68 % 4,197,527 77,173 1.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,295,453 703,668 2.25 % 25,964,958 126,266 0.49 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 10,633,806 $ 11,750,306 Other liabilities 968,635 676,940 Shareholders' equity 5,254,313 4,857,496 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,152,207 $ 43,249,700 Net interest rate spread 2.93 % 3.31 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.49 % 3.43 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.54 % 3.47 % FTE adjustment $ 23,428 $ 18,414 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.









Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 303,982 $ 300,555 $ 298,711 $ 303,671 $ 302,254 $ 303,671 $ 107,341 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans — — — — — — 89,089 Provision for credit losses on loans 13,329 23,115 11,936 11,469 5,389 59,849 123,340 Gross charge-offs (13,202 ) (22,750 ) (14,331 ) (18,180 ) (7,081 ) (68,463 ) (27,281 ) Gross recoveries 3,501 3,062 4,239 1,751 3,109 12,553 11,182 NCOs (9,701 ) (19,688 ) (10,092 ) (16,429 ) (3,972 ) (55,910 ) (16,099 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 307,610 $ 303,982 $ 300,555 $ 298,711 $ 303,671 $ 307,610 $ 303,671 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 32,960 $ 37,007 $ 34,156 $ 32,188 $ 26,169 $ 32,188 $ 10,879 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,734 ) (4,047 ) 2,851 1,968 6,019 (962 ) 21,309 Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 31,226 $ 32,960 $ 37,007 $ 34,156 $ 32,188 $ 31,226 $ 32,188 Allowance for credit losses $ 338,836 $ 336,942 $ 337,562 $ 332,867 $ 335,859 $ 338,836 $ 335,859 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 13,329 $ 23,115 $ 11,936 $ 11,469 $ 5,389 $ 59,849 $ 123,340 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments1 (1,734 ) (4,047 ) 2,851 1,968 6,019 (962 ) 21,309 Provision for credit losses1 $ 11,595 $ 19,068 $ 14,787 $ 13,437 $ 11,408 $ 58,887 $ 144,649 NCOs / average loans2 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.17 % 0.06 % Average loans2 $ 32,752,406 $ 32,639,812 $ 32,251,242 $ 31,267,836 $ 30,732,473 $ 32,233,020 $ 27,582,530 EOP loans2 32,991,927 32,577,834 32,432,473 31,822,374 31,123,641 32,991,927 31,123,641 ACL on loans / EOP loans2 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 0.98 % ACL / EOP loans2 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.08 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 961 $ 1,192 $ 303 $ 1,231 $ 2,650 $ 961 $ 2,650 NPLs: Nonaccrual loans3,4 274,821 261,346 295,509 234,337 238,178 274,821 238,178 TDRs still accruing4 N/A N/A N/A N/A 15,313 N/A 15,313 Total NPLs 274,821 261,346 295,509 234,337 253,491 274,821 253,491 Foreclosed assets 9,434 9,761 9,824 10,817 10,845 9,434 10,845 Total underperforming assets $ 285,216 $ 272,299 $ 305,636 $ 246,385 $ 266,986 $ 285,216 $ 266,986 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans3 $ 274,821 $ 261,346 $ 295,509 $ 234,337 $ 238,178 $ 274,821 $ 238,178 Substandard loans (still accruing) 599,358 563,427 524,709 570,229 504,657 599,358 504,657 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 961 1,192 303 1,231 2,650 961 2,650 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 875,140 825,965 820,521 805,797 745,485 875,140 745,485 Other classified assets 48,930 48,998 40,942 26,441 24,735 48,930 24,735 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 843,920 775,526 614,547 593,307 636,069 843,920 636,069 Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,767,990 $ 1,650,489 $ 1,476,010 $ 1,425,545 $ 1,406,289 $ 1,767,990 $ 1,406,289 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 71,868 $ 56,772 $ 39,748 $ 42,071 $ 55,522 $ 71,868 $ 55,522 NPLs / EOP loans2 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.81 % ACL to NPLs 123 % 129 % 114 % 142 % 132 % 123 % 132 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans2 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.94 % 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans2 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. 2 Excludes loans held-for-sale. 3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.0 million at December 31, 2022. 4 As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2023, the TDR classification is no longer applicable subsequent to December 31, 2022. PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 151,003 $ 142,566 $ 196,701 $ 565,857 $ 414,169 Adjustments: Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares (21,635 ) — — — — (21,635 ) — Tax effect1 5,255 — — — — 5,255 — Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net (16,380 ) — — — — (16,380 ) — FDIC special assessment 19,052 — — — — 19,052 — Tax effect1 (4,628 ) — — — — (4,628 ) — FDIC special assessment, net 14,424 — — — — 14,424 — Merger-related charges2 5,529 6,257 2,372 14,558 20,314 28,716 131,941 Tax effect1 (1,343 ) (1,042 ) (277 ) (3,172 ) (5,160 ) (5,834 ) (36,280 ) Merger-related charges, net 4,186 5,215 2,095 11,386 15,154 22,882 95,661 Contract termination charge 4,413 — — — — 4,413 — Tax effect1 (1,072 ) — — — — (1,072 ) — Contract termination charge, net 3,341 — — — — 3,341 — Debt Securities (gains) losses 825 241 (17 ) 5,216 173 6,265 88 Tax effect1 (200 ) (40 ) 2 (1,137 ) (44 ) (1,375 ) (76 ) Debt securities (gains) losses, net 625 201 (15 ) 4,079 129 4,890 12 Louisville expenses — — 3,361 — — 3,361 — Tax effect1 — — (392 ) — — (392 ) — Louisville expenses, net — — 2,969 — — 2,969 — Property optimization charges — — 242 1,317 26,818 1,559 26,818 Tax effect1 — — (28 ) (287 ) (6,812 ) (315 ) (6,812 ) Property optimization charges, net — — 214 1,030 20,006 1,244 20,006 Gain on sale of health savings accounts — — — — (90,673 ) — (90,673 ) Tax effect1 — — — — 23,031 — 23,031 Gain on sale of health savings accounts, net — — — — (67,642 ) — (67,642 ) Day 1 non-PCD — — — — — — 96,270 Tax effect1 — — — — — — (17,550 ) Day 1 non-PCD, net — — — — — — 78,720 Total adjustments, net 6,196 5,416 5,263 16,495 (32,353 ) 33,370 126,757 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 134,642 $ 149,258 $ 156,266 $ 159,061 $ 164,348 $ 599,227 $ 540,926 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 292,029 291,717 291,266 292,756 293,131 291,855 276,688 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 1.94 $ 1.50 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 2.05 $ 1.96 NIM: Net interest income $ 364,408 $ 375,086 $ 382,171 $ 381,488 $ 391,090 $ 1,503,153 $ 1,327,936 Add: FTE adjustment3 6,100 5,837 5,825 5,666 5,378 23,428 18,414 Net interest income (FTE) $ 370,508 $ 380,923 $ 387,996 $ 387,154 $ 396,468 $ 1,526,581 $ 1,346,350 Average earning assets $ 43,701,283 $ 43,617,456 $ 43,097,198 $ 41,941,913 $ 41,206,695 $ 43,095,730 $ 38,751,786 NIM (GAAP) 3.34 % 3.44 % 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.80 % 3.49 % 3.43 % NIM (FTE) 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.85 % 3.54 % 3.47 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.







