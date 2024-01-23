Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,781 in the last 365 days.

Old National's 4th Quarter and Record Full-Year Results Supported by Strong Deposit Franchise, Stable Credit Quality and Well-Managed Expenses

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q23 net income applicable to common shares of $128.4 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $134.6 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively. Full-year net income applicable to common shares of $565.9 million, diluted EPS of $1.94; $599.2 million and $2.05 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National finished 2023 with strong reported results and record performance on an adjusted basis for EPS, return on average tangible equity and efficiency ratio. Tangible book value per share grew by 17% year-over-year and, when combined with a 3.7% average dividend yield, provided shareholders with a strong return for the year," said CEO Jim Ryan. "Our peer-leading deposit franchise, disciplined loan growth, strong credit quality, well-managed expenses, and dedicated team members who are committed to our clients and communities drove these outstanding results."

"As planned, Mike Scudder will retire as Executive Chairman of Old National Bancorp at the end of January. I want to thank Mike for his 38 combined years of outstanding leadership and dedication to First Midwest and Old National. His contributions to the board were invaluable as we completed our transformational partnership."


FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $128.4 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $134.6 million 
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46
   
Net Interest
Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $370.5 million 
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.39%, down 10 basis points ("bps")
   
Operating
Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $186.4 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $194.6 million 
  • Noninterest expense of $284.2 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $255.2 million 
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 59.0%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.8%
   
Deposits and
Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $37.2 billion, consistent with September 30, 2023; core deposits up 0.4% 
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 185 bps and a cycle to date (2Q22-4Q23) total deposit beta of 35% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 47%)
   
Loans and
Credit
Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $33.0 billion, up 1.0%   
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $11.6 million
  • Net charge-offs of $9.7 million, or 12 bps of average loans; 3 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and non-performing loans of 0.83% of total loans
   
Return
Profile &
Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 18.1%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 19.0%
   
Notable
Items
  • $21.6 million pre-tax gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares
  • $19.1 million pre-tax FDIC special assessment
  • $9.9 million of pre-tax merger-related and other charges

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held-for-sale
4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National reported fourth quarter 2023 net income applicable to common shares of $128.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in fourth quarter results was a $21.6 million pre-tax gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, as well as pre-tax charges of $19.1 million for the FDIC special assessment and $9.9 million of merger-related and other expenses. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $134.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Stable low-cost deposits including normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

  • Period-end total deposits were $37.2 billion at December 31, 2023, consistent with prior quarter; core deposits increased 0.4%; include normal seasonal patterns in public funds which decreased ~$340 million.
  • On average, total deposits for the fourth quarter were $37.2 billion, an increase of 1.4%.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 185 bps and a cycle to date total deposit beta of 35% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 47%).
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89% at December 31, 2023, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $33.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up 1.0% from September 30, 2023.
  • Total commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $1.3 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $1.7 billion.
  • Average total loans in the fourth quarter were $32.8 billion, an increase of $116.9 million from the third quarter of 2023.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.6 million, compared to $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting net charge-offs, loan growth, as well as economic factors.
  • Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter were $9.7 million, or 12 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 24 bps of average loans in the third quarter of 2023.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 3 bps for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.18% at September 30, 2023.
  • Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.83% compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of December 31, 2023, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $79.0 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $338.8 million, or 1.03% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $336.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans at September 30, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Lower net interest income and margin compression reflective of the rate environment.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 decreased to $370.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $380.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding costs, partly offset by loan growth and higher rates on interest-earning assets.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 decreased 10 bps to 3.39% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $6.2 million, or 6 bps of net interest margin1, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.5 million, or 7 bps of net interest margin1, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.85%, increasing 24 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 31 bps to 2.53% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Increased wealth fees offset by lower mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.

  • Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $100.1 million and included a $21.6 million pre-tax gain on the sale of VISA B restricted shares.
  • Excluding realized debt securities gains/losses for both periods and gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares for the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter was down 2.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, due to lower mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income, partially offset by an increase in wealth fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.

  • Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $284.2 million and included $19.1 million of FDIC special assessment charges and $9.9 million of merger-related and other charges.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $255.2 million, compared to $238.5 million for the third quarter of 2023; increase was driven by $10 million in higher performance-driven incentive accruals and $5 million in higher amortization of tax credit investments.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 59.0%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 51.7% and 49.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $36.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.5% compared to 23.1% in the third quarter of 2023. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.2% in the fourth quarter compared to 25.3% in the third quarter.
  • Income tax expense included $6.7 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • All regulatory capital ratios grew in the quarter with preliminary total risk-based capital up 32 bps to 12.64% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 29 bps to 11.35%, driven by retained earnings.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.85% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 6.15% in the third quarter of 2023.

VISA CLASS B RESTRICTED SHARES GAIN
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a $21.6 million pre-tax gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares in noninterest income. Prior to the sale, the shares were carried at zero cost basis due to uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to transfer or otherwise liquidate the shares. At December 31, 2023, the Company does not hold any remaining Visa Class B restricted shares.

FDIC SPECIAL ASSESSMENT
On November 16, 2023, the FDIC finalized a rule that imposes special assessments to recover the losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund (“DIF”) resulting from the FDIC’s use, in March 2023, of the systemic risk exception to the least-cost resolution test under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act in connection with the receiverships of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The total of the assessments for Old National Bank is estimated at $19.1 million, and such amount was recorded as an expense in the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

RETIREMENT OF MIKE SCUDDER
Mike Scudder will retire as Executive Chairman and as a director of the Company as of January 31, 2024, and Jim Ryan will succeed to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, as contemplated by the Bylaws of the Company. Mr. Ryan will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Old National Bank.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to review fourth quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (888) 300-3045 or International (646) 568-1027, access code 5258325. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on January 23, 2024 through February 6, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199, Access code 5258325.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, gains/losses on sales of debt securities, expenses related to the tragic April 10 event at our downtown Louisville location ("Louisville expenses"), property optimization charges, gain on sale of health savings accounts and the current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, merger-related charges, property optimization charges, Louisville expenses, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes the gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, gain on sale of health savings accounts and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”), including the ability of CapStar to obtain the necessary approval by its shareholders, the ability of Old National and CapStar to obtain required governmental approvals of the Merger and the ability to satisfy all of the closing conditions in the definitive merger agreement; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS:    
Media: Kathy Schoettlin   Investors: Lynell Durchholz
(812) 465-7269   (812) 464-1366
Kathy.Schoettlin@oldnational.com   Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com



               
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 364,408   $ 375,086   $ 382,171   $ 381,488   $ 391,090     $ 1,503,153   $ 1,327,936  
FTE adjustment1,2   6,100     5,837     5,825     5,666     5,378       23,428     18,414  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3   370,508     380,923     387,996     387,154     396,468       1,526,581     1,346,350  
Provision for credit losses   11,595     19,068     14,787     13,437     11,408       58,887     144,799  
Noninterest income   100,094     80,938     81,629     70,681     165,037       333,342     399,779  
Noninterest expense3   284,235     244,776     246,584     250,711     282,675       1,026,306     1,038,183  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,446   $ 143,842   $ 151,003   $ 142,566   $ 196,701     $ 565,857   $ 414,169  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   292,029     291,717     291,266     292,756     293,131       291,855     276,688  
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.49   $ 0.52   $ 0.49   $ 0.67     $ 1.94   $ 1.50  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.56     0.56  
Dividend payout ratio2   32 %   29 %   27 %   29 %   21 %     29 %   37 %
Book value $ 18.18   $ 17.07   $ 17.25   $ 17.24   $ 16.68     $ 18.18   $ 16.68  
Stock price   16.89     14.54     13.94     14.42     17.98       16.89     17.98  
Tangible book value3   11.00     9.87     10.03     9.98     9.42       11.00     9.42  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   1.09 %   1.22 %   1.29 %   1.25 %   1.74 %     1.21 %   0.99 %
ROAE   10.2 %   11.4 %   12.0 %   11.6 %   16.8 %     11.3 %   8.9 %
ROATCE3   18.1 %   20.2 %   21.4 %   21.0 %   31.5 %     20.2 %   16.3 %
NIM (FTE)   3.39 %   3.49 %   3.60 %   3.69 %   3.85 %     3.54 %   3.47 %
Efficiency ratio3   59.0 %   51.7 %   51.2 %   52.8 %   49.1 %     53.7 %   58.0 %
NCOs to average loans   0.12 %   0.24 %   0.13 %   0.21 %   0.05 %     0.17 %   0.06 %
ACL on loans to EOP loans   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.94 %   0.98 %     0.93 %   0.98 %
ACL5 to EOP loans   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.05 %   1.08 %     1.03 %   1.08 %
NPLs to EOP loans   0.83 %   0.80 %   0.91 %   0.74 %   0.81 %     0.83 %   0.81 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 32,991,927   $ 32,577,834   $ 32,432,473   $ 31,822,374   $ 31,123,641     $ 32,991,927   $ 31,123,641  
Total assets   49,089,836     49,059,448     48,496,755     47,842,644     46,763,372       49,089,836     46,763,372  
Total deposits   37,235,180     37,252,676     36,231,315     34,917,792     35,000,830       37,235,180     35,000,830  
Total borrowed funds   5,331,147     5,556,010     6,034,008     6,740,454     5,586,314       5,331,147     5,586,314  
Total shareholders' equity   5,562,900     5,239,537     5,292,095     5,277,426     5,128,595       5,562,900     5,128,595  
Capital Ratios                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   10.70 %   10.41 %   10.14 %   9.98 %   10.03 %     10.70 %   10.03 %
Tier 1 capital   11.35 %   11.06 %   10.79 %   10.64 %   10.71 %     11.35 %   10.71 %
Total capital   12.64 %   12.32 %   12.14 %   11.96 %   12.02 %     12.64 %   12.02 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   8.83 %   8.70 %   8.59 %   8.53 %   8.52 %     8.83 %   8.52 %
Equity to assets (averages)4   10.81 %   10.88 %   10.96 %   11.00 %   10.70 %     10.91 %   11.23 %
TCE to TA3   6.85 %   6.15 %   6.33 %   6.37 %   6.18 %     6.85 %   6.18 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   3,940     3,981     4,021     4,023     3,967       3,940     3,967  
Banking centers   258     257     256     256     263       258     263  
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
    December 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary.
4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.
                 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity
NCOs - Net Charge-offs ALL - Allowance for loan losses ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses
EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets



                 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Interest income $ 589,751   $ 576,519   $ 544,902   $ 495,649   $ 457,821     $ 2,206,821   $ 1,454,202  
Less: interest expense   225,343     201,433     162,731     114,161     66,731       703,668     126,266  
Net interest income   364,408     375,086     382,171     381,488     391,090       1,503,153     1,327,936  
Provision for credit losses   11,595     19,068     14,787     13,437     11,408       58,887     144,799  
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses		   352,813     356,018     367,384     368,051     379,682       1,444,266     1,183,137  
Wealth and investment services fees   27,656     26,687     26,521     26,920     25,668       107,784     100,851  
Service charges on deposit accounts   18,667     18,524     17,751     17,003     18,109       71,945     72,501  
Debit card and ATM fees   10,700     10,818     10,653     9,982     10,798       42,153     40,227  
Mortgage banking revenue   3,691     5,063     4,165     3,400     3,888       16,319     23,015  
Capital markets income   5,416     5,891     6,173     6,939     5,377       24,419     25,986  
Company-owned life insurance   3,773     3,740     4,698     3,186     3,108       15,397     14,564  
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares   21,635                       21,635      
Gain on sale of health savings accounts                   90,673           90,673  
Other income   9,381     10,456     11,651     8,467     7,589       39,955     32,050  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities   (825 )   (241 )   17     (5,216 )   (173 )     (6,265 )   (88 )
Total noninterest income   100,094     80,938     81,629     70,681     165,037       333,342     399,779  
Salaries and employee benefits   141,649     131,541     135,810     137,364     142,459       546,364     575,626  
Occupancy   26,514     25,795     26,085     28,282     26,488       106,676     100,421  
Equipment   8,769     8,284     7,721     7,389     7,591       32,163     27,637  
Marketing   10,813     9,448     9,833     9,417     8,508       39,511     32,264  
Technology   20,493     20,592     20,056     19,202     19,951       80,343     84,865  
Communication   4,212     4,075     4,232     4,461     4,159       16,980     18,846  
Professional fees   8,250     5,956     6,397     6,732     6,360       27,335     39,046  
FDIC assessment   27,702     9,000     9,624     10,404     5,809       56,730     19,332  
Amortization of intangibles   5,869     6,040     6,060     6,186     6,787       24,155     25,857  
Amortization of tax credit investments   7,200     2,644     2,762     2,761     5,258       15,367     10,961  
Property optimization           242     1,317     26,818       1,559     26,818  
Other expense   22,764     21,401     17,762     17,196     22,487       79,123     76,510  
Total noninterest expense   284,235     244,776     246,584     250,711     282,675       1,026,306     1,038,183  
Income before income taxes   168,672     192,180     202,429     188,021     262,044       751,302     544,733  
Income tax expense   36,192     44,304     47,393     41,421     61,309       169,310     116,446  
Net income $ 132,480   $ 147,876   $ 155,036   $ 146,600   $ 200,735     $ 581,992   $ 428,287  
Preferred dividends   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )     (16,135 )   (14,118 )
Net income applicable to common shares $ 128,446   $ 143,842   $ 151,003   $ 142,566   $ 196,701     $ 565,857   $ 414,169  
                 
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.49   $ 0.52   $ 0.49   $ 0.67     $ 1.94   $ 1.50  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   290,701     290,648     290,559     291,088     291,012       290,748     275,179  
Diluted   292,029     291,717     291,266     292,756     293,131       291,855     276,688  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   292,655     292,586     292,597     291,922     292,903       292,655     292,903  
                 



 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 430,866   $ 381,343   $ 473,023   $ 386,879   $ 453,432  
Money market and other interest-earnings investments   744,192     1,282,087     724,863     727,056     274,980  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,453,949     2,515,249     2,309,285     2,236,412     2,195,175  
Mortgage-backed securities   5,245,691     4,906,290     5,168,458     5,395,680     5,476,719  
States and political subdivisions   1,693,819     1,705,200     1,760,725     1,785,073     1,827,164  
Other securities   779,049     751,404     802,323     826,575     730,476  
Total investments   10,172,508     9,878,143     10,040,791     10,243,740     10,229,534  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   32,006     122,033     114,369     10,584     11,926  
Loans:          
Commercial   9,512,230     9,333,448     9,698,241     9,751,875     9,508,904  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   14,140,629     13,916,221     13,450,209     12,908,380     12,457,070  
Residential real estate   6,699,443     6,696,288     6,684,480     6,568,666     6,460,441  
Consumer   2,639,625     2,631,877     2,599,543     2,593,453     2,697,226  
Total loans   32,991,927     32,577,834     32,432,473     31,822,374     31,123,641  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (307,610 )   (303,982 )   (300,555 )   (298,711 )   (303,671 )
Premises and equipment, net   565,396     565,607     564,299     566,758     557,307  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,100,966     2,106,835     2,112,875     2,118,935     2,125,121  
Company-owned life insurance   767,902     774,517     771,753     770,471     768,552  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,591,683     1,675,031     1,562,864     1,494,558     1,522,550  
   Total assets $ 49,089,836   $ 49,059,448   $ 48,496,755   $ 47,842,644   $ 46,763,372  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,664,247   $ 10,091,352   $ 10,532,838   $ 10,995,083   $ 11,930,798  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   7,331,487     7,495,417     7,654,202     7,903,520     8,340,955  
Savings accounts   5,099,186     5,296,985     5,578,323     6,030,255     6,326,158  
Money market accounts   9,561,116     8,793,218     7,200,288     5,867,239     5,389,139  
Other time deposits   4,565,137     4,398,182     4,012,813     3,361,979     2,775,991  
Total core deposits   36,221,173     36,075,154     34,978,464     34,158,076     34,763,041  
Brokered deposits   1,014,007     1,177,522     1,252,851     759,716     237,789  
Total deposits   37,235,180     37,252,676     36,231,315     34,917,792     35,000,830  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   390     918     136,060     618,955     581,489  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   285,206     279,061     311,447     393,018     432,804  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,280,681     4,412,576     4,771,183     4,981,612     3,829,018  
Other borrowings   764,870     863,455     815,318     746,869     743,003  
Total borrowed funds   5,331,147     5,556,010     6,034,008     6,740,454     5,586,314  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   960,609     1,011,225     939,337     906,972     1,047,633  
Total liabilities   43,526,936     43,819,911     43,204,660     42,565,218     41,634,777  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   6,301,709     6,208,352     6,100,728     5,985,784     5,915,017  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (738,809 )   (968,815 )   (808,633 )   (708,358 )   (786,422 )
Total shareholders' equity   5,562,900     5,239,537     5,292,095     5,277,426     5,128,595  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,089,836   $ 49,059,448   $ 48,496,755   $ 47,842,644   $ 46,763,372  
 



                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 1,094,196   $ 14,425   5.23 %   $ 980,813   $ 13,194   5.34 %   $ 324,801   $ (259 ) (0.32 )%
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,490,793     25,848   4.15 %     2,376,864     23,037   3.88 %     2,151,746     14,683   2.73 %
Mortgage-backed securities     4,913,151     34,209   2.79 %     5,079,091     33,237   2.62 %     5,470,753     35,344   2.58 %
States and political subdivisions     1,686,119     14,541   3.45 %     1,737,037     14,220   3.27 %     1,818,431     14,849   3.27 %
Other securities     749,697     10,440   5.57 %     793,196     10,127   5.11 %     702,730     7,741   4.41 %
Total investments     9,839,760     85,038   3.46 %     9,986,188     80,621   3.23 %     10,143,660     72,617   2.86 %
Loans:2                        
Commercial     9,351,344     163,921   7.01 %     9,612,102     163,869   6.82 %     9,330,906     132,711   5.69 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     14,074,908     226,716   6.44 %     13,711,156     219,575   6.41 %     12,317,057     161,766   5.25 %
Residential real estate loans     6,706,425     62,054   3.70 %     6,712,269     62,775   3.74 %     6,373,819     59,532   3.74 %
Consumer     2,634,650     43,697   6.58 %     2,614,928     42,322   6.42 %     2,716,452     36,832   5.38 %
Total loans     32,767,327     496,388   6.06 %     32,650,455     488,541   5.98 %     30,738,234     390,841   5.08 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 43,701,283   $ 595,851   5.45 %   $ 43,617,456   $ 582,356   5.34 %   $ 41,206,695   $ 463,199   4.49 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (304,195 )         (300,071 )         (303,009 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 415,266         $ 382,755         $ 368,874      
Other assets     5,027,892           4,960,383           4,861,247      
                         
   Total assets   $ 48,840,246         $ 48,660,523         $ 46,133,807      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,280,268   $ 25,015   1.36 %   $ 7,515,439   $ 25,531   1.35 %   $ 8,482,651   $ 13,189   0.62 %
Savings accounts     5,184,712     5,196   0.40 %     5,414,775     4,268   0.31 %     6,482,369     1,558   0.10 %
Money market accounts     9,244,117     85,717   3.68 %     7,979,999     65,549   3.26 %     5,382,254     8,091   0.60 %
Other time deposits     4,516,432     44,396   3.90 %     4,229,692     37,110   3.48 %     2,540,619     5,688   0.89 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     26,225,529     160,324   2.43 %     25,139,905     132,458   2.09 %     22,887,893     28,526   0.49 %
Brokered deposits     1,012,647     13,041   5.11 %     1,183,228     14,970   5.02 %     129,745     1,366   4.18 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     27,238,176     173,365   2.53 %     26,323,133     147,428   2.22 %     23,017,638     29,892   0.52 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     620     8   5.12 %     62,921     910   5.74 %     475,431     4,299   3.59 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     277,927     910   1.30 %     302,305     710   0.93 %     409,916     556   0.54 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,182,877     38,394   3.64 %     4,537,250     40,382   3.53 %     3,266,896     25,609   3.11 %
Other borrowings     869,644     12,666   5.78 %     841,307     12,003   5.66 %     753,401     6,375   3.36 %
Total borrowed funds     5,331,068     51,978   3.87 %     5,743,783     54,005   3.73 %     4,905,644     36,839   2.98 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 32,569,244   $ 225,343   2.74 %   $ 32,066,916   $ 201,433   2.49 %   $ 27,923,282   $ 66,731   0.95 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits   $ 9,949,616         $ 10,338,267         $ 12,373,495      
Other liabilities     1,039,899           961,268           900,448      
Shareholders' equity     5,281,487           5,294,072           4,936,582      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 48,840,246         $ 48,660,523         $ 46,133,807      
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.71 %       2.85 %       3.54 %
                         
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.34 %       3.44 %       3.80 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.39 %       3.49 %       3.85 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 6,100         $ 5,837         $ 5,378    
                         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.  
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 



                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 826,453   $ 39,683   4.80 %   $ 812,296   $ 2,814   0.35 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,322,792     84,771   3.65 %     2,290,229     47,932   2.09 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,178,940     136,827   2.64 %     5,562,442     129,411   2.33 %
States and political subdivisions     1,749,722     57,847   3.31 %     1,805,433     57,688   3.20 %
Other securities     776,456     39,166   5.04 %     687,926     24,133   3.51 %
Total investments   $ 10,027,910   $ 318,611   3.18 %   $ 10,346,030   $ 259,164   2.50 %
Loans:2                
Commercial     9,570,639     639,131   6.68 %     8,252,237     397,228   4.81 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     13,405,946     825,053   6.15 %     11,147,967     489,499   4.39 %
Residential real estate loans     6,646,684     243,646   3.67 %     5,622,901     201,637   3.59 %
Consumer     2,618,098     164,125   6.27 %     2,570,355     122,274   4.76 %
Total loans     32,241,367     1,871,955   5.81 %     27,593,460     1,210,638   4.39 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 43,095,730   $ 2,230,249   5.18 %   $ 38,751,786   $ 1,472,616   3.80 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (302,486 )         (261,534 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 413,569         $ 355,391      
Other assets     4,945,394           4,404,057      
                 
Total assets   $ 48,152,207         $ 43,249,700      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,664,183   $ 94,263   1.23 %   $ 8,104,844   $ 21,321   0.26 %
Savings accounts     5,638,766     14,941   0.26 %     6,342,697     3,367   0.05 %
Money market accounts     7,249,497     206,634   2.85 %     4,961,159     11,882   0.24 %
Other time deposits     3,875,984     123,428   3.18 %     2,312,935     10,801   0.47 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     24,428,430     439,266   1.80 %     21,721,635     47,371   0.22 %
Brokered deposits     913,349     45,094   4.94 %     45,796     1,722   3.76 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     25,341,779     484,360   1.91 %     21,767,431     49,093   0.23 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     229,386     11,412   4.98 %     151,243     5,021   3.32 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     332,853     3,299   0.99 %     440,619     843   0.19 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,568,964     161,860   3.54 %     2,986,006     51,524   1.73 %
Other borrowings     822,471     42,737   5.20 %     619,659     19,785   3.19 %
Total borrowed funds     5,953,674     219,308   3.68 %     4,197,527     77,173   1.84 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities     31,295,453     703,668   2.25 %     25,964,958     126,266   0.49 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits   $ 10,633,806         $ 11,750,306      
Other liabilities     968,635           676,940      
Shareholders' equity     5,254,313           4,857,496      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 48,152,207         $ 43,249,700      
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.93 %       3.31 %
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.49 %       3.43 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.54 %       3.47 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 23,428         $ 18,414    
                 
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.                
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.    
 



                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Allowance for credit losses:                
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 303,982   $ 300,555   $ 298,711   $ 303,671   $ 302,254     $ 303,671   $ 107,341  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans                             89,089  
Provision for credit losses on loans   13,329     23,115     11,936     11,469     5,389       59,849     123,340  
Gross charge-offs   (13,202 )   (22,750 )   (14,331 )   (18,180 )   (7,081 )     (68,463 )   (27,281 )
Gross recoveries   3,501     3,062     4,239     1,751     3,109       12,553     11,182  
NCOs   (9,701 )   (19,688 )   (10,092 )   (16,429 )   (3,972 )     (55,910 )   (16,099 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 307,610   $ 303,982   $ 300,555   $ 298,711   $ 303,671     $ 307,610   $ 303,671  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 32,960   $ 37,007   $ 34,156   $ 32,188   $ 26,169     $ 32,188   $ 10,879  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (1,734 )   (4,047 )   2,851     1,968     6,019       (962 )   21,309  
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 31,226   $ 32,960   $ 37,007   $ 34,156   $ 32,188     $ 31,226   $ 32,188  
Allowance for credit losses $ 338,836   $ 336,942   $ 337,562   $ 332,867   $ 335,859     $ 338,836   $ 335,859  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 13,329   $ 23,115   $ 11,936   $ 11,469   $ 5,389     $ 59,849   $ 123,340  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments1   (1,734 )   (4,047 )   2,851     1,968     6,019       (962 )   21,309  
Provision for credit losses1 $ 11,595   $ 19,068   $ 14,787   $ 13,437   $ 11,408     $ 58,887   $ 144,649  
NCOs / average loans2   0.12 %   0.24 %   0.13 %   0.21 %   0.05 %     0.17 %   0.06 %
Average loans2 $ 32,752,406   $ 32,639,812   $ 32,251,242   $ 31,267,836   $ 30,732,473     $ 32,233,020   $ 27,582,530  
EOP loans2   32,991,927     32,577,834     32,432,473     31,822,374     31,123,641       32,991,927     31,123,641  
ACL on loans / EOP loans2   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.94 %   0.98 %     0.93 %   0.98 %
ACL / EOP loans2   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.05 %   1.08 %     1.03 %   1.08 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 961   $ 1,192   $ 303   $ 1,231   $ 2,650     $ 961   $ 2,650  
NPLs:                
Nonaccrual loans3,4   274,821     261,346     295,509     234,337     238,178       274,821     238,178  
TDRs still accruing4 N/A N/A N/A N/A   15,313     N/A   15,313  
Total NPLs   274,821     261,346     295,509     234,337     253,491       274,821     253,491  
Foreclosed assets   9,434     9,761     9,824     10,817     10,845       9,434     10,845  
Total underperforming assets $ 285,216   $ 272,299   $ 305,636   $ 246,385   $ 266,986     $ 285,216   $ 266,986  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans3 $ 274,821   $ 261,346   $ 295,509   $ 234,337   $ 238,178     $ 274,821   $ 238,178  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   599,358     563,427     524,709     570,229     504,657       599,358     504,657  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   961     1,192     303     1,231     2,650       961     2,650  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   875,140     825,965     820,521     805,797     745,485       875,140     745,485  
Other classified assets   48,930     48,998     40,942     26,441     24,735       48,930     24,735  
Criticized loans - "special mention loans"   843,920     775,526     614,547     593,307     636,069       843,920     636,069  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,767,990   $ 1,650,489   $ 1,476,010   $ 1,425,545   $ 1,406,289     $ 1,767,990   $ 1,406,289  
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 71,868   $ 56,772   $ 39,748   $ 42,071   $ 55,522     $ 71,868   $ 55,522  
NPLs / EOP loans2   0.83 %   0.80 %   0.91 %   0.74 %   0.81 %     0.83 %   0.81 %
ACL to NPLs   123 %   129 %   114 %   142 %   132 %     123 %   132 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans2   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.94 %   0.77 %   0.86 %     0.86 %   0.86 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.58 %   0.56 %   0.63 %   0.51 %   0.57 %     0.58 %   0.57 %
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans2   0.22 %   0.18 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.19 %     0.22 %   0.19 %
1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022.
2 Excludes loans held-for-sale.
3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.0 million at December 31, 2022.
4 As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2023, the TDR classification is no longer applicable subsequent to December 31, 2022.
PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring
                 

                


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 128,446   $ 143,842   $ 151,003   $ 142,566   $ 196,701     $ 565,857   $ 414,169  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares   (21,635 )                     (21,635 )    
Tax effect1   5,255                       5,255      
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net   (16,380 )                     (16,380 )    
FDIC special assessment   19,052                       19,052      
Tax effect1   (4,628 )                     (4,628 )    
FDIC special assessment, net   14,424                       14,424      
Merger-related charges2   5,529     6,257     2,372     14,558     20,314       28,716     131,941  
Tax effect1   (1,343 )   (1,042 )   (277 )   (3,172 )   (5,160 )     (5,834 )   (36,280 )
Merger-related charges, net   4,186     5,215     2,095     11,386     15,154       22,882     95,661  
Contract termination charge   4,413                       4,413      
Tax effect1   (1,072 )                     (1,072 )    
Contract termination charge, net   3,341                       3,341      
Debt Securities (gains) losses   825     241     (17 )   5,216     173       6,265     88  
Tax effect1   (200 )   (40 )   2     (1,137 )   (44 )     (1,375 )   (76 )
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   625     201     (15 )   4,079     129       4,890     12  
Louisville expenses           3,361               3,361      
Tax effect1           (392 )             (392 )    
Louisville expenses, net           2,969               2,969      
Property optimization charges           242     1,317     26,818       1,559     26,818  
Tax effect1           (28 )   (287 )   (6,812 )     (315 )   (6,812 )
Property optimization charges, net           214     1,030     20,006       1,244     20,006  
Gain on sale of health savings accounts                   (90,673 )         (90,673 )
Tax effect1                   23,031           23,031  
Gain on sale of health savings accounts, net                   (67,642 )         (67,642 )
Day 1 non-PCD                             96,270  
Tax effect1                             (17,550 )
Day 1 non-PCD, net                             78,720  
Total adjustments, net   6,196     5,416     5,263     16,495     (32,353 )     33,370     126,757  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 134,642   $ 149,258   $ 156,266   $ 159,061   $ 164,348     $ 599,227   $ 540,926  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   292,029     291,717     291,266     292,756     293,131       291,855     276,688  
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.49   $ 0.52   $ 0.49   $ 0.67     $ 1.94   $ 1.50  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.51   $ 0.54   $ 0.54   $ 0.56     $ 2.05   $ 1.96  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 364,408   $ 375,086   $ 382,171   $ 381,488   $ 391,090     $ 1,503,153   $ 1,327,936  
Add: FTE adjustment3   6,100     5,837     5,825     5,666     5,378       23,428     18,414  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 370,508   $ 380,923   $ 387,996   $ 387,154   $ 396,468     $ 1,526,581   $ 1,346,350  
Average earning assets $ 43,701,283   $ 43,617,456   $ 43,097,198   $ 41,941,913   $ 41,206,695     $ 43,095,730   $ 38,751,786  
NIM (GAAP)   3.34 %   3.44 %   3.55 %   3.64 %   3.80 %     3.49 %   3.43 %
NIM (FTE)   3.39 %   3.49 %   3.60 %   3.69 %   3.85 %     3.54 %   3.47 %
                 
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.            



                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)3 $ 370,508   $ 380,923   $ 387,996   $ 387,154   $ 396,468     $ 1,526,581   $ 1,346,350  
Add: Noninterest income   100,094     80,938     81,629     70,681     165,037       333,342     399,779  
Total revenue (FTE)   470,602     461,861     469,625     457,835     561,505       1,859,923     1,746,129  
Less: Noninterest expense   (284,235 )   (244,776 )   (246,584 )   (250,711 )   (282,675 )     (1,026,306 )   (1,038,183 )
PPNR $ 186,367   $ 217,085   $ 223,041   $ 207,124   $ 278,830     $ 833,617   $ 707,946  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares $ (21,635 ) $   $   $   $     $ (21,635 ) $  
Debt securities (gains) losses   825     241     (17 )   5,216     173       6,265     88  
Gain on sale of health savings accounts                   (90,673 )         (90,673 )
Noninterest income adjustments   (20,810 )   241     (17 )   5,216     (90,500 )     (15,370 )   (90,585 )
Adjusted noninterest income   79,284     81,179     81,612     75,897     74,537       317,972     309,194  
   Adjusted revenue $ 449,792   $ 462,102   $ 469,608   $ 463,051   $ 471,005     $ 1,844,553   $ 1,655,544  
Adjustments:                
FDIC Special Assessment $ 19,052   $   $   $   $     $ 19,052   $  
Merger-related charges4   5,529     6,257     2,372     14,558     20,314       28,716     120,928  
Contract termination charges   4,413                       4,413      
Louisville expenses           3,361               3,361      
Property optimization charges           242     1,317     26,818       1,559     26,818  
Noninterest expense adjustments   28,994     6,257     5,975     15,875     47,132       57,101     147,746  
Adjusted total noninterest expense   (255,241 )   (238,519 )   (240,609 )   (234,836 )   (235,543 )     (969,205 )   (890,437 )
      Adjusted PPNR $ 194,551   $ 223,583   $ 228,999   $ 228,215   $ 235,462     $ 875,348   $ 765,107  
Efficiency Ratio:                
Noninterest expense $ 284,235   $ 244,776   $ 246,584   $ 250,711   $ 282,675     $ 1,026,306   $ 1,038,183  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   (5,869 )   (6,040 )   (6,060 )   (6,186 )   (6,787 )     (24,155 )   (25,857 )
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles   278,366     238,736     240,524     244,525     275,888       1,002,151     1,012,326  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments   (7,200 )   (2,644 )   (2,762 )   (2,761 )   (5,258 )     (15,367 )   (10,961 )
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments   (28,994 )   (6,257 )   (5,975 )   (15,875 )   (47,132 )     (57,101 )   (147,746 )
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 242,172   $ 229,835   $ 231,787   $ 225,889   $ 223,498     $ 929,683   $ 853,619  
Total revenue (FTE)3 $ 470,602   $ 461,861   $ 469,625   $ 457,835   $ 561,505     $ 1,859,923   $ 1,746,129  
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses   825  