The Canadian National Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation Convention to Take Place September 24-26, 2024 in Ottawa

Calgary, ALTA, Canada, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, ALTA: (January 22, 2024) The Canadian National Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation Convention (CEPCA) presented by dmg events is launching its inaugural event September 24-26, 2024 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The mission is to connect key stakeholders, private sector, government and Indigenous communities together to discuss national-level risk assessment, emergency management plans, response plans to manage disasters, climate adaptation strategies, and innovation and technology in emergency preparedness. To participate at CEPCA, visit emergencyexpo.com.

“Canada faces escalating and costly emergencies from climate change. Adding to this pressure are factors like the cost of living, dependence on critical infrastructure, and shifting demographics. Any opportunity to advance discussions on emergency preparedness and to collaborate with multiple stakeholders is time well spent. Helping to address the challenges posed by climate change will enable our communities to be better prepared to withstand them. Ottawa is pleased to host the CEPCA and help to foster these important connections,” says Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa.

The Canadian National Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation Convention is anticipated to welcome over 6,000 attendees and will include an exhibition floor with over 250 exhibitors, a strategic conference, technical conference and 1,500 conference delegates.

CEPCA 2024 has an esteemed governing comprised of: Beth Gooding, Director of Public Safety Service, City of Ottawa; Adam McAllister, CEO, McAllister & Craig Disaster Management; Ben Kerr, CEO, Foundry Spatial; Chris J. Collins, City Councillor and Professor; Dale Beguin, Executive Vice President, Canadian Climate Institute; Danielle Trudeau, Founder and Executive Director, TopShelf Emergency Management; David Etkin, Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University; David Myler, Regional Manager, Sol-Ark; Dr. Ian Burton, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto; Dr. Kaitlyn Watson, Founder and CEO, Disaster Pharmacy Solutions; Dylan Hemmings, Vice President, Regional Leader Ontario, Stantec; Elise Paré, National Practice Lead, Climate Risk and Resilience, WSP; Erica Fleck, Director of Emergency Management, City of Halifax; Eustace (Sam) Roberts, President, IAEM-Canada; Ian Foss, Director, Reconciliation Initiatives, BC Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness; Dr. Jeff Donaldson, Principal Researcher, Preparedness Labs Incorporated; Josh Bowen, Vice President, Team Rubicon; Kathryn Bakos, Managing Director, Finance and Resilience, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo; Keal MacNaughton, GHD, Head of Business Development; Mary Lou Lauria, Vice President Operations Environment and Water, North America, Worley; Myrna Bittner, CEO & Founder, RUNWITHIT Synthetics; Philip Reece, Founder and CEO, InDro Robotics; Rahul Singh, Founder and Executive Director, GlobalMedic; Rebecca Macklon, Consultant, RubyMack DRR; Robert Brown, PhD, Senior Advisor, Continuity of Government, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency; Ron Hoffmann, Vice President, Six Ring Inc; Scott Cameron, Co-Founder, Emergency Management Logistics of Canada; Tyson Dyck, Partner, Torys LLP.

CEPCA is currently inviting businesses and individuals to participate as exhibitors, speakers for the technical and strategic conference, and individuals to share knowledge through a poster program. For more information on the Canadian National Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation Convention, please visit emergencyexpo.com.

Media are requested to register prior to the event to guarantee access.

