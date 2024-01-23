Online Exam Proctoring Market May Set a New Growth Story | ExamSoft , Comprobo , Mercer-Mettl
Online Exam Proctoring Market
Stay up to date with Online Exam Proctoring Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Online Exam Proctoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 1178 Billion at a CAGR of 12.32% by 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Exam Proctoring market to witness a CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Online Exam Proctoring Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Online Exam Proctoring market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
Craig Francis
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and constraints in the Online Exam Proctoring market. The Online Exam Proctoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 1178 Billion at a CAGR of 12.32% by 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. The Current market value is pegged at USD 586.6 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl, ProctorTrack (Verificient) , Inspera, Kryterion, Prometric, Respondus, Smarter Services, Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorExam, Pearson Vue, ProctorFree, SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark, Televic Education, RK Infotech, Mobo (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.
Definition:
Online exam proctoring is the process of monitoring and supervising an online exam using technology to ensure the integrity of the exam. This is typically done through the use of software and webcams that monitor the test-taker and their computer activity in real time. The goal of online exam proctoring is to prevent cheating and ensure that the test-taker is the one who is completing the exam.
Market Trends:
The high adoption due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which creates increasing online learning
Market Drivers:
Increasing awareness regarding e-learning
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Types: Live Online Proctoring, Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring
Detailed analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Applications: Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Breakdown by Application (Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, Other) by Type (Live Online Proctoring, Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
