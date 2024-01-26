Author and Mindfulness-Based Therapist Maureen Fallon-Cyr Releases New Book Redefining Success
Reimagining Success invites readers to discover what it means to live a truly successful life.
Maureen Fallon-Cyr, LCSW unites the two powerful forces of mindfulness and psychology in her book, Reimagining Success: Manifesting Happiness and Fulfillment.
— Mark Albanese, M.D., Physician Health Services, Cambridge Health Alliance
Many people seek a life filled with success and fulfillment, but often find that they experience success in only certain areas of their life. An examination of these “less successful” areas often reveals unhealthy patterns that are rooted in fears and self-limiting beliefs. Maureen Fallon-Cyr uses mindfulness and psychology to help readers locate the roots of their limiting beliefs and patterns. Once these limits are identified, readers can heal them and reconnect to their own Essence—a deep inner source of wisdom and personal freedom. Once reconnected to our Essence, we can reclaim the aliveness, confidence, and freedom we experienced as young children, once again empowered to live inspiring lives.
Maureen Fallon-Cyr has been offering mindfulness-based psychotherapy to people of all ages, specializing in trauma, somatic release, and depth psychology for over thirty years. Together with her husband, Mark, they have been developing True Success For All, a program that brings new perspectives on successful living, empowering individuals to realize their true potential.
Reimagining Success has received rave reviews.
"Maureen’s warmth, along with the specific tools included in Reimagining Success: Manifesting Happiness and Fulfillment make it an approachable and engaging read. As a psychiatrist who treats patients, teaches psychiatry, and engages with the community, I see this work as important and empowering.”
—Roxanne Bartel, M.D., psychiatrist
"In Reimagining Success: Manifesting Happiness and Fulfillment, Maureen brings teachings and healing practices that give us a new way to walk in the world...This book has the power to change people."
—Eric Larsen, M.Ed., retired public school teacher, and Founder of the Discovery Program
"Maureen Fallon-Cyr has created a revolutionary way of envisioning and working toward success, providing a robust and enlivening roadmap to examining seven individual domains in our lives and their roles in our individual and collective satisfaction"
—Susan Marine, PhD., Professor of Education and Vice Provost, Merrimack College
Popular bookstagrammers have also expressed high praise for the book.
“This book is a wonderfully inspired way to look at transforming fears and anything else that could be holding us back into emotions and experiences that we can let go of in order to achieve success in whatever we desire… The information shared in this book is simple, easy to understand, and yet powerful enough to change lives with the calm that comes from inner peace.”
—Lisa, @booksloveandunderstanding
“Reimagining Success was an enlightening book for me personally.... It was a comforting read and a reminder to look at things from a different perspective."
—Stephanie, @the.book.nerd.fox
“In Reimagining Success: Manifesting Happiness and Fulfillment, psychotherapist and author Maureen Fallon-Cyr acknowledges the pressure to be successful in today’s society, but pauses to redefine what being successful really means. Acknowledging that feeling successful across all aspects is the ultimate goal, Fallon Cyr offers insight and techniques into helping achieve the seemingly unachievable.”
—Janet, @purrfectpages
“Reimagining Success is a really quick read coming in at just over 200 pages. There are great examples and exercises to practice…This book offers ways to understand ourselves and grow into our fullest potential in a way that the author makes feel doable.”
—Karen, @books.cats.travel.food
“Reimagining Success provides a fresh perspective on achieving a holistic and fulfilling life. The book delves into a question I often ask myself - “What makes one truly successful?”
—Mathi, @mowgliwithabook
“Reimagining Success: Manifesting Happiness and Fulfillment by Maureen Fallon-Cyr very much surprised me. While I expected it to be much like other books with similar names- I thought it would tell the reader how to amass money, fame, or career success. But it is a very readable book that explains how to achieve a sense of happiness by starting with who you are.”
—Kristin, @audreyoaksreadseverything
Maureen Fallon-Cyr has broken new ground in the genres of psychology and self-improvement with her book Reimagining Success. Fallon-Cyr's redefinition of True Success brings forth exciting new opportunities and inspiration for inner reflection and transformation.
The author is available for interviews.
