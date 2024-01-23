NowVertical Secures Contracts with Brazilian Government Departments, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Advanced Data Analytics Solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (“NowVertical” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF), a leading data analytics and AI solutions company, proudly announces a series of successful contract acquisitions with prominent government departments in Brazil through its A10 subsidiary. These contracts, amounting to approximately $1,500,000 US in total fixed-price value, signify NowVertical's commitment to delivering cutting-edge data and analytics solutions. These solutions leverage modern technologies to enhance the efficiency of critical government functions, integrating meaningful insights seamlessly into essential processes.



CEO Sandeep Mendiratta expressed the company's enthusiasm, stating, “Our successful collaborations with key government departments in Brazil mark a significant stride in NowVertical's mission to transform data into tangible value. These contracts underscore our commitment to delivering advanced data and analytics technology tailored to the unique needs of our government partners. As we embark on these ventures, we are poised to showcase the real-world impact of NowVertical's solutions and services, leveraging decades of public sector experience. We look forward to combining our expertise within the private and public sectors to provide critical services for the government.”

NowVertical's A10 subsidiary secured a contract from the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG). Under this agreement, NowVertical will implement cataloging and data analysis tools on local servers to address the distinct requirements of the Electoral Justice system. This platform will be pivotal in analyzing electoral data and conducting audits for enhanced information security during restricted cloud access periods.

The Court of Justice of the State of Rondônia (TJRO) has also chosen NowVertical for a new contract. This project focuses on enabling and running the Qlik platform as a service, utilized for monitoring Monthly Productivity and Justice in Numbers. These statistical panels contribute to The National Council of Justice’s (“CNJ”) Quality Award and provide granular data for CNJ's National Judiciary Database.

Furthermore, the Department of Health of the State of Mato Grosso do Sul (SES-MS) has selected NowVertical for a comprehensive project. This initiative includes delivering tailored insights built on the Qlik Platform for various health-related initiatives, including the Vaccinometer, COVID-19, and Dengue Case Monitoring Panel, and a Transparency portal featuring public health data.

These contract wins reinforce NowVertical's role in enabling advanced data analytics tools tailored to the specific needs of government customers, solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner in transforming data into value for the government. NowVertical eagerly anticipates collaborating closely with government partners to achieve impactful results throughout these projects.

About NowVertical Group Inc.:

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW’s proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Cautionary Statement

