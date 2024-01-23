Submit Release
American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $4.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $26.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, compared to $34.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2022. Earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, reflect the impact of merger related expenses of $875 thousand and $2.6 million in connection with the Company’s pending merger with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (“Atlantic Union”).

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “As we await regulatory approval for our combination with Atlantic Union, we can reflect on another solid year of balance sheet growth and operating earnings performance (adjusting for merger related expenses) for American National. I am especially grateful for our customers’, employees’ and shareholders’ support during this transitional period, and am excited for the future of the combined organization.”

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.1 million, or 5.4%, to $19.5 million compared to $20.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 reflected a decrease of $4.7 million, or 19.5%, from $24.3 million. The full-time equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 2.60%, down from 2.76% in the prior quarter and 3.33% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin contraction relative to the previous quarter of 2023 resulted from funding costs increasing more than earning asset yields. The yield on average earning assets increased 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities rose 27 basis points due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and various borrowing sources. Similarly, the 51 basis point increase in average earning asset yields was more than offset by the 186 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the same quarter of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $5.8 million as of December 31, 2023, up $2.1 million compared to $3.7 million as of September 30, 2023, and up $4.4 million compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.19% at December 31, 2023, 0.12% at September 30, 2023, and 0.05% at December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $437 thousand compared to recovery of credit losses of $538 thousand in the previous quarter and a provision of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The fourth quarter of 2023 reflected net loan charge-offs of $269 thousand compared to $315 thousand of net recoveries in the third quarter, primarily accounting for the change quarter-over-quarter. The decrease in provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 was the result of continued improvement in economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $25.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $25.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $19.6 million at December 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to (0.06%) in the third quarter of 2023 and 0.15% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.10% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2023, and 0.89% at December 31, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $61 thousand, or 1.3%, to $4.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 33.9%, from $3.6 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter was increased interchange income on deposit accounts and other operating income partially offset by decreases in income from equity investments in small business investment companies (“SBIC”). The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year was primarily due to increased income from equity investments in SBIC, wealth management revenues and other operating income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to $17.9 million, down $466 thousand, or 2.5%, when compared to $18.3 million for the previous quarter and up $1.0 million, or 6.2%, from $16.8 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The decrease in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased salaries and employee benefit costs of $426 thousand substantially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $828 thousand. The increase from the same quarter of 2022 was primarily due to fourth quarter 2023 merger related expenses of $875 thousand.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 32.9%, compared to 24.2% for the prior quarter and 18.9% for the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and to the same quarter of 2022, is primarily the result of the non-deductibility of merger related expenses for tax purposes. Excluding merger related expenses, the effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $3.1 billion, essentially flat to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $24.8 million, or 0.81%, from December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.3 billion, an increase of $14.9 million, or 0.65%, from September 30, 2023. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $101.9 million, or 4.7%, from December 31, 2022.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $521.5 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $22.4 million, or 4.1%, compared to September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $86.5 million, or 14.2%, compared to December 31, 2022.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $35.3 million, or 1.37%, from September 30, 2023, and an increase of $10.2 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2022.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.52% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.98% at September 30, 2023 and compared to 7.82% at December 31 2022 (non-GAAP). The Company’s preliminary common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.70%, 12.81%, 13.82%, and 10.61%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment, and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated changes in the interest rate environment, future economic conditions and the impacts of current economic uncertainties, and projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “seek to,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “continue,” “confidence” or words of similar meaning, or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the businesses of American National and Atlantic Union may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger with Atlantic Union may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger with Atlantic Union, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger with Atlantic Union may not be obtained; the level of inflation; financial market volatility including the level of interest rates, could affect the values of financial instruments and the amount of net interest income earned; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity by retaining deposit customers and secondary funding sources, especially if the Company's or banking industry's reputation becomes damaged; the adequacy of the level of the Company’s allowance for credit losses, the amount of credit loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for credit losses; general economic or business conditions, either nationally or in the market areas in which the Company does business, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in deteriorating credit quality, reduced demand for credit, or a weakened ability to generate deposits; competition among financial institutions may increase, and competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products and technology that enable those competitors to compete more successfully than the Company; businesses that the Company is engaged in may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable and secure electronic systems; the effects of climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts of threats or terrorism and/or military conflicts, negatively impacting business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; risks related to environmental, social and governance practices; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, and other expansion activities; and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Jeffrey W. Farrar
Senior Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com

American National Bankshares Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Unaudited  
           
    December 31,  
      2023       2022    
Assets          
Cash and due from banks   $ 31,500     $ 32,207    
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     35,219       41,133    
Securities available for sale, at fair value     521,519       608,062    
Restricted stock, at cost     10,614       12,651    
Loans held for sale     1,279       1,061    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     2,288,320       2,186,449    
Less allowance for credit losses - loans     (25,273 )     (19,555 )  
Net Loans     2,263,047       2,166,894    
Premises and equipment, net     31,809       32,900    
Assets held-for-sale     1,131       1,382    
Other real estate owned, net     -       27    
Goodwill     85,048       85,048    
Core deposit intangibles, net     2,298       3,367    
Bank owned life insurance     30,409       29,692    
Other assets     76,844       51,478    
           
Total assets   $ 3,090,717     $ 3,065,902    
           
           
Liabilities          
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing   $ 805,584     $ 1,010,602    
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing     516,255       484,037    
Money market deposits     706,986       574,330    
Savings deposits     205,622       269,426    
Time deposits     372,066       257,933    
Total deposits     2,606,513       2,596,328    
Customer repurchase agreements     59,348       370    
Other short-term borrowings     35,000       100,531    
Long-term borrowings     28,435       28,334    
Other liabilities     18,253       19,165    
Total liabilities     2,747,549       2,744,728    
           
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,        
none outstanding     -       -    
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,        
10,633,409 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and        
10,608,781 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022     10,551       10,538    
Capital in excess of par value     142,834       141,948    
Retained earnings     232,847       223,664    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (43,064 )     (54,976 )  
Total shareholders' equity     343,168       321,174    
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,090,717     $ 3,065,902    
           
           


American National Bankshares Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Unaudited  
                       
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
    12/31/23   9/30/23   12/31/22   12/31/23   12/31/22  
Interest and Dividend Income:                      
Interest and fees on loans   $ 27,995     $ 27,512     $ 23,544     $ 106,471     $ 82,568    
Interest and dividends on securities:                      
Taxable     2,503       2,564       2,721       10,358       10,065    
Tax-exempt     24       24       110       139       407    
Dividends     147       163       126       676       473    
Other interest income     767       797       415       2,585       2,491    
Total interest and dividend income     31,436       31,060       26,916       120,229       96,004    
                       
Interest Expense:                      
Interest on deposits     9,693       9,057       1,597       28,843       3,553    
Interest on short-term borrowings     1,767       938       633       5,192       659    
Interest on long-term borrowings     429       402       398       1,612       1,554    
Total interest expense     11,889       10,397       2,628       35,647       5,766    
                       
Net Interest Income     19,547       20,663       24,288       84,582       90,238    
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     437       (538 )     1,159       495       1,597    
                       
Net Interest Income After Provision for                      
(Recovery of) Credit Losses     19,110       21,201       23,129       84,087       88,641    
                       
Noninterest Income:                      
Wealth management income     1,721       1,736       1,522       6,751       6,521    
Service charges on deposit accounts     531       565       597       2,216       2,676    
Interchange fees     1,316       1,162       1,117       4,775       4,107    
Other fees and commissions     157       169       207       650       906    
Mortgage banking income     190       293       176       824       1,666    
Securities losses, net     -       -       -       (68 )     -    
Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies   44       453       (263 )     932       1,409    
Income from insurance investments     171       128       103       764       747    
Losses on premises and equipment, net     (42 )     -       (146 )     (155 )     (228 )  
Other     747       268       297       1,647       1003    
Total noninterest income     4,835       4,774       3,610       18,336       18,807    
                       
Noninterest Expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits     9,655       9,229       9,446       36,356       36,382    
Occupancy and equipment     1,543       1,601       1,499       6,219       6,075    
FDIC assessment     351       354       209       1,404       903    
Bank franchise tax     502       520       501       2,052       1,953    
Core deposit intangible amortization     252       262       300       1,069       1,260    
Data processing     954       821       864       3,565       3,310    
Software     439       470       417       1,829       1,505    
Other real estate owned, net     -       (10 )     (1 )     (10 )     3    
Merger related expenses     875       1,702       -       2,577       -    
Other     3,306       3,394       3,599       12,989       12,695    
Total noninterest expense     17,877       18,343       16,834       68,050       64,086    
                       
Income Before Income Taxes     6,068       7,632       9,905       34,373       43,362    
Income Taxes     1,995       1,844       1,872       8,214       8,934    
Net Income   $ 4,073     $ 5,788     $ 8,033     $ 26,159     $ 34,428    
                       
Net Income Per Common Share:                      
Basic   $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.76     $ 2.46     $ 3.23    
Diluted   $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.76     $ 2.46     $ 3.23    
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                      
Basic     10,631,001       10,625,709       10,607,678       10,627,709       10,672,314    
Diluted     10,631,001       10,625,709       10,609,937       10,628,559       10,674,613    


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                    
                     
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)            At or for the Twelve Months  
  4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Ended December 31,  
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
                     
EARNINGS                    
Interest income $ 31,436     $ 31,060     $ 26,916     $ 120,229     $ 96,004    
Interest expense   11,889       10,397       2,628       35,647       5,766    
Net interest income   19,547       20,663       24,288       84,582       90,238    
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   437       (538 )     1,159       495       1,597    
Noninterest income   4,835       4,774       3,610       18,336       18,807    
Noninterest expense   17,877       18,343       16,834       68,050       64,086    
Income taxes   1,995       1,844       1,872       8,214       8,934    
Net income   4,073       5,788       8,033       26,159       34,428    
                     
PER COMMON SHARE                    
Net income per share - basic $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.76     $ 2.46     $ 3.23    
Net income per share - diluted   0.38       0.54       0.76       2.46       3.23    
Cash dividends paid   0.30       0.30       0.30       1.20       1.14    
Book value per share   32.27       30.79       30.27       32.27       30.27    
Book value per share - tangible (a)   24.06       22.55       21.94       24.06       21.94    
Closing market price   48.75       37.94       36.93       48.75       36.93    
                     
FINANCIAL RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   0.53   %   0.75   %   1.05   %   0.85   %   1.07   %
Return on average common equity   4.91       7.02       10.15       7.94       10.36    
Return on average tangible common equity (a)   6.99       9.91       14.50       11.18       14.56    
Average common equity to average assets   10.72       10.68       10.33       10.70       10.35    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)   8.52       7.98       7.82       8.52       7.82    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   2.60       2.76       3.33       2.86       2.97    
Efficiency ratio (a)   68.39       64.31       58.82       62.31       57.37    
Effective tax rate   32.88       24.16       18.90       23.90       20.60    
                     
PERIOD-END BALANCES                    
Securities $ 532,133     $ 556,851     $ 620,713     $ 532,133     $ 620,713    
Loans held for sale   1,279       1,981       1,061       1,279       1,061    
Loans, net   2,288,320       2,273,455       2,186,449       2,288,320       2,186,449    
Goodwill and other intangibles   87,346       87,598       88,415       87,346       88,415    
Assets   3,090,717       3,091,258       3,065,902       3,090,717       3,065,902    
Assets - tangible (a)   3,003,371       3,003,660       2,977,487       3,003,371       2,977,487    
Interest-bearing deposits   1,800,929       1,723,227       1,585,726       1,800,929       1,585,726    
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   805,584       848,017       1,010,602       805,584       1,010,602    
Customer repurchase agreements   59,348       60,035       370       59,348       370    
Other short-term borrowings   35,000       85,000       100,531       35,000       100,531    
Long-term borrowings   28,435       28,410       28,334       28,435       28,334    
Shareholders' equity   343,168       327,278       321,174       343,168       321,174    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   255,822       239,680       232,759       255,822       232,759    
                     
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Securities (b) $ 622,686     $ 634,313     $ 713,996     $ 646,658     $ 720,001    
Loans held for sale   2,047       2,488       972       1,788       3,235    
Loans, net   2,276,999       2,248,675       2,168,636       2,232,795       2,052,158    
Interest-earning assets   2,953,377       2,939,234       2,920,992       2,928,996       3,042,775    
Goodwill and other intangibles   87,506       87,758       88,593       87,900       89,048    
Assets   3,098,235       3,088,231       3,066,362       3,077,352       3,211,668    
Assets - tangible (a)   3,010,729       3,000,473       2,977,769       2,989,452       3,122,620    
Interest-bearing deposits   1,744,549       1,758,994       1,609,503       1,697,250       1,765,134    
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   838,105       872,488       1,031,630       897,199       1,028,871    
Customer repurchase agreements   58,312       65,550       704       48,409       24,005    
Other short-term borrowings   75,669       12,935       62,004       58,072       15,629    
Subordinated debt   28,419       28,393       28,318       28,381       28,280    
Shareholders' equity   332,127       329,812       316,697       329,339       332,356    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   244,621       242,054       228,104       241,439       243,308    
                     
American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                    
                     
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)            At or for the Twelve Months  
  4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Ended December 31,  
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
CAPITAL                    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   10,631,001       10,625,709       10,607,678       10,627,709       10,672,314    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   10,631,001       10,625,709       10,609,937       10,628,559       10,674,613    
                     
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM                    
Total shares of common stock repurchased   -       -       3,269       34,131       206,978    
Average price paid per share of common stock $ -     $ -     $ 36.44     $ 30.58     $ 36.26    
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS                    
Beginning balance $ 25,124     $ 25,342     $ 19,189     $ 19,555     $ 18,678    
Day 1 Impact of CECL adoption   -       -       -       5,192       -    
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   418       (533 )     1,159       433       1,597    
Charge-offs   (573 )     (19 )     (834 )     (1,002 )     (1,019 )  
Recoveries   304       334       41       1095       299    
Ending balance $ 25,273     $ 25,124     $ 19,555     $ 25,273     $ 19,555    
                     
LOANS                    
Construction and land development $ 274,035     $ 269,840     $ 197,525     $ 274,035     $ 197,525    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   414,321       413,151       418,462       414,321       418,462    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   830,655       803,440       827,728       830,655       827,728    
Residential real estate   369,892       366,557       338,132       369,892       338,132    
Home equity   90,298       91,393       93,740       90,298       93,740    
Commercial and industrial   302,305       322,209       304,247       302,305       304,247    
Consumer   6,814       6,865       6,615       6,814       6,615    
Total $ 2,288,320     $ 2,273,455     $ 2,186,449     $ 2,288,320     $ 2,186,449    
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                    
Nonperforming loans:                    
90 days past due and accruing $ -     $ -     $ 16     $ -     $ 16    
Nonaccrual   5,814       3,740       1,307       5,814       1,307    
Other real estate owned and repossessions   -       -       80       -       80    
Nonperforming assets $ 5,814     $ 3,740     $ 1,403     $ 5,814     $ 1,403    
                     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans   1.10   %   1.11   %   0.89   %   1.10   %   0.89   %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to                    
nonperforming loans   434.69       671.76       1,478.08       434.69       1,478.08    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.19       0.12       0.05       0.19       0.05    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.25       0.16       0.06       0.25       0.06    
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.05       (0.06 )     0.15       0.00       0.04    
                     
                     
                     
OTHER DATA                    
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 834,150     $ 774,126     $ 736,121     $ 834,150     $ 736,121    
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 395,585     $ 413,956     $ 413,235     $ 395,585     $ 413,235    
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)   352       358       359       352       359    
Number of full service offices   26       26       26       26       26    
Number of loan production offices   1       1       1       1       1    
Number of ATMs   34       34       34       34       34    
                     
                     
Notes:                    
                     
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of  
non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end  
of this release.  
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.  
(c) - Market value.  
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance  
sheet.           
(e) - Average for quarter.           


      American National Bankshares Inc.
      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                                       
                      Interest          
          Average Balance     Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                                       
          2023     2022     2023     2022   2023   2022  
Assets:                                  
                                       
Total loans (b) $ 2,279,046   $ 2,169,608   $ 28,058   $ 23,585   4.83 % 4.34 %
                                       
Securities:                                
  Taxable   618,466     693,573     2,650     2,847   1.71   1.64  
  Tax exempt   4,220     20,423     30     137   2.85   2.73  
    Total securities   622,686     713,996     2,680     2,984   1.72   1.67  
                                       
Deposits in other banks   51,645     37,388     767     415   5.90   4.40  
                                       
  Total interest-earning assets   2,953,377     2,920,992     31,505     26,984   4.20   3.69  
                                       
Non-earning assets   144,858     145,370                      
    Total assets $ 3,098,235   $ 3,066,362                      
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                              
                                       
Deposits:                                
  Demand $ 492,925   $ 494,572     1,077     95   0.87   0.08  
  Savings and money market   880,402     864,089     5,443     1,041   2.45   0.48  
  Time     371,222     250,842     3,173     461   3.39   0.73  
    Total deposits   1,744,549     1,609,503     9,693     1,597   2.20   0.39  
                                       
Customer repurchase agreements   58,312     704     695     -   4.72   0.00  
Other short-term borrowings   75,669     62,004     1,072     633   5.54   4.08  
Long-term borrowings   28,419     28,318     429     398   5.90   5.62  
  Total interest-bearing                                
    liabilities   1,906,949     1,700,529     11,889     2,628   2.48   0.62  
                                       
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   838,105     1,031,630                      
Other liabilities   21,054     17,506                      
Shareholders' equity   332,127     316,697                      
    Total liabilities and                                
      shareholders' equity $ 3,098,235   $ 3,066,362                      
                                       
Interest rate spread                         1.72 % 3.07 %
Net interest margin                         2.60 % 3.33 %
                                       
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)           19,616     24,356          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)             69     68          
Net interest income             $ 19,547   $ 24,288          
                                       
                                       
Notes:                                  
                                       
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  
                                       


      American National Bankshares Inc.
      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                                       
                      Interest          
          Average Balance     Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                                       
          2023     2022     2023     2022   2023   2022  
Assets:                                  
                                       
Total loans (b) $ 2,234,583   $ 2,055,393   $ 106,670   $ 82,708   4.72 % 4.02 %
                                       
Securities:                                
  Taxable   640,322     700,660     11,034     10,538   1.72   1.50  
  Tax exempt   6,336     19,341     176     511   2.78   2.66  
    Total securities   646,658     720,001     11,210     11,049   1.73   1.53  
                                       
Deposits in other banks   47,755     267,381     2,585     2,491   5.41   0.93  
                                       
  Total interest-earning assets   2,928,996     3,042,775     120,465     96,248   4.07   3.16  
                                       
Non-earning assets   148,356     168,893                      
    Total assets $ 3,077,352   $ 3,211,668                      
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                              
                                       
Deposits:                                
  Demand $ 483,573   $ 522,043     2,892     202   0.60   0.04  
  Savings and money market   888,355     962,419     17,285     1,750   1.95   0.18  
  Time     325,322     280,672     8,666     1,601   2.67   0.57  
    Total deposits   1,697,250     1,765,134     28,843     3,553   1.70   0.20  
                                       
Customer repurchase agreements   48,409     24,005     2,980     26   4.57   0.11  
Other short-term borrowings   58,072     15,629     2,212     633   5.06   4.05  
Long-term borrowings   28,381     28,280     1,612     1,554   5.60   5.50  
  Total interest-bearing                                
    liabilities   1,832,112     1,833,048     35,647     5,766   1.94   0.31  
                                       
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   897,199     1,028,871                      
Other liabilities   18,702     17,393                      
Shareholders' equity   329,339     332,356                      
    Total liabilities and                                
      shareholders' equity $ 3,077,352   $ 3,211,668                      
                                       
Interest rate spread                         2.13 % 2.85 %
Net interest margin                         2.86 % 2.97 %
                                       
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)           84,818     90,482          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)             236     244          
Net interest income             $ 84,582   $ 90,238          
                                       
                                       
Notes:                                  
                                       
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  
                                       


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                  
Unaudited                     
                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                 At or for the Nine Months  
    4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Ended December 31,  
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
EFFICIENCY RATIO                    
  Noninterest expense $ 17,877     $ 18,343     $ 16,834     $ 68,050     $ 64,086    
  Add: loss on sale of OREO   -       13       2       13       2    
  Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization   (252 )     (262 )     (300 )     (1,069 )     (1,260 )  
  Subtract: merger related expenses   (875 )     (1,702 )     -       (2,577 )     -    
    $ 16,750     $ 16,392     $ 16,536     $ 64,417     $ 62,828    
                       
  Net interest income $ 19,547     $ 20,663     $ 24,288     $ 84,582     $ 90,238    
  Tax equivalent adjustment   69       53       68       236       244    
  Noninterest income   4,835       4,774       3,610       18,336       18,807    
  Add: loss on securities   -       -       -       68       -    
  Add: loss on premises and equipment   42       -       146       155       228    
    $ 24,493     $ 25,490     $ 28,112     $ 103,377     $ 109,517    
                       
  Efficiency ratio   68.39   %   64.31   %   58.82   %   62.31   %   57.37   %
                       
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                  
  GAAP measures:                    
  Interest income - loans $ 28,058     $ 27,559     $ 23,585     $ 106,670     $ 82,708    
  Interest income - investments and other   3,447       3,554       3,399       13,795       13,540    
  Interest expense - deposits   (9,693 )     (9,057 )     (1,597 )     (28,843 )     (3,553 )  
  Interest expense - customer repurchase                    
   agreements   (695 )     (759 )     -       (2,980 )     (26 )  
   Interest expense - other short-term borrowings   (1,072 )     (179 )     (633 )     (2,212 )     (633 )  
  Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (429 )     (402 )     (398 )     (1,612 )     (1,554 )  
  Total net interest income $ 19,616     $ 20,716     $ 24,356     $ 84,818     $ 90,482    
  Less non-GAAP measures:                    
  Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans   (63 )     (47 )     (41 )     (199 )     (139 )  
  Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities   (6 )     (6 )     (27 )     (37 )     (105 )  
  Non- GAAP measures $ 19,547     $ 20,663     $ 24,288     $ 84,582     $ 90,238    
                       
NET INTEREST MARGIN                    
  Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)   2.60   %   2.76   %   3.33   %   2.86   %   2.97   %
  Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.59   %   2.75   %   3.32   %   2.85   %   2.97   %
                       
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                  
  Return on average equity (GAAP basis)   4.91   %   7.02   %   10.15   %   7.94   %   10.36   %
  Impact of excluding average goodwill                    
  and other intangibles   2.08       2.89       4.35       3.24       4.20    
  Return on average tangible equity                    
   (non-GAAP)   6.99   %   9.91   %   14.50   %   11.18   %   14.56   %
                       
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                  
  Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)   11.10   %   10.59   %   10.48   %   11.10   %   10.48   %
  Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
  other intangibles   (2.58 )     (2.61 )     (2.66 )     (2.58 )     (2.66 )  
  Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio                    
   (non-GAAP)   8.52   %   7.98   %   7.82   %   8.52   %   7.82   %
                       
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                    
  Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 32.27     $ 30.79     $ 30.27     $ 32.27     $ 30.27    
  Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
  other intangibles   (8.21 )     (8.24 )     (8.33 )     (8.21 )     (8.33 )  
  Tangible book value per share                    
   (non-GAAP) $ 24.06     $ 22.55     $ 21.94     $ 24.06     $ 21.94    
                       

