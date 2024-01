Zevra Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Biopharma Executive Alvin Shih, MD, MBA, to the Board of Directors

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra or the Company), a rare disease therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Alvin Shih, MD, MBA, to the Company’s Board of Directors (Board) effective as of January 20, 2024. Dr. Shih has extensive experience in biotechnology leadership and rare disease therapeutics development and currently serves as President and CEO of Catamaran Bio, a biotechnology company developing cell therapies for multiple oncologic indications.



“We are honored to welcome Dr. Shih to our Board as we advance our therapeutic portfolio of product candidates in multiple rare disease indications,” said Tamara A. Favorito, Chair of Zevra’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Shih brings a wealth of leadership expertise across multiple types of rare diseases. His unique skills as an experienced drug developer and physician position him to be an invaluable asset to the Board and for shareholders.”

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve on the Zevra Board of Directors at a time when the Company is poised to have a profound impact on addressing unmet clinical needs within the rare disease community,” said Dr. Shih. “My long-time focus in therapeutics development and biotechnology leadership fits well with Zevra’s mission to bring life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. I look forward to working together with the Board and management team to guide an advancing portfolio and growth capabilities with the potential to make a difference for those we serve.”

Dr. Shih has broad experience in drug development, spanning multiple therapeutic areas and with a focus on rare diseases, including as the former Chief Operating Officer and a founding member of Pfizer’s Rare Disease Research Unit. Prior to his current role as President and CEO of Catamaran Therapeutics, he was CEO at Disarm Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that developed therapeutics for both rare and prevalent neurodegenerative diseases until its acquisition by Eli Lilly in 2020. Before that, Dr. Shih was CEO at Enzyvant Therapeutics, where he led the company’s cell/tissue-based therapy development for treating a rare immunologic disease. He also was the Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Retrophin, Inc., where he worked on therapies for multiple rare disease indications. Dr. Shih previously worked in management consulting at McKinsey & Company and L.E.K. Consulting, LLC. He earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Shih received his MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and his BA degree from Vanderbilt University.

