Clinical Alarm Management Market is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Clinical Alarm Management market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.7 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the clinical alarm management market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of CVD and strokes, including family history, ethnicity, and age, increasing geriatric population. The rise in low clinical significance alerts leading to alarm fatigue has been attributed to the growing prevalence of alarm-based devices, the increasing connectivity of patients to various devices, and the absence of standardization across these devices. On the other hand, factors such as lack of interoperability and high investments in infrastructural development to support IT systems might restraint the growth of the market.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2028 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Deployment Mode, End User, Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), South America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Rest of MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging Markets Key Market Driver Rising prominence and usage of big data & mhealth tools

"Nurse call systems segment accounted for the largest share of by product segment of global clinical alarm management market."

Based on product, the clinical alarm management market is classified into nurse call systems, software, hardware/systems, and services. In 2022, nurse call systems dominated the market and accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The robust expansion of the nurse call systems can be attributed to the manifold advantages associated with these systems, coupled with a pronounced demand from end-users. The benefits associated with nurse call systems (diverse applications, ease of communication, among others) and the advancements in healthcare information technology are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market segment. Furthermore, the segment's substantial share is influenced by efforts from research bodies to address risks related to alarm fatigue, the proliferation of technologically advanced nurse call systems in the market, and the growing emphasis among healthcare providers on formulating alarm management strategies to effectively mitigate alarm fatigue.

“On-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the global clinical alarm management market, by deployment mode.”

By deployment mode, the global clinical alarm management market is broadly classified into on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of this market. On-premise solutions grant healthcare organizations direct control over their data, allowing them to maintain sensitive patient information within their local infrastructure. Additionally, legacy systems, established workflows, the need for seamless integration with existing on-site infrastructure, perceived stability and reliability of having physical control over hardware are some of the factors are adding to the growth of this market.

"Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global clinical alarm management market."

Based on end-user, the clinical alarm management market is stratified into seven key segments: hospitals & surgical centers, maternity care centers & fertility centers, home care settings, long-term & tertiary care centers, trauma & emergency care centers, ambulatory care centers & opds, and other end users. Notably, in 2022, the hospital segment emerged as the principal contributor to the clinical alarm management market. The growing adoption of clinical alarm management solutions among hospitals and the increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of care substantially propels the expansion of this specific end-user segment.

"North America is expected to dominate the clinical alarm management market in 2022."

The global clinical alarm management market is segmented across five prominent regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. In the year 2022, the North American region emerged as the primary driver of the largest market share within the Clinical alarm management domain. Within North America, encompassing the US, Canada, and Mexico, the market holds its most substantial presence. These nations have demonstrated early and proactive adoption of alarm management systems within healthcare facilities. The prevalence of established industry leaders, a well-established healthcare sector, and a pronounced emphasis on integrated healthcare IT systems to ensure reliability coupled with substantial investments contribute significantly to the substantial market share observed within this domain.

Clinical Alarm Management market major players covered in the report, such as:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

Stryker (Vocera Communications) (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Spok, Inc. (US)

Masimo (US)

Connexall (Canada)

Cornell Communications (US)

Mobile Heartbeat (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Intercall Systems, Inc. (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

West-Com Nurse Call Systems (US)

Oracle (Cerner Corporation) (US)

Teldio Corporation (Canada)

Alpha Communications (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

TigerConnect (US)

JCT Healthcare Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Amplion Clinical Communications, Inc. (US)

AmpleLogic (India)

Tunstall Group (UK)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the Clinical alarm management market into the following segments and subsegments:

Clinical alarm management market, By Product

Nurse Call Systems Button-based systems Integration communication systems Other nurse call systems

Software Connectivity Software Clinical Decision Support tools Other Software

Hardware/Systems Ventilators Patient Monitors Respiratory monitors Other systems

Services Consulting & Implementation Training & Education Integration & Support



Clinical alarm management market, by Type

Centralized alarm management solutions

Decentralized/Distributed alarm management solutions

Clinical alarm management market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Clinical alarm management market, By End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Maternity Care Centers & Fertility Centers

Home Care Settings

Long-term & Tertiary Care Centers

Trauma and emergency care centers

Ambulatory Care Centers & OPDs

Other end users

Clinical alarm management Market, By Region,

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Clinical Alarm Management Vendors

Medical Device Manufacturers

Alarm System Developers

Technology Companies

Government Bodies/Municipal Corporations

Regulatory Bodies

Healthcare Service Providers

Clinical/Physician Centers

Healthcare Professionals

Health It Providers

Healthcare Associations/Institutes

Assisted Living Centers/Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Care Centers

Venture Capitalists

Distributors And Resellers

Maintenance And Support Service Providers

Integration Service Providers

Healthcare Payers

Advocacy Groups

Data Security and Privacy Experts

Standards And Certification Organizations

Investors And Financial Institutions

Researchers And Academia

Industry Associations and Trade Groups

Consultancy Firms

Market Analysts and Research Firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global Clinical alarm management market based on component, product, type, deployment mode, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall clinical alarm management market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To strategically analyze the market structure profile the key players of the clinical alarm management market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and enhancements and investments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances in the clinical alarm management market during the forecast period.

