Char Barrie of Char's Kitchen to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TURTON, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever get a craving for authentic homemade jams, jellies, and syrups that taste just like they came from Grandma’s kitchen? Delectable mouth -watering recipes from days gone by? That are free of artificial sweeteners and corn syrup that are generally sold at your local supermarkets. Are memories of the sweet and pungent smells wafting through your kitchen making your mouth water and giving you pangs of nostalgia? The good news is that you can enjoy these foods again!

Char Barrie is the proud owner of Char’s Kitchen. For over 27 years Char has been making her delectable jams, jellies, pickles, and salsas totally from scratch handed down through generations. She specializes in making a treasure trove of products that are incredible crowd pleasers.

When Chars started her business from making, canning, and baking she realized there’s no limit to what she can create and she makes each batch flavorful and totally unique.

Char says she stresses on quality using only perfectly ripe homegrown fruits and wholesome all natural ingredients. All straight from her grandparent’s old-fashioned recipes with absolutely no preservatives just like the good old days.

Char’s products are sold in stores and online very simple to order at www.charskitchen.net

Her delightful selection of flavors includes sweet and savory options that taste divine. That’s because shes involved in every facet of her business including crafting her tantalizing treats with everything prepared nice and fresh.

Customers enjoy a variety of incredible flavors like pumpkin butter, chokecherry jelly, strawberry rhubarb, elderberry jelly, apple cinnamon jelly, watermelon pickles, apple butter, apple cinnamon syrup, elderberry syrup, green jalapeno jam, and raspberry jalapeno one with assorted green peppers and one with red peppers.

You can get imaginative with making your own tasty recipes like spreading pumpkin butter on ice cream, waffles, pancakes. Spread jams on thick hearty toasts, put in crepes, crackers, and pies. Create pleasing snacks that will leave you satiated and feeling good about what you eat.

Char provides sixteen regular yummy flavors, five sugar free flavors of jelly along with seven flavors of syrup, honey, five types of pickles and two types of salsas. All created in her "jelly house" located right on her family farm.

Not only does she make all her products herself, they are also in beautiful glass jars with an old -fashioned kind of feel, some made with whimsical doilies, frilly fabric, and fancy ribbons which are a delightful touch.

Char also sells an impressive assortment of exquisite gift baskets beautifully designed and so perfect as gifts for any occasion.

In 2009, Char became a member of the National Association of Professional Women. In 2010-2011 Stanford made her an Honor Member. In 2020-2021 Marquis Who's Who did a Biographical Profile and she received a Albert Nelson Achievement Award. She has also been featured on the front cover and have a featured article for the Millennium Magazine (8th Edition).

Since the inception of her business, Char’s products have encouraged consumers to lead healthier lifestyles. She is proud and humbled that family and friends benefit from a sense of togetherness while creating lifetime of memories as they enjoy her tasty food. Whether its for a special occasion or an every-day meal, with her wide array of exceptionally savory products that will take your taste buds on an exhilarating journey, there is something sure to please everyone.

Close Up Radio will feature Char Barrie in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday January 25th at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://charskitchen.net/

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno