Jan. 29th Lawsuit Deadline Alert: Investors who lost more than $100,000 with shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on January 29, 2024, in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI).

Investors, who SOLD shares of National Instruments Corporation (Formerly NASDAQ: NATI) shares between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

Since October 2023, National Instruments Corporation operates as Emerson Electric Co.’s Test and Measurement business unit after getting acquired by Emerson.

On November 30, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against National Instruments Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or omitted to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson, and that National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.

