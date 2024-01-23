Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,788 in the last 365 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $11.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $12.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $9.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year of 2023, net income attributable to common shareowners totaled $52.3 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (4th Quarter 2023 versus 3rd Quarter 2023)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $39.3 million compared to $39.4 million for the prior quarter – total deposit cost increased 8 basis points to 66 basis points – net interest margin increased four basis points to 4.07%
  • Continued strong credit quality metrics – allowance coverage ratio increased from 1.08% to 1.10% - net loan charge-offs were 23 basis points (annualized) of average loans compared to 17 basis points for the prior quarter
  • Noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 2.6%, driven by higher mortgage banking revenues
  • Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to lower realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) reflective of lower level of residential loan originations and higher professional/legal fees of $0.6 million   

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances grew $38.6 million, or 1.4% (average), and $28.7 million, or 1.1% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances (including repurchase agreements) declined by $46.8 million, or 1.3% (average), and increased $165.4 million, or 4.6% (end of period) reflective of the seasonal increase in public fund balances
  • Tangible book value per share increased $1.23, or 6.4%, and reflected a $12.5 million ($0.74/share) decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss reflective of lower investment security losses of $9.3 million and a favorable year-end re-measurement adjustment for the pension plan of $4.3 million

FULL YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $159.4 million for 2023 compared to $125.3 million for 2022 driven by strong loan growth and higher interest rates, partially offset by higher deposit cost which was well controlled at 48 basis points for the year – net interest margin was 4.05% for 2023 compared to 3.14% for 2022
  • Credit quality metrics remained strong throughout the year – allowance coverage ratio increased from 0.98% to 1.10% - net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points of average loans for both periods
  • Noninterest income decreased $3.6 million, or 4.8%, driven by lower wealth management fees reflective of lower insurance commissions (large policy sales in 2022) and mortgage banking revenues (lower residential loan originations attributable to the higher interest rate environment)
  • Noninterest expense increased $5.4 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to higher compensation and occupancy expense reflective of the addition of staffing and banking offices in our new markets   

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances grew $467.0 million, or 21.3% (average), and $186.2 million, or 7.3% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances (including repurchase agreements) declined by $81.9 million, or 2.2% (average), and decreased $217.1 million, or 5.5% (end of period)
  • Tangible book value per share increased $3.18, or 18.4%, driven by strong earnings and favorable investment security and pension plan accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments

“I am pleased with Capital City’s performance this year and am very proud of our team for achieving another year of record earnings,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. “Amid a challenging year for our industry, our deposit franchise, disciplined credit, diversified revenues, and conservative balance sheet management resulted in strong profitability and capital growth. We are well positioned as we enter 2024 and remain focused on strategies that add long-term value for our clients and shareowners.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $39.3 million, compared to $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $38.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.   For the full year of 2023, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $159.4 million compared to $125.3 million for the same period of 2022. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, the decrease reflected higher deposit interest expense and a lower level of interest income from overnight funds, partially offset by higher loan interest due to loan growth and loan re-pricing at higher interest rates. Compared to the full year 2022, the increase reflected loan growth and higher interest rates across a majority of our earning assets, partially offset by higher deposit interest expense.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.07%, an increase of four basis points over the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 31 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022. For the month of December 2023, our net interest margin was 4.09%. For 2023, our net interest margin was 4.05%, an increase of 91 basis points over 2022. The increase compared to all prior periods reflected a combination of earning assets re-pricing at higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. For the fourth quarter of 2023, our cost of funds was 73 basis points, an increase of 7 basis points over the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 42 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022. Our total cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 66 basis points, 58 basis points, and 20 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the provision compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower level of reserves required for unfunded commitments.   For the full year of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.7 million compared to $7.5 million for 2022. The higher level of provision in 2023 was primarily driven by loan growth and also reflected the favorable impact in 2022 of the release of reserves held for pandemic related losses. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $17.1 million compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.4 million increase over the third quarter of 2023 reflected an increase in mortgage banking revenues of $0.5 million and wealth management fees of $0.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposit fees of $0.2 million and other income of $0.2 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the $1.9 million increase was attributable to a $2.2 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.6 million increase in wealth management fees partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in other income and a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees.

For the full year of 2023, noninterest income totaled $71.6 million compared to $75.2 million for 2022 and reflected decreases in wealth management fees of $1.7 million, mortgage banking revenues of $1.5 million, deposit fees of $0.8 million, and bank card fees of $0.5 million, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in other income. The decrease in wealth management fees reflected lower insurance commissions of $2.7 million due to the sale of large policies in 2022 and was partially offset by higher trust fees of $0.5 million and retail brokerage fees of $0.5 million. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was primarily driven by lower production volume in 2023, reflective of the rapid increase in interest rates and lower market driven gain on sale margins. The decline in deposit fees reflected lower commercial account analysis fees and account service charge fees, and the reduction in bank card fees was generally due to lower card volume reflective of slower consumer spending. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights that was partially offset by lower loan servicing income.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $40.0 million compared to $39.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $39.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.9 million increase over the third quarter of 2023 was attributable to increases in compensation expense of $0.8 million and occupancy expense of $0.2 million that was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other expense. The increase in compensation expense was due to a $0.8 million increase in salary expense partially attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in realized loan cost (recorded as a credit offset to salary expense) driven by lower residential loan originations. For the fourth quarter of 2023, other expense included approximately $0.6 million in professional and legal fees related to the financial statement restatement.    

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the $0.7 million increase in noninterest expense reflected a $0.8 million increase in compensation expense and a $0.8 million increase in occupancy expense that was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in other expense. The increases in compensation expense and occupancy expense were generally driven by the same factors discussed in further detail below. The variance in other expense was primarily attributable to lower pension related costs, including the recognition of pension settlement expense of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 whereas there was no pension settlement expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a significantly lower level of retirements. A $0.7 million increase in the non-service component of pension plan expense was partially offsetting.

For the full year of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $157.0 million compared to $151.6 million for 2022 and reflected increases in occupancy expense of $3.1 million and compensation expense of $2.3 million. The increase in occupancy expense was primarily driven by the addition of four new banking offices in mid-to-late 2022 and early 2023, and to a lesser extent higher expense for property insurance (increased premiums) and maintenance agreements (network and security upgrades). The increase in compensation expense reflected a $4.7 million increase in salary expense that was partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in base salaries (primarily the addition of staffing in new markets and annual merit), a $3.0 million reduction in realized cost (lower new residential loan originations in 2023) and higher incentive expense of $1.2 million that was partially offset by lower commission expense of $3.3 million (lower residential loan originations and insurance policy sales in 2023). The decrease in associate benefit expense reflected a $2.9 million decrease in pension plan service cost expense that was partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in associate insurance expense (higher premiums). The net variance in other expense was primarily due to lower expenses for OREO of $1.6 million (gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023), mortgage servicing asset amortization of $1.0 million (mid-2023 sale of servicing rights), and pension plan expense (non-service component) of $0.5 million, offset by higher expenses for professional fees of $0.8 million and FDIC insurance of $0.6 million. Further, there was no pension settlement expense in 2023 whereas we realized $2.3 million in total pension settlement expense in 2022.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.9 million (effective rate of 20.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $3.0 million (effective rate of 20.7%) for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.9 million (effective rate of 18.1%) for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, we realized income tax expense of $13.0 million (effective rate of 20.4%) compared to $7.8 million (effective rate of 19.0%) for 2022.   The increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a lower level of tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. The increase in our effective tax rate for the full year of 2023 was attributable to a lower level of pre-tax income from our 51% owned residential mortgage subsidiary, Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”), in relation to our consolidated income as the non-controlling interest adjustment for CCHL is accounted for as a permanent tax adjustment. Further, we recognized a lower level of tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 21-22% for 2024.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.824 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $53.0 million, or 1.4%, from the third quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $208.8 million, or 5.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from both prior periods was attributable to lower deposit balances (see below – Deposits). Compared to both prior periods, the mix of earning assets improved as overnight funds were utilized to fund loan growth.

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $38.6 million, or 1.4%, over the third quarter of 2023 and $271.9 million, or 11.1%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Period end loans increased $28.7 million, or 1.1%, over the third quarter of 2023 and $186.2 million, or 7.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the loan growth was primarily in the residential real estate category and was partially offset by lower indirect auto and construction loan balances.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $29.9 million compared to $29.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $25.1 million at December 31, 2022. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance over both prior periods was driven primarily by loan growth. Further, the increase from December 31, 2022 reflected a higher loss rate for the residential real estate portfolio due to slower prepayment speeds. At December 31, 2023, the allowance represented 1.10% of HFI loans compared to 1.08% at September 30, 2023, and 0.98% at December 31, 2022.  

Credit Quality

Overall credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2023 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.15%, compared to 0.11% at September 30, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.2 million at December 31, 2023, a $1.5 million increase over September 30, 2023 and a $3.9 million increase over December 31, 2022. Further, classified loans totaled $22.2 million at December 31, 2023, a $0.4 million increase over September 30, 2023 and a $2.9 million increase over December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.549 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $48.3 million, or 1.3%, from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $254.5 million, or 6.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the decreases were primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing and savings accounts, partially offset by increases in NOW balances and certificates of deposit.  

At December 31, 2023, total deposits were $3.702 billion, an increase of $161.4 million, or 4.6%, from September 30, 2023 and a decline of $237.5 million, or 6.0%, from December 31, 2022. Our public fund deposit balances increased $234.4 million and declined $10.9 million from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Compared to September 30, 2023, the increase in public funds reflected the seasonal increase in these balances as municipal tax receipts are received.   Lower deposit balances year-over-year reflected continued client spend of stimulus savings and clients seeking higher yielding investment products outside the Bank, a portion of which have moved to our wealth division. Additionally, compared to both prior periods, we realized a remix of deposit balances of $33 million and $140 million, respectively, as noninterest bearing accounts migrated into interest bearing accounts (primarily NOW and money market accounts).

Business deposit transaction accounts classified as repurchase agreements averaged $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.5 million over the third quarter of 2023 and $18.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2023, repurchase agreement balances were $27.0 million compared to $22.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $6.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $136.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $469.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The declining overnight funds position reflected growth in average loans and lower average deposit balances.

At December 31, 2023, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.488 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $229 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.  

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source and have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities.  Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities.  At December 31, 2023, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.91 years and 2.53, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized tax-effected loss of $22.3 million. 

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $440.6 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $419.7 million at September 30, 2023 and $387.3 million at December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the $20.9 million increase was partially attributable to a $12.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss including a $9.3 million net decrease in the investment securities loss and a $4.3 million decrease in the pension plan loss from the year-end re-measurement of the plan. For the full year 2023, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to common shareowners of $52.3 million, a $4.1 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss for our pension plan, a $11.7 million decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities, the issuance of stock of $2.5 million, and stock compensation accretion of $1.3 million.   Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $12.9 million ($0.76 per share), the repurchase of stock of $3.7 million (122,538 shares), net adjustments totaling $1.3 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and a $0.7 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt.

At December 31, 2023, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.57% compared to 16.30% at September 30, 2023 and 15.30% at December 31, 2022. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.52%, 13.26%, and 12.38%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 10.30%, 9.98%, and 8.91%, respectively, on these dates. At December 31, 2023, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 8.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 8.08% and 6.65% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $21.5 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 7.74%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 103 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: our ability to successfully manage credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry; legislative or regulatory changes; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally, such as bank failures and any related impacts on depositor behavior; the effects of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and the competition for deposits on our funding costs, net interest margin and ability to replace maturing deposits and advances, as necessary; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; uncertainty in the pricing of residential mortgage loans that we sell, as well as competition for the mortgage servicing rights related to these loans and related interest rate risk or price risk resulting from retaining mortgage servicing rights and the potential effects of higher interest rates on our loan origination volumes; the effects of actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses, deferred tax asset valuation and pension plan; changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines; the frequency and magnitude of foreclosure of our loans; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of loan segments, geographic and industry concentrations; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our ability to declare and pay dividends, the payment of which is subject to our capital requirements; changes in the securities and real estate markets; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; risks related to changes in key personnel and any changes in our ability to retain key personnel; the effect of corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions, including the actual restructuring and other related charges and the failure to achieve the expected gains, revenue growth or expense savings from such corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of natural disasters, harsh weather conditions (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic), acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or other geopolitical events; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate; the impact of the restatement of our previously issued financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or inability to remediate our existing material weaknesses in our internal controls deemed ineffective; the inherent limitations in internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the willingness of clients to accept third-party products and services rather than our products and services and vice versa; increased competition and its effect on pricing; technological changes; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory proceedings; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; growth and profitability of our noninterest income; the limited trading activity of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions under federal and state law as well as our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws; other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.   Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.


USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 440,625 $ 419,706 $ 412,422 $ 403,260 $ 387,281
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,933   92,973   93,013   93,053   93,093
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   347,692   326,733   319,409   310,207   294,188
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,304,477   4,138,287   4,391,206   4,401,762   4,519,223
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,933   92,973   93,013   93,053   93,093
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,211,544 $ 4,045,314 $ 4,298,193 $ 4,308,709 $ 4,426,130
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   8.26%   8.08%   7.43%   7.20%   6.65%
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   17,000,590   16,997,886   17,025,023   17,049,913   17,039,401
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 20.45 $ 19.22 $ 18.76 $ 18.19 $ 17.27



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                      
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022  
EARNINGS                      
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 11,720 $ 12,655 $ 9,609   52,258 $ 33,412  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.70 $ 0.74 $ 0.56   3.07 $ 1.97  
PERFORMANCE                      
Return on Average Assets (annualized)   1.12 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 1.22 % 0.77 %
Return on Average Equity (annualized)   10.69   11.74   10.02   12.40   8.81  
Net Interest Margin   4.07   4.03   3.76   4.05   3.14  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   30.46   29.87   28.65   31.05   37.55  
Efficiency Ratio   70.82 % 69.71 % 73.41 % 67.99 % 75.62 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                      
Tier 1 Capital   15.37 % 15.11 % 14.27 % 15.37 % 14.27 %
Total Capital   16.57   16.30   15.30   16.57   15.30  
Leverage   10.30   9.98   8.91   10.30   8.91  
Common Equity Tier 1   13.52   13.26   12.38   13.52   12.38  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   8.26   8.08   6.65   8.26   6.65  
Equity to Assets   10.24 % 10.14 % 8.57 % 10.24 % 8.57 %
ASSET QUALITY                      
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   479.70 % 619.58 % 1091.33 % 479.70 % 1091.33 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.10   1.08   0.98   1.10   0.98  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.23   0.17   0.21   0.18   0.18  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.23   0.17   0.11   0.23   0.11  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.15 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.06 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                      
High $ 32.56 $ 33.44 $ 36.23   36.86 $ 36.23  
Low   26.12   28.64   31.14   26.12   24.43  
Close $ 29.43 $ 29.83 $ 32.50   29.43 $ 32.50  
Average Daily Trading Volume   33,297   26,774   31,894   33,775   27,987  
                       
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.     



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited                    
                     
  2023 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter
 		Third Quarter
 		Second Quarter
 		First Quarter
 		  Fourth Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 83,118   $ 72,379   $ 83,679   $ 84,549   $ 72,114  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   228,949     95,119     285,129     303,403     528,536  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   312,067     167,498     368,808     387,952     600,650  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   337,902     334,052     386,220     402,943     413,294  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   625,022     632,076     641,398     651,755     660,744  
Other Equity Securities   3,450     3,585     1,703     1,883     10  
Total Investment Securities   966,374     969,713     1,029,321     1,056,581     1,074,048  
                     
Loans Held for Sale   28,211     34,013     44,659     28,475     26,909  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   225,190     221,704     227,219     236,263     247,362  
Real Estate - Construction   196,091     197,526     226,404     253,903     234,519  
Real Estate - Commercial   825,456     828,234     831,285     798,438     782,557  
Real Estate - Residential   1,001,257     966,512     893,384     847,697     744,167  
Real Estate - Home Equity   210,920     203,606     203,142     206,931     208,217  
Consumer   270,994     285,122     295,646     305,324     324,450  
Other Loans   2,962     1,401     5,425     7,660     5,346  
Overdrafts   1,048     1,076     1,007     931     1,067  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,733,918     2,705,181     2,683,512     2,657,147     2,547,685  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (29,941 )   (29,083 )   (28,243 )   (26,808 )   (25,068 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   2,703,977     2,676,098     2,655,269     2,630,339     2,522,617  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   81,266     81,677     82,062     82,055     82,138  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   92,933     92,973     93,013     93,053     93,093  
Other Real Estate Owned   1     1     1     13     431  
Other Assets   119,648     116,314     118,073     123,294     119,337  
Total Other Assets   293,848     290,965     293,149     298,415     294,999  
Total Assets $ 4,304,477   $ 4,138,287   $ 4,391,206   $ 4,401,762   $ 4,519,223  
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,377,934   $ 1,472,165   $ 1,520,134   $ 1,601,388   $ 1,653,620  
NOW Accounts   1,327,420     1,092,996     1,269,839     1,242,721     1,290,494  
Money Market Accounts   319,319     304,323     321,743     271,880     267,383  
Savings Accounts   547,634     571,003     590,245     617,310     637,374  
Certificates of Deposit   129,515     99,958     86,905     90,621     90,446  
Total Deposits   3,701,822     3,540,445     3,788,866     3,823,920     3,939,317  
                     
Repurchase Agreements   26,957     22,910     22,619     4,429     6,583  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   8,384     18,786     28,054     22,203     50,210  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   315     364     414     463     513  
Other Liabilities   66,080     75,585     77,192     85,878     73,675  
Total Liabilities   3,856,445     3,710,977     3,970,032     3,989,780     4,123,185  
                     
Temporary Equity   7,407     7,604     8,752     8,722     8,757  
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   170     170     170     170     170  
Additional Paid-In Capital   36,326     36,182     36,853     37,512     37,331  
Retained Earnings   426,275     418,030     408,771     397,654     387,009  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (22,146 )   (34,676 )   (33,372 )   (32,076 )   (37,229 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   440,625     419,706     412,422     403,260     387,281  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,304,477   $ 4,138,287   $ 4,391,206   $ 4,401,762   $ 4,519,223  
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,957,452   $ 3,804,026   $ 4,042,621   $ 4,045,607   $ 4,177,177  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,412,431     2,163,227     2,372,706     2,302,514     2,395,890  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 25.92   $ 24.69   $ 24.21   $ 23.65   $ 22.73  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   20.45     19.22     18.76     18.19     17.27  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,950     16,958     16,992     17,022     16,987  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   17,001     16,998     17,025     17,050     17,039  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.      



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited                            
                             
    2023   2022   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   2023   2022
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans, including Fees $ 40,407 $ 39,344 $ 37,608   $ 34,891 $ 31,908 $ 152,250 $ 106,444
Investment Securities   4,392   4,561   4,815     4,924   4,847   18,692   15,955
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   1,385   1,848   2,782     4,111   4,463   10,126   9,511
Total Interest Income   46,184   45,753   45,205     43,926   41,218   181,068   131,910
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   5,872   5,214   4,008     2,488   1,902   17,582   3,444
Repurchase Agreements   199   190   115     9   7   513   14
Other Short-Term Borrowings   310   440   336     452   683   1,538   1,747
Subordinated Notes Payable   627   625   604     571   522   2,427   1,652
Other Long-Term Borrowings   5   4   5     6   8   20   31
Total Interest Expense   7,013   6,473   5,068     3,526   3,122   22,080   6,888
Net Interest Income   39,171   39,280   40,137     40,400   38,096   158,988   125,022
Provision for Credit Losses   2,025   2,393   2,197     3,099   3,616   9,714   7,494
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   37,146   36,887   37,940     37,301   34,480   149,274   117,528
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   5,304   5,456   5,326     5,239   5,536   21,325   22,121
Bank Card Fees   3,713   3,684   3,795     3,726   3,744   14,918   15,401
Wealth Management Fees   4,276   3,984   4,149     3,928   3,649   16,337   18,059
Mortgage Banking Revenues   2,327   1,839   3,363     2,871   102   10,400   11,909
Other   1,537   1,765   3,334     1,994   2,265   8,630   7,691
Total Noninterest Income   17,157   16,728   19,967     17,758   15,296   71,610   75,181
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   23,822   23,003   23,438     23,524   23,032   93,787   91,519
Occupancy, Net   7,098   6,980   6,820     6,762   6,253   27,660   24,574
Other   9,038   9,122   10,027     7,389   9,977   35,576   35,541
Total Noninterest Expense   39,958   39,105   40,285     37,675   39,262   157,023   151,634
OPERATING PROFIT   14,345   14,510   17,622     17,384   10,514   63,861   41,075
Income Tax Expense   2,909   3,004   3,417     3,710   1,900   13,040   7,798
Net Income   11,436   11,506   14,205     13,674   8,614   50,821   33,277
Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   284   1,149   (31 )   35   995   1,437   135
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 11,720 $ 12,655 $ 14,174   $ 13,709 $ 9,609 $ 52,258 $ 33,412
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.83   $ 0.81 $ 0.56 $ 3.08 $ 1.97
Diluted Net Income   0.70   0.74   0.83     0.80   0.56   3.07   1.97
Cash Dividend $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18   $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.76 $ 0.66
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,947   16,985   17,002     17,016   16,963   16,987   16,951
Diluted   16,997   17,025   17,035     17,045   17,016   17,023   16,985



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
AND CREDIT QUALITY
Unaudited                            
                             
    2023     2022     Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   2023     2022  
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,083   $ 28,243   $ 26,808   $ 25,068   $ 22,747   $ 25,068   $ 21,606  
Transfer from Other Liabilities   66     -     -     -     -     66     -  
Provision for Credit Losses   2,354     1,993     1,922     3,260     3,638     9,529     7,397  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   1,562     1,153     487     1,520     1,317     4,722     3,935  
Balance at End of Period $ 29,941   $ 29,083   $ 28,243   $ 26,808   $ 25,068   $ 29,941   $ 25,068  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.10%     1.08%     1.05%     1.01%     0.98%     1.10%     0.98%  
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   479.70%     619.58%     426.44%     584.18%     1,091.33%     479.70%     1,091.33%  
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period   3,502   $ 3,120   $ 2,833   $ 2,989   $ 3,012   $ 2,989   $ 2,897  
Provision for Credit Losses   (311 )   382     287     (156 )   (23 )   202     92  
Balance at End of Period(1)   3,191     3,502     3,120     2,833     2,989     3,191     2,989  
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES                            
Provision for Credit Losses $ (18 ) $ 18   $ (12 ) $ (5 ) $ 1   $ (17 ) $ 5  
CHARGE-OFFS                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 217   $ 76   $ 54   $ 164   $ 129   $ 511   $ 1,308  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     -     -     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     -     -     120     88     120     355  
Real Estate - Residential   79     -     -     -     -     79     -  
Real Estate - Home Equity   -     -     39     -     160     39     193  
Consumer   1,689     1,340     993     1,732     976     5,754     2,901  
Overdrafts   602     659     894     634     720     2,789     3,149  
Total Charge-Offs $ 2,587   $ 2,075   $ 1,980   $ 2,650   $ 2,073   $ 9,292   $ 7,906  
RECOVERIES                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 83   $ 28   $ 71   $ 95   $ 25   $ 277   $ 307  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     1     1     -     2     10  
Real Estate - Commercial   16     17     11     8     13     52     106  
Real Estate - Residential   34     30     132     57     98     253     284  
Real Estate - Home Equity   17     53     131     25     36     226     183  
Consumer   433     418     514     571     175     1,936     1,071  
Overdrafts   442     376     633     373     409     1,824     2,010  
Total Recoveries $ 1,025   $ 922   $ 1,493   $ 1,130   $ 756   $ 4,570   $ 3,971  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,562   $ 1,153   $ 487   $ 1,520   $ 1,317   $ 4,722   $ 3,935  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   0.23%     0.17%     0.07%     0.24%     0.21%     0.18%     0.18%  
CREDIT QUALITY                            
Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,242   $ 4,694   $ 6,623   $ 4,589   $ 2,297          
Other Real Estate Owned   1     1     1     13     431          
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,243   $ 4,695   $ 6,624   $ 4,602   $ 2,728          
                             
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 6,854   $ 5,577   $ 4,207   $ 5,061   $ 7,829          
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More   -     -     -     -     -          
Classified Loans   22,203     21,812     14,973     12,179     19,342          
                             
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.23%     0.17%     0.25%     0.17%     0.09%          
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.23%     0.17%     0.25%     0.17%     0.11%          
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.15%     0.11%     0.15%     0.10%     0.06%          
                             
(1) Recorded in other liabilities        
(2) Annualized                            



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                                                                          
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                                                                          
Unaudited                                                                                                      
                                                                                                       
    Fourth Quarter 2023     Third Quarter 2023     Second Quarter 2023     First Quarter 2023     Fourth Quarter 2022       Dec 2023 YTD     Dec 2022 YTD  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		      Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		   
ASSETS:                                                                                                      
Loans Held for Sale $ 49,790   $ 817   6.50 % $ 62,768   $ 971   6.14 % $ 54,350   $ 800   5.90 % $ 55,110     644   4.74 % $ 42,910   $ 582   5.38 %   $ 55,510   $ 3,232   5.82 % $ 48,502   $ 2,175   4.49 %  
Loans Held for Investment(1)   2,711,243     39,679   5.81     2,672,653     38,455   5.71     2,657,693     36,890   5.55     2,582,395     34,342   5.39     2,439,379     31,409   5.11       2,656,394     149,366   5.62     2,189,440     104,578   4.78    
                                                                                                       
Investment Securities                                                                                                      
Taxable Investment Securities   962,322     4,389   1.81     1,002,547     4,549   1.80     1,041,202     4,803   1.84     1,061,372     4,911   1.86     1,078,265     4,835   1.78       1,016,550     18,652   1.83     1,098,876     15,917   1.45    
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   862     7   4.32     2,456     17   2.66     2,656     17   2.47     2,840     18   2.36     2,827     17   2.36       2,199     59   2.68     2,668     54   2.03    
                                                                                                       
Total Investment Securities   963,184     4,396   1.82     1,005,003     4,566   1.81     1,043,858     4,820   1.84     1,064,212     4,929   1.86     1,081,092     4,852   1.78       1,018,749     18,711   1.83     1,101,544     15,971   1.45    
                                                                                                       
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   99,763     1,385   5.51     136,556     1,848   5.37     218,902     2,782   5.10     360,971     4,111   4.62     469,352     4,463   3.77       203,147     10,126   4.98     649,762     9,511   1.46    
                                                                                                       
Total Earning Assets   3,823,980   $ 46,277   4.80 %   3,876,980   $ 45,840   4.69 %   3,974,803   $ 45,292   4.57 %   4,062,688   $ 44,026   4.39 %   4,032,733   $ 41,306   4.07 %     3,933,800   $ 181,435   4.61 %   3,989,248   $ 132,235   3.32 %  
                                                                                                       
Cash and Due From Banks   76,681               75,941               75,854               74,639               74,178                 75,786               76,929              
Allowance for Credit Losses   (29,998 )             (29,172 )             (27,893 )             (25,637 )             (22,596 )               (28,190 )             (21,688 )            
Other Assets   296,114               295,106               297,837               300,175               297,510                 297,290               287,813              
                                                                                                       
Total Assets $ 4,166,777             $ 4,218,855             $ 4,320,601             $ 4,411,865             $ 4,381,825               $ 4,278,686             $ 4,332,302              
                                                                                                       
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                      
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,416,825             $ 1,474,574             $ 1,539,877             $ 1,601,750             $ 1,662,443               $ 1,507,657             $ 1,691,132              
NOW Accounts   1,138,461   $ 3,696   1.29 %   1,125,171   $ 3,489   1.23 %   1,200,400   $ 3,038   1.01 %   1,228,928   $ 2,152   0.71 %   1,133,733   $ 1,725   0.60 %     1,172,861   $ 12,375   1.06 %   1,065,838   $ 2,799   0.26 %  
Money Market Accounts   318,844     1,421   1.77     322,623     1,294   1.59     288,466     747   1.04     267,573     208   0.31     273,328     63   0.09       299,581     3,670   1.22     283,407     203   0.07    
Savings Accounts   557,579     202   0.14     579,245     200   0.14     602,848     120   0.08     629,388     76   0.05     641,153     80   0.05       592,033     598   0.10     628,313     309   0.05    
Time Deposits   116,797     553   1.88     95,203     231   0.96     87,973     103   0.47     89,675     52   0.24     92,385     34   0.15       97,480     939   0.96     94,646     133   0.14    
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   2,131,681     5,872   1.09     2,122,242     5,214   0.97     2,179,687     4,008   0.74     2,215,564     2,488   0.46     2,140,599     1,902   0.35       2,161,955     17,582   0.81     2,072,204     3,444   0.17    
Total Deposits   3,548,506     5,872   0.66     3,596,816     5,214   0.58     3,719,564     4,008   0.43     3,817,314     2,488   0.26     3,803,042     1,902   0.20       3,669,611     17,582   0.48     3,763,336     3,444   0.09    
Repurchase Agreements   26,831     199   2.94     25,356     190   2.98     17,888     115   2.58     9,343     9   0.37     8,464     7   0.34       19,917     513   2.57     8,095     14   0.17    
Other Short-Term Borrowings   16,906     310   7.29     24,306     440   7.17     17,834     336   7.54     37,766     452   4.86     42,380     683   6.39       24,146     1,538   6.37     32,388     1,747   5.40    
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     627   4.64     52,887     625   4.62     52,887     604   4.52     52,887     571   4.32     52,887     522   3.86       52,887     2,427   4.53     52,887     1,652   3.08    
Other Long-Term Borrowings   336     5   4.72     387     4   4.73     431     5   4.80     480     6   4.80     530     8   4.80       408     20   4.77     665     31   4.62    
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,228,641   $ 7,013   1.25 %   2,225,178   $ 6,473   1.15 %   2,268,727   $ 5,068   0.90 %   2,316,040   $ 3,526   0.62 %   2,244,860   $ 3,122   0.55 %     2,259,313   $ 22,080   0.98 %   2,166,239   $ 6,888   0.32 %  
                                                                                                       
Other Liabilities   78,772               83,099               84,305               81,206               84,585                 81,842               85,684              
                                                                                                       
Total Liabilities   3,724,238               3,782,851               3,892,909               3,998,996               3,991,888                 3,848,812               3,943,055              
Temporary Equity   7,423               8,424               8,935               8,802               9,367                 8,392               9,957              
                                                                                                       
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   435,116               427,580               418,757               404,067               380,570                 421,482               379,290              
                                                                                                       
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,166,777             $ 4,218,855             $ 4,320,601             $ 4,411,865             $ 4,381,825               $ 4,278,686             $ 4,332,302              
                                                                                                       
Interest Rate Spread     $ 39,264   3.55 %     $ 39,367   3.54 %     $ 40,224   3.67 %     $ 40,500   3.77 %     $ 38,184   3.52 %       $ 159,355   3.63 %     $ 125,347   3.00 %  
                                                                                                       
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       46,277   4.80         45,840   4.69         45,292   4.57         44,026   4.39         41,306   4.07           181,435   4.61         132,235   3.32    
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       7,013   0.73         6,473   0.66         5,068   0.51         3,526   0.35         3,122   0.31           22,080   0.56         6,888   0.17    
                                                                                                       
Net Interest Margin     $ 39,264   4.07 %     $ 39,367   4.03 %     $ 40,224   4.06 %     $ 40,500   4.04 %     $ 38,184   3.76 %       $ 159,355   4.05 %     $ 125,347   3.14 %  
                                                                                                       
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
 		     
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
 		       


For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450


Primary Logo

You just read:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more