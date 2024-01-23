Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $11.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $12.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $9.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.



For the full year of 2023, net income attributable to common shareowners totaled $52.3 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (4th Quarter 2023 versus 3rd Quarter 2023)

Income Statement

Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $39.3 million compared to $39.4 million for the prior quarter – total deposit cost increased 8 basis points to 66 basis points – net interest margin increased four basis points to 4.07%

Continued strong credit quality metrics – allowance coverage ratio increased from 1.08% to 1.10% - net loan charge-offs were 23 basis points (annualized) of average loans compared to 17 basis points for the prior quarter

Noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 2.6%, driven by higher mortgage banking revenues

Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to lower realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) reflective of lower level of residential loan originations and higher professional/legal fees of $0.6 million

Balance Sheet

Loan balances grew $38.6 million, or 1.4% (average), and $28.7 million, or 1.1% (end of period)

Deposit balances (including repurchase agreements) declined by $46.8 million, or 1.3% (average), and increased $165.4 million, or 4.6% (end of period) reflective of the seasonal increase in public fund balances

Tangible book value per share increased $1.23, or 6.4%, and reflected a $12.5 million ($0.74/share) decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss reflective of lower investment security losses of $9.3 million and a favorable year-end re-measurement adjustment for the pension plan of $4.3 million



FULL YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement

Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $159.4 million for 2023 compared to $125.3 million for 2022 driven by strong loan growth and higher interest rates, partially offset by higher deposit cost which was well controlled at 48 basis points for the year – net interest margin was 4.05% for 2023 compared to 3.14% for 2022

Credit quality metrics remained strong throughout the year – allowance coverage ratio increased from 0.98% to 1.10% - net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points of average loans for both periods

Noninterest income decreased $3.6 million, or 4.8%, driven by lower wealth management fees reflective of lower insurance commissions (large policy sales in 2022) and mortgage banking revenues (lower residential loan originations attributable to the higher interest rate environment)

Noninterest expense increased $5.4 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to higher compensation and occupancy expense reflective of the addition of staffing and banking offices in our new markets

Balance Sheet

Loan balances grew $467.0 million, or 21.3% (average), and $186.2 million, or 7.3% (end of period)

Deposit balances (including repurchase agreements) declined by $81.9 million, or 2.2% (average), and decreased $217.1 million, or 5.5% (end of period)

Tangible book value per share increased $3.18, or 18.4%, driven by strong earnings and favorable investment security and pension plan accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments



“I am pleased with Capital City’s performance this year and am very proud of our team for achieving another year of record earnings,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. “Amid a challenging year for our industry, our deposit franchise, disciplined credit, diversified revenues, and conservative balance sheet management resulted in strong profitability and capital growth. We are well positioned as we enter 2024 and remain focused on strategies that add long-term value for our clients and shareowners.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $39.3 million, compared to $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $38.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $159.4 million compared to $125.3 million for the same period of 2022. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, the decrease reflected higher deposit interest expense and a lower level of interest income from overnight funds, partially offset by higher loan interest due to loan growth and loan re-pricing at higher interest rates. Compared to the full year 2022, the increase reflected loan growth and higher interest rates across a majority of our earning assets, partially offset by higher deposit interest expense.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.07%, an increase of four basis points over the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 31 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022. For the month of December 2023, our net interest margin was 4.09%. For 2023, our net interest margin was 4.05%, an increase of 91 basis points over 2022. The increase compared to all prior periods reflected a combination of earning assets re-pricing at higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. For the fourth quarter of 2023, our cost of funds was 73 basis points, an increase of 7 basis points over the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 42 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2022. Our total cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 66 basis points, 58 basis points, and 20 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the provision compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower level of reserves required for unfunded commitments. For the full year of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.7 million compared to $7.5 million for 2022. The higher level of provision in 2023 was primarily driven by loan growth and also reflected the favorable impact in 2022 of the release of reserves held for pandemic related losses. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $17.1 million compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.4 million increase over the third quarter of 2023 reflected an increase in mortgage banking revenues of $0.5 million and wealth management fees of $0.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposit fees of $0.2 million and other income of $0.2 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the $1.9 million increase was attributable to a $2.2 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.6 million increase in wealth management fees partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in other income and a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees.

For the full year of 2023, noninterest income totaled $71.6 million compared to $75.2 million for 2022 and reflected decreases in wealth management fees of $1.7 million, mortgage banking revenues of $1.5 million, deposit fees of $0.8 million, and bank card fees of $0.5 million, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in other income. The decrease in wealth management fees reflected lower insurance commissions of $2.7 million due to the sale of large policies in 2022 and was partially offset by higher trust fees of $0.5 million and retail brokerage fees of $0.5 million. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was primarily driven by lower production volume in 2023, reflective of the rapid increase in interest rates and lower market driven gain on sale margins. The decline in deposit fees reflected lower commercial account analysis fees and account service charge fees, and the reduction in bank card fees was generally due to lower card volume reflective of slower consumer spending. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights that was partially offset by lower loan servicing income.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $40.0 million compared to $39.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $39.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.9 million increase over the third quarter of 2023 was attributable to increases in compensation expense of $0.8 million and occupancy expense of $0.2 million that was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other expense. The increase in compensation expense was due to a $0.8 million increase in salary expense partially attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in realized loan cost (recorded as a credit offset to salary expense) driven by lower residential loan originations. For the fourth quarter of 2023, other expense included approximately $0.6 million in professional and legal fees related to the financial statement restatement.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the $0.7 million increase in noninterest expense reflected a $0.8 million increase in compensation expense and a $0.8 million increase in occupancy expense that was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in other expense. The increases in compensation expense and occupancy expense were generally driven by the same factors discussed in further detail below. The variance in other expense was primarily attributable to lower pension related costs, including the recognition of pension settlement expense of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 whereas there was no pension settlement expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a significantly lower level of retirements. A $0.7 million increase in the non-service component of pension plan expense was partially offsetting.

For the full year of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $157.0 million compared to $151.6 million for 2022 and reflected increases in occupancy expense of $3.1 million and compensation expense of $2.3 million. The increase in occupancy expense was primarily driven by the addition of four new banking offices in mid-to-late 2022 and early 2023, and to a lesser extent higher expense for property insurance (increased premiums) and maintenance agreements (network and security upgrades). The increase in compensation expense reflected a $4.7 million increase in salary expense that was partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in base salaries (primarily the addition of staffing in new markets and annual merit), a $3.0 million reduction in realized cost (lower new residential loan originations in 2023) and higher incentive expense of $1.2 million that was partially offset by lower commission expense of $3.3 million (lower residential loan originations and insurance policy sales in 2023). The decrease in associate benefit expense reflected a $2.9 million decrease in pension plan service cost expense that was partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in associate insurance expense (higher premiums). The net variance in other expense was primarily due to lower expenses for OREO of $1.6 million (gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2023), mortgage servicing asset amortization of $1.0 million (mid-2023 sale of servicing rights), and pension plan expense (non-service component) of $0.5 million, offset by higher expenses for professional fees of $0.8 million and FDIC insurance of $0.6 million. Further, there was no pension settlement expense in 2023 whereas we realized $2.3 million in total pension settlement expense in 2022.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.9 million (effective rate of 20.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $3.0 million (effective rate of 20.7%) for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.9 million (effective rate of 18.1%) for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, we realized income tax expense of $13.0 million (effective rate of 20.4%) compared to $7.8 million (effective rate of 19.0%) for 2022. The increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a lower level of tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. The increase in our effective tax rate for the full year of 2023 was attributable to a lower level of pre-tax income from our 51% owned residential mortgage subsidiary, Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”), in relation to our consolidated income as the non-controlling interest adjustment for CCHL is accounted for as a permanent tax adjustment. Further, we recognized a lower level of tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 21-22% for 2024.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.824 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $53.0 million, or 1.4%, from the third quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $208.8 million, or 5.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from both prior periods was attributable to lower deposit balances (see below – Deposits). Compared to both prior periods, the mix of earning assets improved as overnight funds were utilized to fund loan growth.

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $38.6 million, or 1.4%, over the third quarter of 2023 and $271.9 million, or 11.1%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Period end loans increased $28.7 million, or 1.1%, over the third quarter of 2023 and $186.2 million, or 7.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the loan growth was primarily in the residential real estate category and was partially offset by lower indirect auto and construction loan balances.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $29.9 million compared to $29.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $25.1 million at December 31, 2022. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance over both prior periods was driven primarily by loan growth. Further, the increase from December 31, 2022 reflected a higher loss rate for the residential real estate portfolio due to slower prepayment speeds. At December 31, 2023, the allowance represented 1.10% of HFI loans compared to 1.08% at September 30, 2023, and 0.98% at December 31, 2022.

Credit Quality

Overall credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2023 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.15%, compared to 0.11% at September 30, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.2 million at December 31, 2023, a $1.5 million increase over September 30, 2023 and a $3.9 million increase over December 31, 2022. Further, classified loans totaled $22.2 million at December 31, 2023, a $0.4 million increase over September 30, 2023 and a $2.9 million increase over December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.549 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $48.3 million, or 1.3%, from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $254.5 million, or 6.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to both prior periods, the decreases were primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing and savings accounts, partially offset by increases in NOW balances and certificates of deposit.

At December 31, 2023, total deposits were $3.702 billion, an increase of $161.4 million, or 4.6%, from September 30, 2023 and a decline of $237.5 million, or 6.0%, from December 31, 2022. Our public fund deposit balances increased $234.4 million and declined $10.9 million from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Compared to September 30, 2023, the increase in public funds reflected the seasonal increase in these balances as municipal tax receipts are received. Lower deposit balances year-over-year reflected continued client spend of stimulus savings and clients seeking higher yielding investment products outside the Bank, a portion of which have moved to our wealth division. Additionally, compared to both prior periods, we realized a remix of deposit balances of $33 million and $140 million, respectively, as noninterest bearing accounts migrated into interest bearing accounts (primarily NOW and money market accounts).

Business deposit transaction accounts classified as repurchase agreements averaged $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.5 million over the third quarter of 2023 and $18.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2023, repurchase agreement balances were $27.0 million compared to $22.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $6.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $136.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $469.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The declining overnight funds position reflected growth in average loans and lower average deposit balances.



At December 31, 2023, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.488 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $229 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source and have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At December 31, 2023, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.91 years and 2.53, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized tax-effected loss of $22.3 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $440.6 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $419.7 million at September 30, 2023 and $387.3 million at December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the $20.9 million increase was partially attributable to a $12.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss including a $9.3 million net decrease in the investment securities loss and a $4.3 million decrease in the pension plan loss from the year-end re-measurement of the plan. For the full year 2023, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to common shareowners of $52.3 million, a $4.1 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss for our pension plan, a $11.7 million decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities, the issuance of stock of $2.5 million, and stock compensation accretion of $1.3 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $12.9 million ($0.76 per share), the repurchase of stock of $3.7 million (122,538 shares), net adjustments totaling $1.3 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and a $0.7 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt.

At December 31, 2023, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.57% compared to 16.30% at September 30, 2023 and 15.30% at December 31, 2022. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.52%, 13.26%, and 12.38%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 10.30%, 9.98%, and 8.91%, respectively, on these dates. At December 31, 2023, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 8.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 8.08% and 6.65% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $21.5 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 7.74%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 103 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 440,625 $ 419,706 $ 412,422 $ 403,260 $ 387,281 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP) 92,933 92,973 93,013 93,053 93,093 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 347,692 326,733 319,409 310,207 294,188 Total Assets (GAAP) 4,304,477 4,138,287 4,391,206 4,401,762 4,519,223 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP) 92,933 92,973 93,013 93,053 93,093 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,211,544 $ 4,045,314 $ 4,298,193 $ 4,308,709 $ 4,426,130 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 8.26% 8.08% 7.43% 7.20% 6.65% Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 17,000,590 16,997,886 17,025,023 17,049,913 17,039,401 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 20.45 $ 19.22 $ 18.76 $ 18.19 $ 17.27









CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 EARNINGS Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 11,720 $ 12,655 $ 9,609 52,258 $ 33,412 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.70 $ 0.74 $ 0.56 3.07 $ 1.97 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.12 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 1.22 % 0.77 % Return on Average Equity (annualized) 10.69 11.74 10.02 12.40 8.81 Net Interest Margin 4.07 4.03 3.76 4.05 3.14 Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 30.46 29.87 28.65 31.05 37.55 Efficiency Ratio 70.82 % 69.71 % 73.41 % 67.99 % 75.62 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital 15.37 % 15.11 % 14.27 % 15.37 % 14.27 % Total Capital 16.57 16.30 15.30 16.57 15.30 Leverage 10.30 9.98 8.91 10.30 8.91 Common Equity Tier 1 13.52 13.26 12.38 13.52 12.38 Tangible Common Equity (1) 8.26 8.08 6.65 8.26 6.65 Equity to Assets 10.24 % 10.14 % 8.57 % 10.24 % 8.57 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 479.70 % 619.58 % 1091.33 % 479.70 % 1091.33 % Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.10 1.08 0.98 1.10 0.98 Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.23 0.17 0.21 0.18 0.18 Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.23 0.17 0.11 0.23 0.11 Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.06 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 32.56 $ 33.44 $ 36.23 36.86 $ 36.23 Low 26.12 28.64 31.14 26.12 24.43 Close $ 29.43 $ 29.83 $ 32.50 29.43 $ 32.50 Average Daily Trading Volume 33,297 26,774 31,894 33,775 27,987 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.









CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Unaudited 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 83,118 $ 72,379 $ 83,679 $ 84,549 $ 72,114 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 228,949 95,119 285,129 303,403 528,536 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 312,067 167,498 368,808 387,952 600,650 Investment Securities Available for Sale 337,902 334,052 386,220 402,943 413,294 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 625,022 632,076 641,398 651,755 660,744 Other Equity Securities 3,450 3,585 1,703 1,883 10 Total Investment Securities 966,374 969,713 1,029,321 1,056,581 1,074,048 Loans Held for Sale 28,211 34,013 44,659 28,475 26,909 Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"): Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 225,190 221,704 227,219 236,263 247,362 Real Estate - Construction 196,091 197,526 226,404 253,903 234,519 Real Estate - Commercial 825,456 828,234 831,285 798,438 782,557 Real Estate - Residential 1,001,257 966,512 893,384 847,697 744,167 Real Estate - Home Equity 210,920 203,606 203,142 206,931 208,217 Consumer 270,994 285,122 295,646 305,324 324,450 Other Loans 2,962 1,401 5,425 7,660 5,346 Overdrafts 1,048 1,076 1,007 931 1,067 Total Loans Held for Investment 2,733,918 2,705,181 2,683,512 2,657,147 2,547,685 Allowance for Credit Losses (29,941 ) (29,083 ) (28,243 ) (26,808 ) (25,068 ) Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,703,977 2,676,098 2,655,269 2,630,339 2,522,617 Premises and Equipment, Net 81,266 81,677 82,062 82,055 82,138 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 92,933 92,973 93,013 93,053 93,093 Other Real Estate Owned 1 1 1 13 431 Other Assets 119,648 116,314 118,073 123,294 119,337 Total Other Assets 293,848 290,965 293,149 298,415 294,999 Total Assets $ 4,304,477 $ 4,138,287 $ 4,391,206 $ 4,401,762 $ 4,519,223 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,377,934 $ 1,472,165 $ 1,520,134 $ 1,601,388 $ 1,653,620 NOW Accounts 1,327,420 1,092,996 1,269,839 1,242,721 1,290,494 Money Market Accounts 319,319 304,323 321,743 271,880 267,383 Savings Accounts 547,634 571,003 590,245 617,310 637,374 Certificates of Deposit 129,515 99,958 86,905 90,621 90,446 Total Deposits 3,701,822 3,540,445 3,788,866 3,823,920 3,939,317 Repurchase Agreements 26,957 22,910 22,619 4,429 6,583 Other Short-Term Borrowings 8,384 18,786 28,054 22,203 50,210 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 315 364 414 463 513 Other Liabilities 66,080 75,585 77,192 85,878 73,675 Total Liabilities 3,856,445 3,710,977 3,970,032 3,989,780 4,123,185 Temporary Equity 7,407 7,604 8,752 8,722 8,757 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 170 170 170 170 170 Additional Paid-In Capital 36,326 36,182 36,853 37,512 37,331 Retained Earnings 426,275 418,030 408,771 397,654 387,009 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (22,146 ) (34,676 ) (33,372 ) (32,076 ) (37,229 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 440,625 419,706 412,422 403,260 387,281 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,304,477 $ 4,138,287 $ 4,391,206 $ 4,401,762 $ 4,519,223 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 3,957,452 $ 3,804,026 $ 4,042,621 $ 4,045,607 $ 4,177,177 Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,412,431 2,163,227 2,372,706 2,302,514 2,395,890 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 25.92 $ 24.69 $ 24.21 $ 23.65 $ 22.73 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 20.45 19.22 18.76 18.19 17.27 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,950 16,958 16,992 17,022 16,987 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,001 16,998 17,025 17,050 17,039 (1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.









CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited 2023 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including Fees $ 40,407 $ 39,344 $ 37,608 $ 34,891 $ 31,908 $ 152,250 $ 106,444 Investment Securities 4,392 4,561 4,815 4,924 4,847 18,692 15,955 Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 1,385 1,848 2,782 4,111 4,463 10,126 9,511 Total Interest Income 46,184 45,753 45,205 43,926 41,218 181,068 131,910 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,872 5,214 4,008 2,488 1,902 17,582 3,444 Repurchase Agreements 199 190 115 9 7 513 14 Other Short-Term Borrowings 310 440 336 452 683 1,538 1,747 Subordinated Notes Payable 627 625 604 571 522 2,427 1,652 Other Long-Term Borrowings 5 4 5 6 8 20 31 Total Interest Expense 7,013 6,473 5,068 3,526 3,122 22,080 6,888 Net Interest Income 39,171 39,280 40,137 40,400 38,096 158,988 125,022 Provision for Credit Losses 2,025 2,393 2,197 3,099 3,616 9,714 7,494 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 37,146 36,887 37,940 37,301 34,480 149,274 117,528 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 5,304 5,456 5,326 5,239 5,536 21,325 22,121 Bank Card Fees 3,713 3,684 3,795 3,726 3,744 14,918 15,401 Wealth Management Fees 4,276 3,984 4,149 3,928 3,649 16,337 18,059 Mortgage Banking Revenues 2,327 1,839 3,363 2,871 102 10,400 11,909 Other 1,537 1,765 3,334 1,994 2,265 8,630 7,691 Total Noninterest Income 17,157 16,728 19,967 17,758 15,296 71,610 75,181 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 23,822 23,003 23,438 23,524 23,032 93,787 91,519 Occupancy, Net 7,098 6,980 6,820 6,762 6,253 27,660 24,574 Other 9,038 9,122 10,027 7,389 9,977 35,576 35,541 Total Noninterest Expense 39,958 39,105 40,285 37,675 39,262 157,023 151,634 OPERATING PROFIT 14,345 14,510 17,622 17,384 10,514 63,861 41,075 Income Tax Expense 2,909 3,004 3,417 3,710 1,900 13,040 7,798 Net Income 11,436 11,506 14,205 13,674 8,614 50,821 33,277 Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 284 1,149 (31 ) 35 995 1,437 135 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 11,720 $ 12,655 $ 14,174 $ 13,709 $ 9,609 $ 52,258 $ 33,412 PER COMMON SHARE Basic Net Income $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.83 $ 0.81 $ 0.56 $ 3.08 $ 1.97 Diluted Net Income 0.70 0.74 0.83 0.80 0.56 3.07 1.97 Cash Dividend $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.76 $ 0.66 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,947 16,985 17,002 17,016 16,963 16,987 16,951 Diluted 16,997 17,025 17,035 17,045 17,016 17,023 16,985









CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL") AND CREDIT QUALITY Unaudited 2023 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,083 $ 28,243 $ 26,808 $ 25,068 $ 22,747 $ 25,068 $ 21,606 Transfer from Other Liabilities 66 - - - - 66 - Provision for Credit Losses 2,354 1,993 1,922 3,260 3,638 9,529 7,397 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 1,562 1,153 487 1,520 1,317 4,722 3,935 Balance at End of Period $ 29,941 $ 29,083 $ 28,243 $ 26,808 $ 25,068 $ 29,941 $ 25,068 As a % of Loans HFI 1.10% 1.08% 1.05% 1.01% 0.98% 1.10% 0.98% As a % of Nonperforming Loans 479.70% 619.58% 426.44% 584.18% 1,091.33% 479.70% 1,091.33% ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Balance at Beginning of Period 3,502 $ 3,120 $ 2,833 $ 2,989 $ 3,012 $ 2,989 $ 2,897 Provision for Credit Losses (311 ) 382 287 (156 ) (23 ) 202 92 Balance at End of Period(1) 3,191 3,502 3,120 2,833 2,989 3,191 2,989 ACL - DEBT SECURITIES Provision for Credit Losses $ (18 ) $ 18 $ (12 ) $ (5 ) $ 1 $ (17 ) $ 5 CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 217 $ 76 $ 54 $ 164 $ 129 $ 511 $ 1,308 Real Estate - Construction - - - - - - - Real Estate - Commercial - - - 120 88 120 355 Real Estate - Residential 79 - - - - 79 - Real Estate - Home Equity - - 39 - 160 39 193 Consumer 1,689 1,340 993 1,732 976 5,754 2,901 Overdrafts 602 659 894 634 720 2,789 3,149 Total Charge-Offs $ 2,587 $ 2,075 $ 1,980 $ 2,650 $ 2,073 $ 9,292 $ 7,906 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 83 $ 28 $ 71 $ 95 $ 25 $ 277 $ 307 Real Estate - Construction - - 1 1 - 2 10 Real Estate - Commercial 16 17 11 8 13 52 106 Real Estate - Residential 34 30 132 57 98 253 284 Real Estate - Home Equity 17 53 131 25 36 226 183 Consumer 433 418 514 571 175 1,936 1,071 Overdrafts 442 376 633 373 409 1,824 2,010 Total Recoveries $ 1,025 $ 922 $ 1,493 $ 1,130 $ 756 $ 4,570 $ 3,971 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,562 $ 1,153 $ 487 $ 1,520 $ 1,317 $ 4,722 $ 3,935 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2) 0.23% 0.17% 0.07% 0.24% 0.21% 0.18% 0.18% CREDIT QUALITY Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,242 $ 4,694 $ 6,623 $ 4,589 $ 2,297 Other Real Estate Owned 1 1 1 13 431 Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,243 $ 4,695 $ 6,624 $ 4,602 $ 2,728 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 6,854 $ 5,577 $ 4,207 $ 5,061 $ 7,829 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More - - - - - Classified Loans 22,203 21,812 14,973 12,179 19,342 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.23% 0.17% 0.25% 0.17% 0.09% NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.23% 0.17% 0.25% 0.17% 0.11% NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.15% 0.11% 0.15% 0.10% 0.06% (1) Recorded in other liabilities (2) Annualized









CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2023 First Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2022 Dec 2023 YTD Dec 2022 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans Held for Sale $ 49,790 $ 817 6.50 % $ 62,768 $ 971 6.14 % $ 54,350 $ 800 5.90 % $ 55,110 644 4.74 % $ 42,910 $ 582 5.38 % $ 55,510 $ 3,232 5.82 % $ 48,502 $ 2,175 4.49 % Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,711,243 39,679 5.81 2,672,653 38,455 5.71 2,657,693 36,890 5.55 2,582,395 34,342 5.39 2,439,379 31,409 5.11 2,656,394 149,366 5.62 2,189,440 104,578 4.78 Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 962,322 4,389 1.81 1,002,547 4,549 1.80 1,041,202 4,803 1.84 1,061,372 4,911 1.86 1,078,265 4,835 1.78 1,016,550 18,652 1.83 1,098,876 15,917 1.45 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 862 7 4.32 2,456 17 2.66 2,656 17 2.47 2,840 18 2.36 2,827 17 2.36 2,199 59 2.68 2,668 54 2.03 Total Investment Securities 963,184 4,396 1.82 1,005,003 4,566 1.81 1,043,858 4,820 1.84 1,064,212 4,929 1.86 1,081,092 4,852 1.78 1,018,749 18,711 1.83 1,101,544 15,971 1.45 Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 99,763 1,385 5.51 136,556 1,848 5.37 218,902 2,782 5.10 360,971 4,111 4.62 469,352 4,463 3.77 203,147 10,126 4.98 649,762 9,511 1.46 Total Earning Assets 3,823,980 $ 46,277 4.80 % 3,876,980 $ 45,840 4.69 % 3,974,803 $ 45,292 4.57 % 4,062,688 $ 44,026 4.39 % 4,032,733 $ 41,306 4.07 % 3,933,800 $ 181,435 4.61 % 3,989,248 $ 132,235 3.32 % Cash and Due From Banks 76,681 75,941 75,854 74,639 74,178 75,786 76,929 Allowance for Credit Losses (29,998 ) (29,172 ) (27,893 ) (25,637 ) (22,596 ) (28,190 ) (21,688 ) Other Assets 296,114 295,106 297,837 300,175 297,510 297,290 287,813 Total Assets $ 4,166,777 $ 4,218,855 $ 4,320,601 $ 4,411,865 $ 4,381,825 $ 4,278,686 $ 4,332,302 LIABILITIES: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,416,825 $ 1,474,574 $ 1,539,877 $ 1,601,750 $ 1,662,443 $ 1,507,657 $ 1,691,132 NOW Accounts 1,138,461 $ 3,696 1.29 % 1,125,171 $ 3,489 1.23 % 1,200,400 $ 3,038 1.01 % 1,228,928 $ 2,152 0.71 % 1,133,733 $ 1,725 0.60 % 1,172,861 $ 12,375 1.06 % 1,065,838 $ 2,799 0.26 % Money Market Accounts 318,844 1,421 1.77 322,623 1,294 1.59 288,466 747 1.04 267,573 208 0.31 273,328 63 0.09 299,581 3,670 1.22 283,407 203 0.07 Savings Accounts 557,579 202 0.14 579,245 200 0.14 602,848 120 0.08 629,388 76 0.05 641,153 80 0.05 592,033 598 0.10 628,313 309 0.05 Time Deposits 116,797 553 1.88 95,203 231 0.96 87,973 103 0.47 89,675 52 0.24 92,385 34 0.15 97,480 939 0.96 94,646 133 0.14 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,131,681 5,872 1.09 2,122,242 5,214 0.97 2,179,687 4,008 0.74 2,215,564 2,488 0.46 2,140,599 1,902 0.35 2,161,955 17,582 0.81 2,072,204 3,444 0.17 Total Deposits 3,548,506 5,872 0.66 3,596,816 5,214 0.58 3,719,564 4,008 0.43 3,817,314 2,488 0.26 3,803,042 1,902 0.20 3,669,611 17,582 0.48 3,763,336 3,444 0.09 Repurchase Agreements 26,831 199 2.94 25,356 190 2.98 17,888 115 2.58 9,343 9 0.37 8,464 7 0.34 19,917 513 2.57 8,095 14 0.17 Other Short-Term Borrowings 16,906 310 7.29 24,306 440 7.17 17,834 336 7.54 37,766 452 4.86 42,380 683 6.39 24,146 1,538 6.37 32,388 1,747 5.40 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 627 4.64 52,887 625 4.62 52,887 604 4.52 52,887 571 4.32 52,887 522 3.86 52,887 2,427 4.53 52,887 1,652 3.08 Other Long-Term Borrowings 336 5 4.72 387 4 4.73 431 5 4.80 480 6 4.80 530 8 4.80 408 20 4.77 665 31 4.62 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,228,641 $ 7,013 1.25 % 2,225,178 $ 6,473 1.15 % 2,268,727 $ 5,068 0.90 % 2,316,040 $ 3,526 0.62 % 2,244,860 $ 3,122 0.55 % 2,259,313 $ 22,080 0.98 % 2,166,239 $ 6,888 0.32 % Other Liabilities 78,772 83,099 84,305 81,206 84,585 81,842 85,684 Total Liabilities 3,724,238 3,782,851 3,892,909 3,998,996 3,991,888 3,848,812 3,943,055 Temporary Equity 7,423 8,424 8,935 8,802 9,367 8,392 9,957 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 435,116 427,580 418,757 404,067 380,570 421,482 379,290 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,166,777 $ 4,218,855 $ 4,320,601 $ 4,411,865 $ 4,381,825 $ 4,278,686 $ 4,332,302 Interest Rate Spread $ 39,264 3.55 % $ 39,367 3.54 % $ 40,224 3.67 % $ 40,500 3.77 % $ 38,184 3.52 % $ 159,355 3.63 % $ 125,347 3.00 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 46,277 4.80 45,840 4.69 45,292 4.57 44,026 4.39 41,306 4.07 181,435 4.61 132,235 3.32 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 7,013 0.73 6,473 0.66 5,068 0.51 3,526 0.35 3,122 0.31 22,080 0.56 6,888 0.17 Net Interest Margin $ 39,264 4.07 % $ 39,367 4.03 % $ 40,224 4.06 % $ 40,500 4.04 % $ 38,184 3.76 % $ 159,355 4.05 % $ 125,347 3.14 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.

(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







