HRSI Welcomes Steven Winicki as Managing Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Standards InstituteSM (HRSISM), a subsidiary of HRCI®, today announced the appointment of Steven Winicki as Managing Director. Winicki is responsible for driving HRSI’s continued global growth as more organizations seek its certifications, which are built on ISO standards and validate HR excellence and value creation.



The Human Resource Standards Institute (HRSI) builds on HRCI’s 50-year history of providing premier credentialing services in more than 100 countries. The HRSI organizational certifications align HR activities with business objectives, allowing for objective comparisons of practices with other organizations across national boundaries and industry sectors. An HRSI certification allows HR leaders to ensure that their organization's processes and practices are aligned not only with their own organizational goals and objectives but also with international standards and the best practice of continuous improvement.

Winicki joined HRSI from Examity, an online proctoring platform used by educators and employers. Over his seven-year tenure, he held positions of increasing responsibility and, most recently, was vice president, Business Development. Earlier in his career, he headed sales and marketing for global business development at Prometric, a provider of secure test development and delivery solutions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and marketing from SUNY Brockport.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI and HRSI, said, “Today’s organizations exist amidst constantly shifting technologies, complex regulatory and legislative challenges, and dynamic market conditions. We’re looking forward to Steven’s contributions to our continued thought leadership for HR and business professionals as more organizations seek the competitive advantage and long-lasting benefits of proven standards-based certifications.”

About HRSISM

HRSISM, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the world’s premier standards and credentialing institute for private, publicly traded, not-for-profit and small, medium and enterprise (SME) organizations. A subsidiary of HRCI®, HRSI creates and offers organizational certifications based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. Through HRSI certifications, organizations align with globally accepted HRM practices and utilize that knowledge in the development of HR processes that adhere to those standards. Learn more at www.hrsi.org .

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Standards Organization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org .

